Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions
Amidst talks with the provincial government regarding their contracts, Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.
The French and English Catholic school boards are two of Ontario’s biggest teacher’s unions, and they have decided they will go ahead with the strike according to CTV News.
These additional school board strikes come after the Ford government agreed to relinquish their previous demands to increase the number of students per classroom, as well as dropped the requirements for mandatory e-learning.
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has said that the Ford government’s decision to walk back their demands should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.
The striking teachers will be joined by public high school teachers, who will also hold a walkout at nine other school boards, as part of their union’s current series of rotating, one-day strikes.
The teachers’ picket will take place at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning. Union members from both the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will be in attendance.
Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety
Free therapy will soon be available for Ontarians with anxiety and depression according to the Huffington Post. The program is called Mindability, and was announced by the health minister on Tuesday.
“Mindability will be funded just like OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan), with no out-of-pocket cost to patients,” confirmed Minister Christine Elliott.
“Through this groundbreaking program, an individual will receive an assessment from a trained mental health clinician and be offered a therapy program that best addresses their level of need.”
She added that cognitive behavioural therapy would be offered for those suffering from depression or anxiety. “If it’s a more acute episode, if it’s something else that’s happening, they will be treated elsewhere.”
Elliott added that people can sign up for the program over the phone, online or through text message. Patients can receive individual or group therapy as well as over the phone therapy.
Right now, the services have to be provided by a doctor, a psychiatrist or at a hospital to be covered by OHIP. “Not everyone needs to see a psychiatrist,” said Elliott on Tuesday. She added that the waiting lists are “huge.”
“Ontario is finally, finally turning a corner,” she said. The program will begin in the spring of this year and begin to expand shortly afterwards. Elliott added that Mindability will make it easier for those seeking health care to find it.
“No [two] patients are the same. We all know that,” said Elliott. “The long-haul truck driver feeling isolated from friends and family, the middle-aged professional struggling with work performance, the Grade 11 student whose studies are now slipping: each of these individuals has unique needs. But by matching them with the most appropriate level of support, Mindability will make a real difference in their lives.”
This year, Mindability is using $20 million in government money to attempt to treat 80,000 people annually after three to four years of being implemented. The program is part of a mental health strategy being put together by the Progressive Conservative government called Roadmap to Wellness.
In a statement released by mental health service providers on Tuesday, they told Elliott that an increase funding, to the tune of $380 million, is needed from the government annually. This will reduce wait times for things like supportive housing and intensive therapy that may not be offered by the program.
In a statement MPP Bhutila Karpoche said, “Every bit of help is needed, but anything less in mental health funding than the $330 million Doug Ford and Christine Elliott took away is still a cut.”
“And just undoing cuts to mental health funding is nowhere what’s needed.”
BREAKING: Train derailed in Kingston, Ontario
A train has derailed pulling several train cars off of the tracks according to Kingston police.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west of the city’s core close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause has been reported, as of yet. The surrounding road is currently closed.
According to Dominic Christian Owens, a freelance videographer for Global News, emergency services have arrived on the scene, as “multiple cars” have come off the tracks.
The track carries products to and from the Invista factory on Kingston’s waterfront, the CBC reports. The company produces nylon and spandex products.
Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured due to the derailment.
Derailments rampant
This isn’t the first train to have been derailed in recent Canadian history, as railway blockades have run rampant throughout the country.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.
On February 18, 2020, another train was derailed, with 30 carts leaking crude oil in Fort Frances, Ontario.
That derailment led to no injuries, with an investigation again still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Average price for a Toronto home now close to $1 MILLION
The average price for a home in Toronto is now coming close to $1 million, showing that housing prices in the city have no sign of slowing down.
This was made clear through a TREBB monthly market figures report, which showed that the average sales price for a home in the GTA $910,000 dollars. This time last year, a house in Toronto cost a meagre $779,791.
All this reveals a 16.7 percent rise in housing prices over the course of a year.
More eyebrow-raising, however, is that these houses are not your bog-standard detached house in Forest Hills, but all types of homes—making affordability in Toronto a serious concern.
Even condos, for instance, now cost $722,675 on average, rising 18 percent from last year. As well as this, the average price for a detached house came to a stonking $1,485,304, making it nearly impossible to afford for ordinary Canadians.
These prices are so exorbitant that there may even be a risk of the Toronto housing market “over-heating.”
EXCLUSIVE: Islamic speaker who defended pedophilia and slammed Christians invited to speak at York University
York University’s Muslim Student Association invited a homophobic Islamic speaker who has defended pedophilia to give a lecture on the topic, “Is Islam True?”
The York University MSA invited Daniel Haqiqatjou, who has called Christians “criminals,” and condemned Muslims for “Sneak[ing] LGBT normalization into our Mosques.”
After The Post Millennial contacted the Muslim Student Association, the event was taken down, and Haqiqatjou’s speaking event was cancelled.
Haqiqatjou’s writings should have made it clear that he was unfit to speak in the first place.
In an academic paper titled “Tough Conversations: Explaining the Islamic Prohibition of Same-Sex Acts to a Western Audience“, Haqiqatjou wrote, “In sum, an elaborate account can be given of conceivable scenarios where pedophilia and the pedophilic orientation are neither harmful nor nonconsensual.”
“Some of these scenarios do have historical and cross-cultural analogs,” added Haqiqatjou. “Nonetheless, the point of this exercise is to show that the psychology of a ‘pedophiliac’ orientation has parallels with what is described to be the case for homosexuals.”
The York University Muslim Students’ Association deemed the now-cancelled event “kid-friendly.”
Haqiqatjou has also condemned Muslim women who marry “kafirs.” This term is a deeply derogatory term for non-muslims—the meaning of the word essentially boils down to “infidel.” The term can also carry racial connotations against black people.
Haqiqatjou has been previously de-platformed from speaking at other universities due to his extreme views. In September, 2017, Haqiqatjou was disinvited from speaking at the Muslim Student’s Association at Tufts University in the United States.
Anti-Semitic instances
Haqiqatjou also appears to believe in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, going so far as to call Israel the “Zionist terror state.” In an article titled Pornography as Israel’s Weapon of Choice, Haqiqatjou wrote, “Israel is not below exposing families and children to pornography against their will. I mean, what did we expect? They’re not below murdering children outright, so exposing them to graphic sexual images is a step up as far as Zionist morality is concerned.”
The pairing is shocking, but perhaps not unsurprising. In November, 2019, pro-Israel students were told to “go back to the ovens” by angry anti-Semitic protestors during a pro-Palestinian event.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Haqiqatjou , though we did not receive a comment in time for this article’s publication.
