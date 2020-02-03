Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty cleared of assault allegation
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot came into some hot water recently for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan, however, a police investigation has concluded that the person inside the costume is innocent according to Sportsnet.
“An investigation of the incident was conducted by South Detective Division,” the Philadelphia police said in a statement. “That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”
The claim stemmed from an alleged incident last January involving Chris Greenwell, a season ticket holder who purported that “Gritty” punched his 13-year-old son during a photoshoot months earlier.
Greenwell stated that his son sustained a bruise on his back from the incident in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” said the Flyers in a statement released on Jan. 22.
Canadian soldier mom returns home from Middle East to surprise son
There was an emotional moment last night at The Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Oilers were matched up against the Calgary Flames for what is often referred to as the battle of Alberta.
This particular night has a special surprise however for the teams and fans alike. Eight-year-old Ryker was called to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop alongside his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne. While the two were posing for a photo op his mom came up and surprised them, coming up from behind where they were facing.
Both of young Ryker’s parents serve in the military and had been deployed over the holidays. Warrant Officer Renee Gauthier had been serving over in the Middle East but managed to surprise both her husband and son for Armed Forces Appreciation night.
WATCH: Jessica Yaniv assaults journalist outside of court
Jessica Yaniv is no stranger to violating other people’s rights, but the scene outside of the Surrey Law Courts was shocking as Yaniv was caught on camera violently assaulting Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.
Leaving the courthouse after appearing on prohibited weapons charges, Bexte is recording from a distance that appears to be well over fifteen feet. He asks Yaniv whether the trans activist will be pleading guilty, but is stopped short as Yaniv rapidly approaches and begins swiping at him with an outstretched arm.
Yaniv is heard shouting “Go! Go!” to the reporter, and despite Bexte’s rapid retreat, Yaniv continues to pursue, appearing to grab the reporter’s microphone. An off-screen scuffle ensues, with a brief frame catching Yaniv seeming to violently club Bexte over the head. Bexte is heard groaning in pain and for Yaniv to stop the assault.
When the camera reorients, Yaniv continues to chase Bexte, demanding he “go away from me!”
In the tweet attached to the video, Bexte states that Yaniv “punched me in the back of the head” and that he “[needed] an Advil.”
The Rebel Media reporter noted that there are multiple security cameras that may have caught the altercation and that he had spoken to police.
“Following Yaniv’s court appearance at the courthouse in Surrey I approached him outside – where filming was allowed. I had one question. I wanted to know if he would be pleading guilty or not. Within several seconds, Yaniv charged me and punched the back of my head while holding me down. Police have been reluctant to charge him before, and so I’m speaking to legal council to figure out my options to make sure this menace sees justice,” Bexte told The Post Millennial.
Bexte had been banned from reporting from inside the courtroom today where Yaniv had been appearing, with courthouse police capitulating to Yaniv’s demands to have him barred. Previously, Yaniv had also successfully demanded citizen journalist Donald Smith be prevented from entering the courthouse.
Earlier this evening, Yaniv confronted The Post Millennial’s Amy Eileen Hamm, falsely accusing her of taking photographs of Yaniv in the women’s washroom. The police searched Hamm’s phone at Yaniv’s request, finding none of the claimed photos.
P.K. Subban gets engagement ring for Christmas in 'non-traditional move'
P.K. Subban got an engagement ring from his girlfriend for Christmas in what the couple call a ‘non-traditional move.’
In a tweet on Christmas yesterday, Lindsey Vonn, former professional skier and girlfriend of Subban, showed the world her gift to the New Jersey defense man, giving him an engagement ring.
The couple, who have been dating for two years, can be seen in the Christmas photo wearing striped Hudson’s Bay-style pajamas with their pets alongside them.
The engagement, though, isn’t the first for the couple, as Subban had previously proposed to Vonn in August of this year.
The ring, it appears, was more a symbolic gesture more than anything, as the tweet was posted with the hashtag #equality.
“Lindsey’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Subban told Vogue earlier this year. “There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do.”
