Ryan Newman, the famous NASCAR driver, has been released from a Daytona Beach hospital following a horrific crash on Monday during the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman, 42, flipped his car, which slid on its roof before it was then hit on the driver’s side by another car, before finally sliding across the finish line upside down.

Newman was rushed to Halifax Health for treatment in Daytona Beach according to WESH 2 News.

Roush Fenway Racing confirmed Newman’s status in a statement released early Wednesday morning, stating that Newman is showing “great improvement.”

“Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center,” a tweet from Roush Fenway Racing said.

This is incredible…



Ryan Newman has left the hospital!!

pic.twitter.com/VJ8qoKlXV5 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 19, 2020

Jeff Gordon, a four-time NASCAR champion and Fox NASCAR announcer commented, “Safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport.”

The crash occurred as Newman attempted to block rival driver Blaney from getting ahead of him. Blaney’s push forced Newman out of control, resulting in the most violent wreck in Daytona since Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001.

President Trump took to Twitter to express his concern. Trump was present the previous day, attending the race as the grand marshal. He gave the command for drivers to start their engines and made a ceremonial pace lap around Daytona International Speedway before the rain cancelled the race.