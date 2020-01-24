Poilievre’s departure from CPC race a big loss for the Conservative Party
Across the Western world, populism is on the rise.
After years of misrule by the elites, more and more people are waking up to how severely the system has been rigged against working class Canadians.
We can see it all around us.
In many nations, conservative parties are finding new success by embracing many elements of populism, particularly on issues like immigration, renewing the meaning of citizenship, and uniting people around patriotism, rather than identity politics.
Additionally, the most successful conservatives have combined a focus balancing budgets with an aspirational abundance mentality, giving people hope that a vote for a conservative candidate would give them the opportunity to achieve a new level of financial freedom and security in an increasingly uncertain world.
We hear many of the same forces propelling populism at work in Canada, with clear majorities of Canadians saying they feel the system is rigged against them, feel society is broken, and oppose the large immigration increases being brought in by the Trudeau Liberals.
With the rising power of alternative media, and a conservative base that is becoming more prominent among working class people, the potential is there for a political re-alignment in Canada.
And a leadership bid by Pierre Poilievre could have been a key part of turning that potential into reality.
Poilievre had managed to effectively win over much of the Conservative base with his tough, combative approach, while also not taking positions that would have rendered him unelectable. He was forging a new political style, someone who is resolutely conservative, opposes Trudeau, fights back against the biased media, utilizes social media effectively, while also ensuring the Conservative Party remains open to all Canadians.
It’s a tough tightrope to walk, but Poilievre was successfully walking it.
But now, with his announcement that he won’t run, his unique approach will be lost, at least this time around.
Of course, we can imagine that Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole will end up being able to walk the same tightrope effectively.
Yet, based on the reaction to Poilievre’s announcement, it’s clear that many people feel something significant has changed for the worse.
As we know, whoever the Conservatives run will get demonized as “far-right”. As I note in the Tweet below, they’re already starting up against MacKay:
The establishment press will let someone run as a “moderate conservative” until the actual election, then they’ll demonize the sh*t out of them.
That means any Conservative leader will end up having to fight back strong against the establishment media if they hope to win, and that also means they need the strong and resolute support of the Conservative base behind them.
Poilievre’s communication skills and tough approach showed that he could achieve that, and you can tell that many people worry that skill set has been lost with his departure from the race.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Stephen Harper will not seek Conservative leadership: Rempel
Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner confirmed on Twitter Wednesday night that former prime minister Stephen Harper will not be seeking Conservative leadership.
The announcement, Rempel says, was from Harper himself, after days of online murmurs and a thin field of Conservative candidates had many of the party’s supporters crossing their fingers that the former prime minister would return from his life away from the political centre stage.
The confirmation is yet another ding in the Tory leadership, as the number of strong potential Conservative candidates drops lower by the day.
For those keeping track, former interim leader Rona Ambrose announced that she had no intention of running. Jean Charest seemed up for the job for a hot second, though he too would steer clear, following some dramatics.
Though Conservative social media put their faith in Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre, he too would decide to not run for leadership, citing his desire to spend time with his family.
With a number of candidates now officially out, Conservative members now face three viable contenders: Former Veteran Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole, who also serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, and former Harper minister Peter MacKay, who’s polling as the clear front runner.
Candidates will have until Feb. 27 to decide to enter the race. The votes will be counted and announced June 27.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Pierre Poilievre will not run for Conservative leadership
Conservative MP and former Harper cabinet minister Pierre Poilievre will not be running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
A source familiar with the matter said that the reason for Poilievre’s decision comes down to family matters. “He has a young daughter. It’s not the right time for his family.”
Poilievre was poised for a leadership bid, having flirted with the idea in the media news cycle for weeks. Just recently, Poilievre stated that he “supports gay marriages. Period. I voted against it 15 years ago. But I learned a lot, like millions and millions of people across Canada and around the world. I find that gay marriage is a success. The institution of marriage must be open to all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation.”
The statement was a headline grabber for Poilievre, as it appeared as though the once-potential candidate was attempting to remove his brand from the social conservatism that many believe lost Andrew Scheer the 2019 election.
Poilievre is a career politician who, through his time in Parliament, has managed to garner wide support amongst the Conservative base. Poilievre had recruited the admired John Baird and the formidable Jenni Byrne, who is an accomplished operative who ran Harper’s 2015 campaign.
Poilievre, a fairly new face in parliament being only 40, was re-elected to his Carleton riding in 2019, defeating the Liberal candidate by more than 5,000 votes.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Prominent Conservatives slam Quebec leadership hopeful for homophobia
Potential leadership candidate Richard Decarie has been lampooned by Conservative leadership contenders after he suggested that being gay was a choice.
Speaking on CTV’s Power Play program, Decarie stated that LGBTQ was a “Liberal term,” and that homosexuality was a “choice,” sparking outrage within Conservative circles who are desperately attempting to seem less anachronistic.
Decarie is a prospective leadership contender. His qualifications include serving as Harper’s deputy chief of staff and was also an advisor to Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest.
Leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay responded to Decarie’s comment by saying, “Being gay is not a choice and nobody should be running for office on a platform to roll back hard-won rights.” MacKay rounded all this up nicely by posting an image of the top candidates condemning Decarie: “The future of the Conservative Party looks bright.”
Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who distanced herself from the abortion debate, and offered to march in a gay pride parade, told her twitter following that “I have been clear: I will stand up for the rights and freedoms of every Canadian. What has been said is unacceptable.”
Former Harper Minister, Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance, and Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre also rapidly responded to Decarie’s comments by saying that his utterances were “as unacceptable as they are ignorant … Being gay is NOT a choice. Being ignorant is.”
Leadership contender and former Veteran Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole, who also serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, similarly slated the former Harper staffer. O’Toole stated indignantly, “The Conservative Party is open to ALL Canadians.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Toronto lawyer is intending to run for the Conservatives, potentially making history
Toronto based lawyer Leslyn Lewis is intending to run for Conservative Party leadership, according to the Toronto Sun.
Lewis holds a PHD in international law, and if elected leader, she would become the first black woman to lead a major Canadian political party. Lewis grew up in East York in Ontario, is a single mom, and a proud Christian.
Lewis has little name recognition, especially when compared to candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole who have been on the Tory scene for some time. Due to the minority government, an election could be called any time, making someone who is not already known to the public a risky, long-shot choice.
Lewis is known for participating a high-level cases throughout Ontario and is known for being an accomplished lawyer. In 2015, she ran in the riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park, losing to the incumbent Liberal.
In order to enter the CPC leadership contest, the Tories have required prospective candidates to collect 1,000 signatures. They must also give an initial deposit of $25,000. According to reports, Lewis is well on her way to achieve this number.
Social Media