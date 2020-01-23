Moose gets police escort through streets of St John’s
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.
The police followed the moose with their flashing lights on and directed it to the nearest wooded area while bystanders watched the show.
One of them was Gen Escobar who told CBC, “He looked like he owned the city.” Escobar was able to snap some pictures of the animal as it passed.
“There’s just like, walls of snow 10 feet high all around us, and then a moose running towards us, and we’re like, you know what, that’s not the weirdest thing that’s happened this week,” said Escobar. “It just went with the whole snowpocalypse theme that we’ve been having.”
When a powerful storm recently swept through the city, it left almost a metre of snow behind. Police said that the snow was an obstacle for the Moose and it was lead to the middle of the city by avoiding them.
Some other locations that the moose was seen were Empire Avenue and Long’s Hill.
At about the same time, a resident of Holyrood was having moose troubles of her own about 40 kilometres from the city. Elizabeth Clairmont had a moose hanging around in her backyard standing high up on a snowbank attempting to eat from her apple tree.
The moose was only feet from being able to step onto the roof of Clairmont’s house.
THERE'S SNOW ESCAPE: Newfoundlanders share images and videos of massive blizzard
The massive blizzard that pummelled St. John’s NL and the surrounding area has left many Newfoundlanders stuck in their homes and worrying about how the snow will be removed.
Social media has been all abuzz about the shocking photos coming in from Newfoundland showing just how dire the situation is.
Many photos have been shared that show completely snowed-in doorways.
Twitter user Lacey Caroline said, “I’m really not sure how you begin to clear our street.”
CBC reports that there are “more than 70 centimetres of new snow on the ground in some areas, and strong winds piling up drifts and creating white out conditions, roads were likely to remain treacherous.”
Currently, workers are attempting to restore power for about 21,000 customers in the province.
High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report
According to the Canadian Red Cross, 2019 was an unusually bad year in Atlantic Canada for accidents such as drownings and house fires.
The organization notes that residential fires have claimed the lives of at least 24 people in 2019 across the Atlantic provinces.
CTV reported that Nova Scotia saw at least twelve deaths due to fire-related incidents, while New Brunswick saw nine. Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador had two fire-related deaths
A single house fire in Halifax claimed the lives of seven children in February. They were children in a family of immigrants who moved to Canada from Syria.
In 2019, Atlantic Canada had about 34 deaths that were water-related. One of the incidents took the lives of seven men who crash landed into a lake while flying in a float plane last July. The plane was on route to a fishing lodge in Labrador.
Apart from the plane crash, Newfoundland and Labrador saw at least eight more water-related deaths in 2019
There were 14 reported water-related deaths in Nova Scotia, P.E.I saw four and New Brunswick saw one.
WATCH: Albino moose in northern Ontario, still doing well
Since the video of a moose eating pumpkins went viral a couple of days ago, another video of two albino moose from northern Ontario went viral again on social media that is initially from October of late last year.
Dwayne Sutherland, who lives in the area near where the white moose roam, told The Post Millennial the locals call them Spirit Moose.
The mother and her calf are still doing well a year later, and people take videos and pictures of them often.
“This video is from Hwy 101 between Timmins Ontario and Foleyet Ontario. These moose are almost seen every day between this area and everyone knows that they are not to be shot,” said Sutherland on Twitter.
“A buddy of mine sees them all the time as he travels that highway twice a day.”
The initial video went viral on Facebook and Twitter, getting more than 2 million hits, and was taken by Maurice Lamothe and Nicole Leblanc.
Albino moose are rare but live across Canada. Isolated moose populations tend to have more of the Spirit Moose because the recessive gene is more likely to be passed on in these groups.
“Yessir we do [see them], very rare. I have never personally seen one,” said Yukon hunting guide DJ Sumanik. “Van Bibber, an icon in the Yukon hunting and outdoors community, harvested one many years ago.”
Woman allegedly removed by Liberal staffer after asking Trudeau a question
A woman claims that a Liberal staffer grabbed her and forced her to leave a campaign event after she confronted the prime minister with a question.
April Halley was at a St. John’s, N.L. campaign stop when she asked the prime minister to discuss women’s incarceration issues.
One woman, who is not a member of the media, took it into her own hands to ask the PM about sexual assaults in prisons.
Didn’t catch the first part of her questioning but she stormed to the front by a reporter.
She was escorted out after. @VOCMNEWS #cdnpoli #nlpoli pic.twitter.com/g5nzJGX6c4— Ben Murphy (@BenMurphy590) September 17, 2019
Halley told The Post Millennial that she approached the prime minister for an answer about Corrections Canada’s decision to allow biological men who identify as women to be held in women’s prisons.
“Corrections previous policy stated that only a male who had surgically altered his genitals could be housed in a women’s prison, Trudeau’s change (which eventually became Bulletin 584) made it so all a man has to do is say he is a woman and he can be housed in a women’s correctional facility,” said Halley.
“We make sure that Corrections Canada keeps the safety of all prisoners at the top of mind every step of the way. We do that with a way that’s consistent with the charter of rights and freedoms,” said Trudeau in response to the question.
“There are rapists in women’s prisons and you personally forced it,” says Halley during the press conference.
Shortly after the encounter, one member of the audience could be seen escorting the woman out of the room.
“His staff were unnecessarily aggressive, his staff member repeatedly grabbed me. This was totally uncalled for because when they asked me to leave the building I began to so quietly and without protest,” said Halley.
“The behaviour of the male Liberal staff member was abhorrent.”
