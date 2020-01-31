On Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization
Garnett Genuis is the Conservative MP representing Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta.
On New Year’s Eve last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) was made aware of several peculiar cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, a city in the landlocked Chinese province of Hubei. One week later, it was confirmed that what Chinese authorities had identified was in fact a new virus. The new virus, now widely referred to simply as the coronavirus, is a novel strain of a large family of viruses known collectively as coronaviruses.
Today, it is believed that there are more than 4,500 cases of the novel coronavirus, the vast majority of which are in China’s Hubei province. But the problem is not one for the people of Hubei province to face alone. There are also confirmed cases throughout Asia, and even across the world. To date, cases of the coronavirus have been identified in countries as far away as Australia, France, the United States, and as of last week, even Canada.
Although the WHO has not yet declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, as the number of cases continues to increase rapidly, and as the death toll increases each day, it is without a doubt a looming threat against which governments and citizens alike must remain vigilant.
For the people of Taiwan, this threat is an especially concerning one for many reasons. The most obvious of such concerns is Taiwan’s geographical proximity to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The small island country is located just off the eastern coast of mainland China. As a result, more than one million of its citizens either work or live on the mainland. Many are also believed to have traveled to and from China for the recent Lunar New Year holiday.
While many nearby countries share this predicament, there is another more insidious dimension in the case of Taiwan. In recent years, the Chinese Communist Party has made serious efforts to undermine Taiwan’s participation on the international stage–including in multilateral institutions like the WHO. This stems from the contentious and complex history between China and Taiwan, on the basis of which China claims Taiwan as its own territory. However, it is clear the people of Taiwan remain resolutely opposed to the authoritarianism of the Chinese communist regime–evidenced definitively by the recent reelection of President Tsai Ing-Wen of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party.
The exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO is a particularly disastrous consequence of the Communist regime’s anti-Taiwan policy. To this day, Taiwan has been barred from attending WHO meetings, including the Jan. 24 emergency meeting on the new coronavirus, due to China’s insistence that all members accept the regime’s “One China” policy. Although the decision to exclude Taiwan from such important forums has been opposed by many countries, including Australia, Japan, Germany and the United States, the Communist regime has only intensified its commitment to pressure Taiwan into acquiescence in recent years.
In a recent statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, said, “No one cares more about the health of the Taiwanese people than the Chinese Central Government.”
However, by actively pushing for the exclusion of Taiwan from global discussions about health, the Chinese regime is undercutting Taiwan’s ability to protect its citizens from the coronavirus, while simultaneously taking serious measures to bring the coronavirus under control within its own borders.
The coronavirus has already affected thousands and shows no indications of slowing down. As this is a problem with potentially disastrous global ramifications, we as Canadians must support all competent minds working together to resolve this crisis. This means supporting Taiwan’s inclusion into the discussions of the WHO and similar multilateral organizations. To do so is not only in the interest of global security, but the safety of our own Canadian citizens as well.
Unfortunately, the government of Justin Trudeau has not been sufficiently vocal in their support for Taiwan’s participation in these vital discussions, and we risk again standing apart from our allies in our acquiescence to the Chinese government. Despite multiple questions on this in Question Period from me and from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, the government refused on Monday or Tuesday of this week to even mention Taiwan or acknowledge the need for any bilateral or multilateral coordination. We should always be on the side of free democracies, but this case is particularly important because the health and safety of Canadians is at stake. A greater outbreak in Taiwan would significantly elevate the risk of transmission throughout the world.
Canada’s government did express some support for Taiwanese engagement in response to a question on Wednesday, but their reluctance to do so earlier does not give much confidence in their real commitment to working on this vital issue. When it comes to the international response to the coronavirus, there is an urgent need for the government of Canada to put health and safety ahead of politics, and actively work to bring about the full inclusion of Taiwan in an internationally coordinated response.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.
WHO director general Dr. Robert Redfield said the risk remains highest with poorer countries that do not have the resources to deal with an outbreak and contain it.
WHO has only called a global health emergency five times in the past, including for the Ebola outbreak and Zika virus.
WHO only makes a global health emergency declaration for “extraordinary events” that threaten public health across the globe.
Most recent estimates tally 7,700 people have contracted coronavirus, of whom 170 have died, according to an ABC News report.
Redfield did not believe that developed countries like Canada will need to worry about the coronavirus nearly as much as developing countries without the same levels of health care and sanitation.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issue travel warning
As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.
Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.
“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.
The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.
Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.
Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.
Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.
Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
Many people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some have taken the extra mile for their personal health security. A traveller at Vancouver International Airport was seen wearing a water bottle to cover his entire face. A photo of the man was quickly shared throughout Twitter and other social media.
It may be an acquired look, but this man is not alone. Multiple accounts of the same practice have been reported internationally over the last couple of days according to the Daily Hive.
Health authorities in British Columbia confirmed that they have received their first presumptive case of coronavirus. A man returning from Wuhan last week began to feel an “onset of symptoms” upon his arrival. The man voluntarily isolated himself while awaiting the results from a check-up with health officials. A diagnostic test was administered by Vancouver Coastal Health and came back positive last night.
The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg will test the lab results a second time to confirm however it will take a couple days before the results will be certain. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said the risk of spreading the virus within BC “remains low.” in a statement. “All necessary precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of infection. We have multiple systems in place to prepare for, detect and respond, in order to prevent the spread of serious infectious diseases in the province.”
She adds, “It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period.
“Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.”
The Ontario health authority stated that there are currently 11 additional cases under investigation at the moment.
A total of three people are currently under investigation in Quebec for potential cases. Ontario has two confirmed cases in Toronto. A husband was screened at the airport and shown to have recently travelled to Wuhan, China. He was put into isolation immediately before his diagnosis was confirmed. His wife was also found to have contracted the virus.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Toronto private schools ask children to stay home after coronavirus threat
Two private schools in the Greater Toronto Area have made it aware that some parents were on the same flight as the Ontario patient who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to CTV News.
Since coronavirus was brought to the attention of the Western public last week, there has been a great deal of panic around the spreading of the virus. Originally starting in Wuhan, China, the disease has now spread to Canada—with two confirmed cases.
Since then, two private schools in Ontario have asked parents to not send their children to school if they have recently travelled to China. One school, named Richmond Hill Montessori School, has asked children to stay at home for at least 15 days.
In an “emergency order,” the school asked that parents “kindly note, the same 15-day quarantine applies to any RHMS family who may have come in contact with individuals travelling to Toronto from China or any other countries or cities to be known to have confirmed novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases.”
Another Montessori has also sent a message to parents, asking them to quarantine “themselves for the recommended 14-day period to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”
It is unclear whether any of the parents have been affected.
Social Media