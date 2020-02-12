Police search for Ontario man after 7-year-old boy shot 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Police in Hamilton have issued a warrant for the arrest of Jayden Pitter. The 20-year-old has been charged with the shooting of a seven-year-old boy on Gordon St. last month.

Hamilton Police were dispatched to a residence after reports of a shooting on January 23, 2020. Upon arrival the police discovered a 7-year-old boy who was injured from multiple gunshots that had been fired into the house. The shots entered the residence from the backyard. The child is now out of hospital but is still a long way from a full recovery.

Police believe the suspect fled from the backyard after discharging the firearm and got into a waiting vehicle on Gordon street the sped off, heading east. The firearm has yet to be located however the police have identified the vehicle involved.

Jayden Pitter is considered to be dangerous and police urge that if anyone should see him, do not approach him, instead call 911. Police also ask that anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Pitter currently faces a string of charges including Discharge Firearm with Intent, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm as well as several other charges involving his probation.

If anyone has information that could assist with the investigation, please call Detective Daryl Reid at (905) 546-3825. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

