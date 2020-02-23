New Ryerson student union president connected to previous scandal
A Ryerson student who has been involved with Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) expense scandal has been elected president.
Ali Yousaf, the presidential candidate from the slate Rise, won the RSU election a week ago. Yousaf won against the presidential candidate from the slate Inspire, Charmaine Reid, by 109 votes. Yousaf received 510 votes, and Reid earned 401 votes.
Yousaf was involved with former RSU president Ram Ganesh’s slate during his presidential campaign. Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account in February 2019. The credit card statement, which had Ganesh’s name on it, included questionable exorbitant purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, and restaurants.
Yousaf engaged in alleged financial mismanagement with 6 Fest in 2017. A portion of the money meant for refunding students who could not attend the concert went into the personal bank accounts of Yousaf, Ganesh, and former vice president of student life and events Harman Singh. Yousaf was a board member at the time, and Ganesh had been working as a student life and events assistant.
Students have been speculating on social media about if Yousaf will shut down the police investigation into the credit card scandal, as Ganesh and him are close friends. Ganesh halted an investigation into Yousaf’s involvement with 6 Fest, so students are wondering if history will reoccur. The RSU filed a report with Toronto police about the credit card scandal.
This election comes after Ryerson terminated their operating agreement with the RSU for not fulfilling parts of their contract on Jan. 24. A legal claim was filed by the RSU against Ryerson. The RSU is seeking $2.7 million in damages for breach of contract, the release of student fees withheld by Ryerson, $100,000 in punitive damages, a declaration acknowledging the university is in breach with their operating agreement with the student union, and their legal fees.
Voting for the RSU election was held in the Student Campus Centre from Feb. 12 to 14. Students could not vote online like they did last year and instead were required to use paper ballots.
The results were supposed to be released by 9 p.m. last Friday, but counting took hours longer than expected, according to vice president of operations James Fotak. Results were not tallied until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Fotak said that 965 students voted in the RSU election. Ryerson has 36,347 students, so this means voter turnout was about 2.7 percent.
Yousaf will lead an executive team that consists entirely of candidates who ran from Rise. The four other elected executives are Liora Dubinsky as vice president of operations, Vaishali Vinayak as vice president of equity, Siddhanth Satish as vice president of education, and Usama Sheikh as vice president of student life and events.
Radical feminist professor indoctrinates students at Ryerson University
At Toronto’s Ryerson University, students majoring in one of the “ology” disciplines have to take courses from another to round out their education. It is natural to take electives that add value to your major, so many students majoring in, say, psychology or criminology, both of which prepare students for careers where an understanding of relationship dysfunction is important, will opt for a course in the sociology department called “The Sociology of Violence and the Family.”
The problem with this course—and the reason I am writing about it—is that there is only one sociology instructor, Kelly Train, teaching it. So it’s Ms Train or no course at all in domestic violence (which, by the way, is no longer referred to by that trope in scholarly circles; it has for some years been more commonly and precisely known as Intimate Partner Violence, or simply IPV, which is the trope I am accustomed to, and will use hereafter.)
Train is by numerous accounts routinely peddling ideology-based theories on subjects she is not qualified to teach, while stifling freedom of inquiry and speech in her classes. Ryerson University should have taken action on this problem a few years ago, when they became aware of it, but apparently did nothing to solve it.
So the problem continues. Ryerson needs a sharper nudge, and this is it.
Train is a hardline feminist ideologue and, as suggested above, had already emerged as a controversial figure before I glommed on to her extreme bias and the distress it is causing or has caused a number of her present and former students. By former, I don’t mean only students who completed her course and were dissatisfied with it, but those who dropped out, because they found the costs incurred to their intellectual integrity in attendance higher than any perceived benefits they might receive by staying.
In 2017, Train was featured in several campus-focused publications, including the Ryerson student newspaper, The Ryersonian, for telling a student she could not write an essay arguing that the gender wage gap is a myth. She told the then fourth-year marketing and business student, Jane Mathias, that the “myth” premise is wrong, that the student should not depend on business sources she proposed to use, as they “blame women because of their patriarchal nature,” and should only use “feminist sources.” She suggested instead that Jane write her paper on “the glass ceiling” – that is, she should write a paper arguing precisely the opposite thesis from the one she wished to pursue.
Jane’s twin sister Josephine, studying at the University of Toronto, devoted a YouTube video to the subject, titled, “The Reality is Patriarchy: Indoctrination at Ryerson University.” The video contains a screenshot of the email Train sent to Jane that confirms these allegations. Jane also provided notes on the assignment to a reporter from the Toronto Sun, which ran a story as well, in which Train notes that Ontario and Canada government websites and Statistics Canada will not be considered scholarly sources.
In her interview with The Ryersonian included in the video, Josephine asks, considering how many times the gender gap has been explained and debunked, “How can someone so high in her academic level say that it’s completely wrong? That was my biggest issue.”
I interviewed three students who have had classroom experience with Train, whom I will identify as Andrea, Sandra and Jessica, not their real names. (The vast majority of the students in this course are women.)
Andrea dropped out of Train’s course after the first week. In a telephone interview with her, she told me that she was first of all put off by Train’s affect, which she described as “intimidating” as well as coarse (“every other word was f***ing this or f***ing that”). But mainly she was offended by Train’s denigration of any discipline or research method that she did not approve of.
According to Andrea, Train’s view is that IPV is always—and only—the abuse of women by men. Highly misandric (“men are always the problem”), Train ascribes a wish to control women as inherent in men. Andrea quoted her as saying, “After this course you will realize that you have been abused, raped or mistreated at some time in your life.”
When individual students pushed back against the dogma of unilateral IPV – some gave examples of male family members or friends who had been abused by women – Train rejected them out of hand. According to Andrea, Train told the class that if anyone opted for her online course because they found her intimidating, they would get lower marks, as they would not be working as hard. Andrea, therefore, decided she would not even take Train’s online course.
Sandra, my second interviewee, is presently taking Train’s course. She described Train to me as “cold and intimidating, very intimidating and comes off that way in the very first class.” She “tears every other discipline down.” Another student reportedly told Sandra that “if you write your essays and blame it on patriarchy you’ll be fine.” When challenged, Sandra said Train “yells” to discourage further objections. Sandra said she intends to write what Train wants to hear, not because she agrees, but because “I need a good grade.”
Sandra happens to be better informed on IPV than the average student, so she knows very well that men can and do get abused by women. But when she tried to introduce statistics into the discussion, she reports that Train told her stats are of no use and anyone (in her class) who uses them is “stupid.” Train claimed that stats do not convey more nuanced forms of abuse, such as verbal, psychological and financial. Perhaps not, but women are quite as capable of these forms of abuse, and employ them at much the same rate as men. Indeed, during custody battles, false allegations of abuse—sexual abuse of children and violence against the ex-spouse—escalate dramatically.
Jessica, my third interviewee, dropped out of Train’s present course after three weeks. Jessica had taken a course previously with Train, whose subject was “family differences and diversity.” She recalled one instance in which a male student told the class his father had full custody of him because his mother had not wanted him. Jessica reported that Train’s response to him was, “Are you sure your father didn’t just want your mother to pay him child support?”
Train was here parroting the common feminist myth that when a father asks for shared parenting or full custody, the only possible motive must be financial. That a father could love his child as much as a mother conflicts with the “power and control” theory governing many radical feminists’ understanding of male-female relations. Jessica told me that the young man’s eyes filled with tears at Train’s response. The other students were “shocked, to say the least,” at Train’s baseless insensitivity. “I have never had a professor like that, never,” Jessica concluded.
Maybe you think I am being tough on Train, and that a handful of students out of hundreds isn’t a fair representation. Statistically, you’d be right (even though Train doesn’t believe in statistics herself). Train’s ratings are good. A lot of students don’t see her tough affect as threatening at all, and take it in stride. Many students liked her personality. Most said they would take the course again. Some students really gushed their admiration for her.
But a closer look reveals that it may not be Train’s erudition or Socratic skills that constitute her most compelling attribute. The course’s average score out of five for “difficulty” is 2.0. Typical remarks: “she generally grades generously”; “Marks very easy I would say and for the exams, she gives all the questions in class!”; “Make sure you listen and take notes, the book is really small so you don’t really do a lot of reading. she also gives you the test questions to help you prep”; “She seems very tough but she is a very easy marker. Don’t buy any textbooks just show up to class and take notes”; “Professor Train is by far the best prof at Ryerson. She is such an amazing lecturer, and inspires students in class discussions. If you have her as your prof consider yourself blessed” (this student rated the level of the course difficulty at “1.0”).
Put these remarks together with what my interviewees told me, and what I see is a forceful, rather charismatic personality joined to adamant views. I see someone very “generous” with her time and rewards to those who toe the party line, not so much with students expressing independent opinions. Those students cross her at their peril. So it is no great surprise that the students who love her are those who see the rote-based ease of the course and the absence of any need to think for oneself as positive aspects, and those who complain about her are students who with intellectual aspirations, eager to develop their critical thinking skills.
Train’s herd of admirers are unlikely to have inquired into Train’s scholarly credentials. It is unlikely they would have cared that her academic background in the subject of IPV is virtually nil, and her publication history the thinnest of gruel altogether. She has published six articles, none of them expressly on IPV. Her sociology department profile states Train is “currently working on a number of large projects, including a book exploring the marginalization of the voices of Sephardi, Mizrahi and Jewish women of colour within Jewish feminist thought, and a book examining the experiences of North African and Indian Jews in the Toronto Jewish Community.” No hint of any interest in IPV is evident in Train’s academic profile.
As it happens, IPV is one of my niche topics as a journalist. Over the last 20 years, I have done a great deal of research on the subject. I know the epidemiology of the phenomenon quite well. (Epidemiology, a bona fide discipline, is the science through which public health and public safety policies are formed, including health policies that favour practices that target female-specific maladies and safety risks—i.e. Epidemiology could not exist without reliable statistics, which makes Train’s resistance to statistics all the more risible.)
I would recommend that Train read a 2019 report on IPV, titled “Prevalence and Consequences of Intimate Partner Violence in Canada as measured by the National Victimization Survey.” Lead authors are Alexandra Lysova of Simon Fraser University and Don Dutton, Emeritus professor of psychology at the University of British Columbia. The data came from a random sample of 33,000 Canadians surveyed in the 2014 General Social Survey of Victimization, so any teacher addressing the issue of IPV should not even think about trashing the source. Or even criticizing, let alone failing, a student for depending on it as evidence for their thesis.
From its abstract:
Based on the 2014 Canadian General Social Survey on Victimization, this study examined the prevalence of victimization resulted from physical and/or sexual IPV, controlling behaviours and also consequences of IPV for both men and women in a sample representative of the Canadian population. Given the paucity of research on male victims of IPV at the national population level, this article specifically discussed the experiences of men who reported violence perpetrated by their female intimate partners. Results showed that 2.9% of men and 1.7% of women reported experiencing physical and/or sexual IPV in their current relationships in the last 5 years. In addition, 35% of male and 34% of female victims of IPV experienced high controlling behaviours—the most severe type of abuse known as intimate terrorism. Moreover, 22% of male victims and 19% of female victims of IPV were found to have experienced severe physical violence along with high controlling behaviours. Although female victims significantly more often than male victims reported the injuries and short-term emotional effects of IPV (e.g., fear, depression, anger), there was no significant difference in the experience of the most long-term effects of spousal trauma—posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-related symptoms.
Professor Dutton has dedicated his entire career to this issue. He has keynoted conferences on the subject all over the world. As of 2018, Dutton had over 30,000 downloads of his numerous publications. (Train’s scholarship has been cited in journals three times.) His 2006 book, Rethinking Domestic Violence, is the Ur-text for serious students of the subject, although I am sure Train has not read it or perhaps even heard of it.
I reached out to Professor Dutton, apprised him of the Ryerson situation and asked for comment. He wrote to me, “It is academically unacceptable to fail students for failing to agree with the professor and to rule out empirical studies. This Ryerson prof would fail me if I took her course.”
I of course contacted Kelly Train to ask for her side of this story. She did not respond. I also asked for comment from the Ryerson administration. Their response was a boilerplate statement that Ryerson University “is committed to creating a culture of respect and civility where all members of the community share a commitment to academic freedom, open inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge; where people feel valued and respected and treat one another with trust, dignity and respect.” No mention of Train or the fact that the allegations against her indict her of violating every single tenet in that statement.
Kelly Train is not a teacher. She is a conduit for feminist doctrine. Yet in spite of her unprofessional style and lack of academic accreditation to teach a university-level course in IPV, she earns $185,000 a year. As the old song goes, “Nice work if you can get it.” And apparently, if you’re a male-bashing, empirical-evidence suppressing, radical feminist in the department of Sociology at Ryerson University, “you can get it if you try.”
Ryerson student union breaks promise to conduct forensic audit
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) did not release the forensic audit that they promised to conduct on the expenses of last year’s credit card scandal at the Semi-Annual General Meeting (SAGM) on Monday.
The SAGM was advertised as the official release date of the forensic audit after it was requested by Ryerson University, following allegations of financial mismanagement by former RSU president Ram Ganesh.
Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which had Ganesh’s name on it, included suspicious large purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, and restaurants.
Instead of a forensic audit, president Vanessa Henry and executive director Reanna Maharaj revealed a financial review conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) that looked into credit card statements.
The financial review into the last academic year’s expenditures found that $99,477 could not be verified as legitimate by the RSU’s audit committee.
The $99,477 is part of a lump sum of $127,000, which was found to have no corresponding receipt or invoice and no corresponding credit card expense form. The financial review said that an “undocumented transaction does not mean the money was misspent,” but it means RSU policy was not followed. The RSU is investigating how to recover this money.
Not having a forensic audit done means that it might be tougher to lay criminal charges.
The financial review accounts and confirms a total of $260,000 made on three student union credit cards. These three credit cards were owned by Ganesh, former vice president of operations Savreen Gosal, and former financial controller Dharshini Jay.
According to the RSU’s financial review, the executive and board started investigating student union expenditures made from May to December 2018.
PwC said that it was possible to review all of the expenses and “supporting documents” from May to December 2018. However, a full forensic audit would have been expensive and taken a “significant amount of time.” The RSU asked PwC to investigate just the student union’s credit card expenses.
A forensic audit and sharing the results of it were part of three conditions agreed upon between Ryerson and the RSU after last year’s credit card scandal.
When asked by a student why a forensic audit was not conducted as required by Ryerson at the SAGM, Maharaj said she could not comment because of legal reasons.
“PwC began its investigation by speaking to key current and former RSU [executives] and staff. Because the RSU was, and is, investigating options to pursue recovery of funds, the RSU instructed PwC not to interview anyone who was impeached,” says the financial review.
PwC was provided with the credit card statements from May 5, 2018 to Jan. 3, 2019 and all available receipts, invoices, and expense forms. They were granted access to internal emails for the president, vice president of operations, vice president of equity, vice president of education, vice president of student life and events, the financial controller, and human resources from February 2018 to February 2019.
Transactions on all three credit cards were reviewed, and it was determined whether credit card expense forms and receipts were available.
PwC did not determine whether these expenses were reasonable, as this was done by the RSU’s audit committee.
Ryerson Student Union suing Ryerson University
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) announced that they have filed a legal claim against Ryerson University in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last week.
The RSU issued a statement last Tuesday saying that they are seeking $2.7 million in damages for breach of contract, the release of student fees withheld by Ryerson, $100,000 in punitive damages, a declaration acknowledging the university is in breach with their operating agreement with the student union, and their legal fees.
Ryerson terminated their 1986 Operating Agreement with the RSU on Jan. 24. The RSU is no longer recognized as the official student government representing Ryerson students.
Vice provost of students Jen McMillen issued a statement saying Ryerson “has lost confidence in the RSU’s ability to represent students with good governance and to supply the services that students pay for.”
McMillen’s statement cited the improper use of RSU funds by the 2018-19 RSU executive that Ryerson found out about in January 2019 as to why they cancelled their operating agreement. Former RSU president Ram Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which had Ganesh’s name on it, had questionable large purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge, and restaurants.
Ryerson had been trying to negotiate a new operating agreement with the RSU since February 2019. The RSU had ceased responding to Ryerson’s efforts to reach common ground.
RSU president Vanessa Henry said in a press conference last week that the student union is “asking the court to require the university to comply with their contractual obligation, which includes recognizing the RSU as elected student representation and remit all student fees to the RSU.”
“The renegotiation process was difficult. We were willing to make concessions, but not at the risk of jeopardizing our autonomy and ability to effectively advocate for students,” said Henry.
She said that the RSU was “hours away” from sending the new draft of their operating agreement when they were given notice from Ryerson about their termination.
She added that since the release of Ryerson’s statement, the university has refused to allow the RSU’s academic co-ordinator to represent students accused of academic misconduct and has prohibited the RSU’s senate representative from attending meetings.
“We are no longer just defending the RSU, we are setting precedent for student voices throughout Ontario and across Canada. The administration has tried to silence students. We will not be silenced,” she said.
“We as the RSU will not let over 50 years of history be destroyed. The university has denied our request to release funds and has advised us that they will no longer be returning to the renegotiating table.”
The RSU held a blackout demonstration on Thursday because of the operating agreement being terminated. Student services and the Equity Service Centres were closed.
The RSU under Henry’s leadership has been accused of failing to meet promises to disclose finances since last year’s expense scandal and not changing problems within the RSU.
Ryerson has 20 days to respond to the legal claim as of Jan. 28.
Ryerson University ends 34 year relationship with student union amid more scandal
Ryerson University has terminated its 1986 Operating Agreement with the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU), according to vice-provost of students Jen McMillen.
“Effective immediately, the university no longer recognizes the RSU as the official student government representing Ryerson students,” said McMillen in a statement posted to Ryerson Today on Friday. “The university has lost confidence in the RSU’s ability to represent students with good governance and to supply the services that students pay for.”
McMillen’s statement cited the improper use of RSU funds by members of the 2018-19 RSU executive that Ryerson learned about in January 2019 as a reason for cancelling the operating agreement. Former president Ram Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which was addressed to Ganesh, included dubious large purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge and restaurants.
The RSU filed a report with Toronto police about the credit card scandal on Tuesday, which could lead to criminal charges against Ganesh.
McMillen’s statement said that the credit card scandal meant the RSU breached its 1986 Operating Agreement with Ryerson. She said that Ryerson provided “ample time to rectify the situation, but the RSU has failed to do so.”
Her statement said Ryerson notified the RSU in January 2019 that they would be withholding fees they collect from students until the student union met the following conditions: conduct a forensic audit, share it with the university, and negotiate a new operating agreement.
Since February 2019, Ryerson has tried to negotiate a new agreement. The RSU has ceased responding to Ryerson’s efforts to reach common ground. Despite Ryerson’s best efforts to work with the RSU on a new operating agreement, the student union has failed to meet the conditions set out in January 2019.
McMillen’s statement said that Ryerson has become further concerned with the “recent public turnover” of the current executive within the RSU. Vice president of equity Naja Pereira, vice president of marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner, and vice president of education Kwaku Agyemang have resigned within the last two months. Vice president of operations Augustine Onuh was impeached in December for missed hours and claims of harassment found by the board’s oversight committee.
A new student government may be formed, and Ryerson is encouraging students to begin giving this some consideration.
Ryerson is committed to ensuring that the services provided by the RSU such as health and dental benefits remain in place for students for the remainder of the academic year.
The RSU is a separate entity from Ryerson.
McMillen said that Ryerson is disappointed it had to terminate its operating agreement with the RSU.
“We want to reiterate that this decision was not made lightly,” she said. “The university wants to assure students that we remain committed to working in good faith with a student government that demonstrates a commitment to good governance and sound financial management.”
The RSU issued a statement shortly after condemning Ryerson for cancelling its operating agreement.
“The university’s attempted termination of the operational agreement, and added threat to support an entirely new student government, actively undermines the autonomy and democratic rights of students,” said the RSU’s statement. “The RSU does not accept this termination as valid under the agreement.”
The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) said Ryerson’s interference with the RSU undermines the democratic rights of students and student organizations that represent them.
“Ultimately, all students’ unions are accountable to their members,” said the CFS. “University administrations cannot and should not insert themselves in the affairs of autonomous and democratically-governed students’ unions.”
