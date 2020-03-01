New directions for conservative ideas–a sketch of future possibilities
Let us begin with an examination of some of the reasons for the failure of the Conservative Party in the October 21, 2019 federal election. There appears to have been insufficient attention paid to various measures to counter a hostile media climate. It is argued that too much attention was paid trying to conform to media expectations–except on issues where compromise was indeed imperative to win the election. A brave defiance of media expectations might have been called for. It is argued that a concatenation of defiant and confident statements, might have created a situation where the media was simply taken off-balance, and less able to attack the campaign.
In the Canadian context, the author accepts that abortion rights and same-sex marriage are an indelible part of the Canadian political landscape today. Nevertheless, he believes that it is possible to promote pro-family policies (especially through the tax-system) that can win broad acceptance in Canadian society today. For example, the tax-penalty on households with one main breadwinner in the marriage, should be ended.
The author believes that significant efforts should be directed towards enunciating and promoting a so-called “Green Conservatism”. Conservation issues and the defence of the environment should not be left to opponents of the CPC. This would probably mean the acceptance of some form of carbon tax, as actually being the most free-market oriented ecological policy.
The obvious fiscal irresponsibility of the current Administration may lead to a virtual economic collapse in a matter of years. The CPC should be leading a crusade against the fiscal profligacy of the current Administration.
The author believes that the excesses of multiculturalism and very high immigration policies, as being promulgated by the current Administration, are vulnerable to criticism. The need for the promotion of Canadian values among immigrants, could be given serious consideration. There is also an ecological argument that can be made for significantly reducing immigration levels.
The author also believes that the dangerous weakening of the Canadian military and security assets under the current Administration, could be an effective point of criticism. Military spending should be raised to the recommended NATO levels.
The exercise of foreign policy has long fallen under the paradigm of “soft power”–with development aid the preferred instrument of policy. Some Canadians imagine that they are seen as a uniquely virtuous nation in many parts of the Third World, on account of their “do-gooder” policies. It is more likely that they are simply seen as credulous “suckers”.
There is also the near-disappearance of praise for real masculinity, and the devalourizing of the military and the police in Canada’s general culture. Canada has one of the lowest percentages of men under arms ever seen in human history.
Some further attention should be paid to broader cultural issues. There is today in Canada a massive cultural fracturing, under the pressures of American pop culture, of the extremes of multiculturalism, and of excessive Aboriginal claims. Ironically, the greatest champions of Canadian culture today are also usually mavens of “political correctness”. The core Canadian identity is in danger of disappearing, “the centre cannot hold”, only the so-called fringes are powerful today. The goal would be to re-orient cultural funding to give more voice to core Canadian identity, and core Canadian culture and history.
Also, the climate in the Canadian academy today (especially in the humanities and social sciences) has become unbearably “woke”, devoted to identity politics, and intersectionality. Non-woke voices are frequently silenced. There should be legislation to try to restore greater freedom of speech in the academy, and in society as a whole.
And there is the multifarious crisis of family and morality. It has been pointed out by various commentators that no matter how many rights and benefits a given society offers, it may still be considered a failing society, if it fails in the most essential task of reproducing itself–both in the purely physical as well as cultural sense. The government must therefore increase the incentives for married couples to have or adopt children, through a variety of tax-policies.
Related to the crisis of morality is the triumph of the “permissive” society–the death of respect for legitimate authority and the sometimes absurdly lax operation of the criminal justice system.
All these ideas should be confidently and unflinchingly presented to the Canadian public by a Conservative leadership who are effective communicators. It is only by challenging the currently-regnant left-liberalism in the area of first principles, that significant electoral victories and changes in policy could eventually happen.
Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes
Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Among other promises, Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.
On the economic front, Gladu has pledged to restore “our natural resource sector to a source of pride,” removing provincial trade barriers, and guaranteeing spending reductions. It is not yet clear whether these spending reductions will constitute cuts to social services.
Gladu, like the other leadership candidates, has expressed support of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Once the United Kingdom has left the free-trade bloc, Gladu said she would work to create a “CANZUK” trade deal—although not much further detail was given as to the details of this relationship.
Gladu has also released her climate change plan. Before Gladu entered politics, she worked as a chemical engineer—working to eliminate emissions from major industry.
Unlike some other candidates, Gladu is committed to fulfilling Canada’s Paris commitments for 2030. She plans to do this by tackling emissions from big polluters and will not force a carbon tax.
Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won't rescind legalization
Conservative leadership candidate and former Harper minister Peter MacKay has issued a clarification over a previous statement which seemed to suggest that he would repeal marijuana, according to the CBC.
“No, I would not reverse it,” said MacKay to the CBC. “But I am very concerned about the impacts on mental health, on children and mental health generally, impaired driving and other … unintended consequences.”
MacKay went on to say that he was concerned about black market weed, which Trudeau’s legalization was supposed to remedy, however this could also be an argument for more weed shops.
On Feb. 8th, during an interview with a local paper, Peter MacKay said that he didn’t agree with the legalization of cannabis. “There’s now simply more marijuana available to more people, including young people,” said MacKay. I don’t think that’s the most productive and highest priority that a government could pursue.
After this interview, Marijuana enthusiasts began to dig through Stats Canada where they found information that conflicts with some of MacKay’s views. The statistics show that consumption of marijuana in 15- to 17-year-olds has dropped 10 percent since its legalization.
In typically colourful language, MacKay went on to say that legalization was a “back-of-a-napkin promise that the current prime minister had made.”
This is just the latest MacKay campaign setback. Earlier this month, MacKay backtracked on comments about not being sure as PM he would move Canada’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. He also abruptly stopped a TV interview with a journalist when asked a question about a tweet that he said he regretted was posted by his campaign team. And this week his campaign manager had to apologize for a tweet that some deemed in poor taste.
MacKay's campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign manager Alex Nuttall has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link an invitation to a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.
In his original tweet, Nuttall said “tonight might be the best church service ever. People keep walking up to me to saying the blockade should go down … and then they announced a day at the range for anyone that wants to go.”
This tweet soon created outrage on social media, with many seeing Nuttall’s message as a suggestion for Canadians to “shoot ingenious people.” Nuttall, however, was quickly clarified his tweet, saying “there are two unrelated thoughts that shouldn’t have been communicated together.”
Peter MacKay’s campaign has been plagued with mistakes on social media. A few weeks ago, Mackay had to apologize for a tweet referencing the Prime Minister’s indulgence in yoga, which seemed to make fun of the innocuous activity.
After Nuttall published the apology, he made his Twitter account private.
Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has mocked Trudeau, saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
On Sunday, Teck Resources announced it was withdrawing their oilsands mine application after years of political delay from a disinterested Trudeau government. Although Teck Resources diplomatically blamed “political turmoil,” it remains unclear whether the Liberal cabinet would have offered the final approval.
“Teck’s decision to withdraw the Frontier mine application is more devastating news for Albertans, Indigenous people and all Canadians,” said Conservative leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay to the bad news for economic development.
Thanks, in large part, to the government’s pipeline inaction, the Albertan economy has suffered. In January, for instance, data revealed that Alberta’s economic activity was at its lowest since the 2015-16 recession. As well as this, the province lost more than 18,000 jobs in January, despite the rest of the country adding over 34,000.
“The fact that Teck Resources has publicly announced that it is pulling its application for a $20 billion Frontier oil sands project is further proof that Trudeau cannot or will not fight for Canada and Canadian jobs,” said Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who used to work in the oil and gas industry for years.
As a result of all this, a deep discontent has grown amongst Albertans towards Ottawa—culminating in both a growing separatist movement (Wexit) and the new “Buffalo Declaration.”
Erin O’Toole has been vocal about the damage Trudeau has done to the province. After Teck Resources pulled their application for the oilsands mine in Alberta, O’Toole said “We’re watching our economy crumble as the government stands by.”
“Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars of investment and billions more of government revenue just disappeared because of Trudeau’s failure to uphold the rule of law. ”
