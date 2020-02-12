Police search for Ontario man after 7-year-old boy shot
Police in Hamilton have issued a warrant for the arrest of Jayden Pitter. The 20-year-old has been charged with the shooting of a seven-year-old boy on Gordon St. last month.
Hamilton Police were dispatched to a residence after reports of a shooting on January 23, 2020. Upon arrival the police discovered a 7-year-old boy who was injured from multiple gunshots that had been fired into the house. The shots entered the residence from the backyard. The child is now out of hospital but is still a long way from a full recovery.
Police believe the suspect fled from the backyard after discharging the firearm and got into a waiting vehicle on Gordon street the sped off, heading east. The firearm has yet to be located however the police have identified the vehicle involved.
Jayden Pitter is considered to be dangerous and police urge that if anyone should see him, do not approach him, instead call 911. Police also ask that anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
Pitter currently faces a string of charges including Discharge Firearm with Intent, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm as well as several other charges involving his probation.
If anyone has information that could assist with the investigation, please call Detective Daryl Reid at (905) 546-3825. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
10-year-old boy saves his friend from drowning in Lake Ontario
Last night, a 10-year-old boy saved his friend from drowning in Lake Ontario. Luckily the Hamilton Police ACTION team was able to show up on the scene and help the boy pull his friend from the lake.
The boy went out to the lake yesterday just before 6:30 pm close to Hamilton. One of them somehow fell into the cold water. The police were close by the area at the time and were luckily able to see the boy struggling in the water.
When police made their way to the water they could see one boy holding on to the other. The boy in the water was close to being fully submerged. The police then grabbed the boy and pulled him from the lake.
When the EMS arrived they said that the boys were in stable condition and did not require more medical attention.
The Hamilton Police provided safety tips to avoid situations like this. They explained that when water looks solid this time of year it is most likely dangerous.
Hamilton Police ice safety tips:
- Although ice has begun to form on many local bodies of water, it’s too early in the season to consider recreational ice activities.
- The ice in most locations is too thin to safely support the weight of a person. Fluctuating temperatures and weather conditions make the ice unpredictable.
- At this point, we strongly advise that everyone stay off any frozen bodies of water in our area. Keep children close and pets on a leash, remaining on marked pathways/trails.
- Ice should be a minimum of 4″ thick before walking or skating on it. This guideline applies to clear hard ice only. Do not go out onto grey ice as this indicates the presence of water.
- If someone falls through thin ice, do not rush in after them. Call 911 immediately. You can try to reach for them with long objects like poles, branches, rope, or a hose.
Hamilton Police call for homicide suspect to turn himself in
Hamilton Police have identified the suspect wanted for the homicide of 29-year-old Obsa Junedi Mohamed.
Police say that the incident occurred on October 19 outside Boulevard Billiard’s just before 1:30 a.m. Investigators from the Major Crime, Forensic Services, Video Analysis and Mobile Surveillance Units worked throughout the weekend to discover the identity of the suspect who shot and killed Mohamed.
Police have now issued a warrant for Ibrahim Issak-
Police have also discovered the driver and the second passenger of a white, four-door sedan that drove Issak-
The passenger has yet to be identified publicly but is described as an Asian male that was wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim on the hood. He is encouraged to contact police to arrange an interview.
An image of Issak-Hussen has been released to alert the public and put pressure on him to turn himself in.
