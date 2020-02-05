Over 120 Canadian citizens imprisoned in Chinese jails
The Department of Foreign Affairs has said on Tuesday that they know of 123 Canadian citizens who are currently in Chinese jail. Two of these citizens are on death row, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Some contention was created when, upon releasing the number of Canadian’s detained, the Department of Foreign Affairs invoked the privacy act so to hide further details about these Canadians.
Dan Albas, who is the Conservative member of parliment for Central Okanagan-Similkameen, was irritated that further information was not released: “The Act gives too much insulation for the government … I would like to see a little more transparency from your department.”
When the Liberal Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister, Heather Jeffrey, was asked for clarification over these locked-up Canadians, she stated that these figures include “cases of arrest and detention.”
“I want to stress the number of Canadians in custody in China has remained stable over the last year,” Jeffrey added. The vast majority of the charges relate to drug and fraud charges.
Jeffrey, however, refused to answer how many Canadians exactly are on death row. Having said this, the Chinese regime have officially named two Canadians who are sentenced to be shot on drug-related charges.
In 2018, two Canadian businessmen were arrested without charge in China—seemingly in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. This sparked an international incident between China and Canada, and the two Canadians still have not been released.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians STILL waiting to be evacuated from China
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout China, Canadians are still waiting to be flown out of the country and return to Canada.
The Canadian government has mentioned that they will be sending a plane to China in order to evacuate. It has recently been reported that there are more Canadians wanting to fly out of China than the one plane can hold. Trudeau has said they are still looking into sending a second plane.
Some people are not happy with the time it is taking for the Canadian government to evacuate Canadians as many countries have taken evacuation measures to return their citizens from the country already. The US and France have already each sent two plane loads home from the province.
CTV News has reported that about 325 Canadians await the flight in the province of Hubei. Canadians who are showing symptoms of the virus will not be able to board the flight. The death toll for the virus is now over 20,000 and there are approximately 425 deaths.
There are now over 25 countries and territories where the virus has been confirmed. Two coronavirus deaths have been confirmed outside of China.
According to Global Affairs Canada, the original plane is supposed to touch down in Trenton, Ontario at the Canadian Forces Base after the flight leaves China. It has been planned that the passengers stay at the base for two weeks and receive medical observation during that time. Health screenings will take place as Canadians leave Hubei as well as during the flight.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Whistleblowers in China arrested for warning about coronavirus last month
Whistleblowers were arrested in China for attempting to warn others about the coronavirus before it began to spread across the world according to the Mirror. The eight whistleblowers were arrested for “spreading rumours”.
A UK expert on China claimed that the whistleblowers were warning about the virus about a month ago.
This news has come in as the quickly spreading virus has become declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has now taken the lives of approximately 200 people and there are over 8,000 cases.
On Friday, The National Health Commission noted that 43 more deaths have occurred due to the virus and all of them but one were in the Hubei province where the outbreak originally occurred.
When speaking with the Mirror, Dr Yukteshwar Kumar from the UK’s University of Bath said that the state had allegedly silenced people who attempted to warn others about the virus.
Dr Kumar said that the outbreak could have been minimized if people learned about it towards the end of December.
“They were asked to sign a confession stating that they will not spread false news. If they had taken steps earlier the situation could have been better because they did know about it,” said Dr Kumar.
“People could have been made aware in late December. The authorities could have stopped people travelling earlier.”
“I highly appreciate the efforts made by the government of China in locking down the whole city. However, if they’d listened to the advice of these eight people and some scientists the situation would have been perhaps better.”
Dr Kumar obtained a legal document that is allegedly signed as well as fingerprinted by Chinese citizens. The document reportedly had them promise not to talk about the outbreak.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
On Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Organization
Garnett Genuis is the Conservative MP representing Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta.
On New Year’s Eve last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) was made aware of several peculiar cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, a city in the landlocked Chinese province of Hubei. One week later, it was confirmed that what Chinese authorities had identified was in fact a new virus. The new virus, now widely referred to simply as the coronavirus, is a novel strain of a large family of viruses known collectively as coronaviruses.
Today, it is believed that there are more than 4,500 cases of the novel coronavirus, the vast majority of which are in China’s Hubei province. But the problem is not one for the people of Hubei province to face alone. There are also confirmed cases throughout Asia, and even across the world. To date, cases of the coronavirus have been identified in countries as far away as Australia, France, the United States, and as of last week, even Canada.
Although the WHO has not yet declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, as the number of cases continues to increase rapidly, and as the death toll increases each day, it is without a doubt a looming threat against which governments and citizens alike must remain vigilant.
For the people of Taiwan, this threat is an especially concerning one for many reasons. The most obvious of such concerns is Taiwan’s geographical proximity to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The small island country is located just off the eastern coast of mainland China. As a result, more than one million of its citizens either work or live on the mainland. Many are also believed to have traveled to and from China for the recent Lunar New Year holiday.
While many nearby countries share this predicament, there is another more insidious dimension in the case of Taiwan. In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has made serious efforts to undermine Taiwan’s participation on the international stage–including in multilateral institutions like the WHO. This stems from the contentious and complex history between China and Taiwan, on the basis of which China claims Taiwan as its own territory. However, it is clear the people of Taiwan remain resolutely opposed to the authoritarianism of the Chinese communist regime–evidenced definitively by the recent reelection of President Tsai Ing-Wen of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party.
The exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO is a particularly disastrous consequence of the Communist regime’s anti-Taiwan policy. To this day, Taiwan has been barred from attending WHO meetings, including the Jan. 24 emergency meeting on the new coronavirus, due to China’s insistence that all members accept the regime’s “One China” policy. Although the decision to exclude Taiwan from such important forums has been opposed by many countries, including Australia, Japan, Germany and the United States, the Communist regime has only intensified its commitment to pressure Taiwan into acquiescence in recent years.
In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, said, “No one cares more about the health of the Taiwanese people than the Chinese Central Government.”
However, by actively pushing for the exclusion of Taiwan from global discussions about health, the Chinese regime is undercutting Taiwan’s ability to protect its citizens from the coronavirus, while simultaneously taking serious measures to bring the coronavirus under control within its own borders.
The coronavirus has already affected thousands and shows no indications of slowing down. As this is a problem with potentially disastrous global ramifications, we as Canadians must support all competent minds working together to resolve this crisis. This means supporting Taiwan’s inclusion into the discussions of the WHO and similar multilateral organizations. To do so is not only in the interest of global security, but the safety of our own Canadian citizens as well.
Unfortunately, the government of Justin Trudeau has not been sufficiently vocal in their support for Taiwan’s participation in these vital discussions, and we risk again standing apart from our allies in our acquiescence to the Chinese government. Despite multiple questions on this in Question Period from me and from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, the government refused on Monday or Tuesday of this week to even mention Taiwan or acknowledge the need for any bilateral or multilateral coordination. We should always be on the side of free democracies, but this case is particularly important because the health and safety of Canadians is at stake. A greater outbreak in Taiwan would significantly elevate the risk of transmission throughout the world.
Canada’s government did express some support for Taiwanese engagement in response to a question on Wednesday, but their reluctance to do so earlier does not give much confidence in their real commitment to working on this vital issue. When it comes to the international response to the coronavirus, there is an urgent need for the government of Canada to put health and safety ahead of politics, and actively work to bring about the full inclusion of Taiwan in an internationally coordinated response.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issue travel warning
As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.
Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.
“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.
The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.
Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.
Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.
Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.
Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.
Social Media