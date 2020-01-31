Ontario missing reservist found dead in LaSalle Causeway
The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit found the body of soldier Michal Beaman on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Beaman was found at the mouth of the Cataraqui River, just south of the LaSalle Causeway near the Royal Military College.
The Kingston Police, OPP officers and a group of military members all joined around a blue tarp at the side of the water Wednesday afternoon while several officers lifted what appeared to be the body of Michal Beaman from the river. He was then placed onto a tarp which was loaded into a Kingston police forensic identification vehicle and taken away.
Beaman was a 22-year-old reservist who went missing sometime last Friday night in Kingston.
“It saddens us deeply to report that the body of Private Michal Beaman was recovered. He was found in the water near the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, by the Ontario Provincial Police’s underwater search and recovery unit,” read an emailed statement from Cpt. Derek Reid, public affairs officer with Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre according to Global News.
Beaman, originally hailed from New Brunswick but had been attending school in Kingston at the Royal Military College since the beginning of January.
The last time Beaman was seen was out with some friends at The Spot, a local Kingston nightclub.
Classmates reported him missing to their chain of command Saturday morning after it was discovered that he hadn’t returned home to the barracks. CFB Kingston began conducting a thorough search for Beaman by Sunday evening. The grounds were being searched by hundreds of military personnel by Monday. The OPP’s underwater and recovery unit joined the search on Tuesday.
Beaman’s aunt, Tracy Brewer, told the unit that he was seen on seen on a security camera around the LaSalle Causeway bridge and the unit primarily stuck to that area.
On Wednesday the ground search was called off by military police and all search efforts were shifted to the water. His body was found later that same afternoon.
Beaman’s next of kin have been notified according to Reid. Beaman’s parents travelled in from New Brunswick overnight Sunday just hours after learning that their son was missing. They continue to assist with the case.
Natalie Beaman described her son as a dedicated reservist. “He was very, very honoured to come and take the course,” Natalie said.
She added that Michal and his classmates “gelled” with him right away. “A real, real, real tight group of guys that are as thick as brothers. And they’re all out there looking for him.”
The cause of his death and other details about the time frame leading up to his death have not been released yet.
Man on parole accused of killing 22-year-old sex worker he was permitted to meet
A man who was let out on parole has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old sex worker after being granted permission to meet with her by his case manager.
Eustachio Gallese had been serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2004. He was released on parole in September of 2019 after serving 15 years of his sentence. Last week, Gallese met with Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City where Levesque gave massages. He was later arrested by police and charged with her murder.
According to CTV News, Gallese’s case manager wrote that Gallese was on parole even though he had a moderate risk of reoffending.
Gallese was also told by his case manager to stay away from relationships but that strictly sexual encounters are fine.
Dave Blackburn, and ex-parole board commissioner called the conditions “unbelievable” when speaking with CJAD 800
Bill Blair, the Public Safety Minister noted that the chair of the Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of Corrections Services will be conducting a full investigation of the matter.
Crime victims’ advocate, Nancy Roy said, “Families of crime victims attend the trial, they watch the accused get a slap on the wrist, then he gets paroled after a fraction of his sentence.”
“Ultimately, there are dangerous inmates, and this was preventable.”
When talking with CTV News, former inmates noted that faking rehabilitation is not an easy thing to do. They said that all of the power is in the hands of the case manager, who gets to know the inmate over a course of years.
Notorious 'Street Preachers' arrested again, this time in Kingston
The notorious “Street Preachers” are at it again. They are known best for their street preaching in London, Ontario, often being arrested for harassing people in public. Their most recent arrest came Thursday in Kingston. The two men were charged with causing a disturbance near the Queen’s University campus.
Police arrived at the corner of Earl Street and University Avenue around 3 p.m. after being called with reports of a disturbance according The Queen’s Journal.
Police have yet to confirm the identities of the men arrested however photos on social media as well as the birth dates that they did provide confirm that they are in fact Matthew Carapella and Steven Ravbar. Both men are facing criminal mischief back in London due to a prior incident in which they entered a church and harassed its parishioners.
Upon their arrest Carapella and Ravbar were sporting their classic sandwich-boards signs that display Biblical messages.
Both men have been charged under section 175 of the Criminal Code, they have since been released from the station after being held there for a brief period.
Campus security notified police of the two men after several female students complained that they were chastising them for their attire. Among them was Tegwyn Hughes who writes for the Queen’s Journal and sought out their comments for a story in the student newspaper. Both Carapella and Ravbar refused to give her comment for her story but instead criticized her pants.
“They told me that wearing pants was going to drive men to lust, and that I should wear a long flowing skirt,” she said. As she continued to walk away, she said the men told her she would be going to hell.
Hughes was informed the police had been called by campus security and decided to watch the two men continue to harass female students while waiting for the police to intervene. “They’d say that they were dressed whorishly, that they were listening to music that was letting Hollywood brainwash them to be immoral,” she said.
The Queen’s Journal published a story on their arrest and from their research they learned this was not their first breach of the peace.
“It gave me impression that in London these men are really well known and so they were looking to go into a new market and hopefully not be as prosecuted as they had been previously,” said Hughes.
The Kingston arrest is another example of Carapella and Ravbar travelling to spread their message. In June they were spotted in Port Stanley, and Waterloo in December. They’ve even travelled as far as the southern United States.
Their next scheduled court date for the London incident is Feb. 18.
Editor’s Note: This article was revised to give credit to Queen’s University’s student paper The Queen’s Journal for first reporting the story.
Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on over the weekend. According to Keean Bexte, the journalist who was assaulted by Yaniv on camera outside of the B.C. courts on January 14, 2020, Yaniv spent time behind bars on the charge of assault. She may face up to five years for the assault.
That same day, Yaniv falsely accused TPM‘s own Amy Eileen Hamm of sexual assault while at the courtroom. Hamm is suing Yaniv for defamation.
There was widespread speculation that Yaniv was arrested over the weekend, but The Post Millennial and other outlets were unable to verify the claims at the time. Bexte, being the alleged victim in this particular case, was able to confirm the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
When reached for comment, Bexte said, “Yaniv has been ordered to cease all contact with me, both directly and indirectly. I can’t wait for the day when Yaniv is put away for the long haul. He is dangerous and unpredictable.”
Even if Yaniv is behind bars, the civil litigations brought by Bexte and Hamm against Yaniv for assault and defamation respectively can proceed. According to Bexte, Yaniv would be court-ordered to appear for the civil litigations as planned.
Yaniv was released back into the community after the arrest and will appear in court in February. She will also appear in court in February for two prohibited weapons charges.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the JCCF as representing Amy Eileen Hamm in litigation. Hamm is being represented by Carey Linde and lawyer Jay Cameron. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty under investigation for assault
The Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved mascot Gritty is being investigated by police after a father claimed that the big orange furry monster punched his 13-year-old son in the back.
Chris Greenwell took his son Brandon to the Wells Fargo Center for a November meet and greet photoshoot with the beloved, google-eyed mascot.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Greenwell claims that “Brandon playfully patted the mascot on the head after the photo was taken. As Brandon walked away, Gritty got out of his chair, ‘took a running start,’ and ‘punched my son as hard as he could,’ Greenwell said Wednesday.”
“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” said a spokesperson for the Philidelphia Flyers.
A police spokesperson has described the alleged incident as a possible “physical assault” that occurred “during a photoshoot with 13-year-old white male and Flyers mascot Gritty. The investigation is active and on-going.”
The hashtag #FreeGritty is now trending on Twitter.
