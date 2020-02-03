Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week a year with new Liberal tax cut
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.
“We are lowering taxes for middle-class families and people working hard to join them, which means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food, send kids to camp,” said Middle-Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier to the Commons Friday. “This is just the next step in our plan to make life more affordable for middle-class Canadians.”
According to Blacklock’s reporter, parliament passed Bill C-2 that would raise the basic personal exemption for tax filers by roughly $3,000 from $12,298 to $15,000 annually by 2023.
“We know that will have an important impact,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “It’s a very significant measure.”
“The government is trying to get extraordinary credit for what is really a very modest tax cut,” said MP Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge), deputy Conservative finance critic to Blacklocks. “It’s a tax cut, and I support cutting taxes for Canadians, but this isn’t going to help Canadians get ahead anywhere near to the extent this government is claiming.”
“The budget resembles marketing documents rather than giving Canadians accurate and clear information about what the government actually plans to do,” said Kelly.
A January cost report found that people earning between $104,000 AND $159,000 will benefit most.
“The Liberals are taking from the poor and giving it to the rich,” said MP Peter Julian. “They have got Robin Hood backwards.”
The Liberals’ dangerous toward the media must be challenged
With the Liberals pushing for a Communist-style media registration program, every media organization and journalist will soon face a choice.
Will they register with the government, in effect throwing away their independence and announcing their submissiveness to the state?
Or will they fight back, denounce the scheme, and make clear that the “free press” and “free speech” actually means something?
This isn’t even about partisanship or ideology.
It’s about doing what’s right, and standing up against something that authoritarian governments around the world try to do, which is to turn the formerly free media into an extension of the state.
And for those who may be Liberal supporters, and are considering supporting the Liberals attempts to “register” media and use government power to say who and who isn’t a “trusted” organization, just consider this: What happens when the Liberals are no longer in power?
Liberals may be thinking that this expanded government power will be used against media organizations, journalists, and commentators that they don’t like. But if the power exists, it will be used down the road by governments who may go after the very media figures the Liberals currently love.
And all of us, regardless of ideology, can agree that government corruption must be exposed. And we can agree that all politicians will have a huge incentive to give government protection to people who do what the government wants, while also having an incentive to punish those who report things or say things they don’t want the public to hear.
That dangerous incentive is why the power of government must be shackled when it comes to exerting control over the media. Without a free media, without a clear line between the state and the press, a country is not really free.
The Liberals have already been moving in a more and more dangerous direction. Their $600 million media bailout was a clear effort to make a large portion of the media subservient to the state. Then, with Unifor head Jerry Dias—who represents thousands of unionized journalists—taking an active partisan role in the election, the line between the government and the media blurred even further.
And now, with the Liberals pushing for media to register, that line risks being erased entirely. As a result of this growing threat to Canadian freedom, everyone who values the free press must stand up and be counted.
If we wait, it will be too late.
Liberals' laughs at The Post Millennial sound forced
The Post Millennial published a report yesterday on how the chief MasterCard lobbyist was previously a top Liberal aide under the Chretien government and also appears to have donated to the Liberal Party of Canada 19 times.
In Question Period on Friday, the Liberals were repeatedly grilled by the Opposition about this lobbyist’s connections to their party and the incredibly generous $49 million taxpayer gift of corporate welfare they gave MasterCard; a company that rakes in billions of dollars profit every year and has a CEO who received $20 million in compensation in 2019.
The mere mention of The Post Millennial appeared to draw half-hearted laughter from some risible Liberals.
We at The Post Millennial understand how this particular story would put the Liberals in a difficult bind. But the Liberals thinking the easiest solution is to feign laughter at the mention of The Post Millennial and dismiss us as a “right-wing blog” is yet another example of their out-of-touch arrogance.
It’s much easier to laugh off the story than explain to cash-strapped Canadians, half of whom are only $200 away from being unable to pay their bills, that the Trudeau government thought it a good idea to announce at swanky Davos they were going to give away $49 million of Canadians’ hard-earned money to a highly profitable credit card company; (a credit card company many Canadians are undoubtedly getting fleeced by each month by nightmarish interest rates).
Unfortunately for the Liberals, though, their boss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already maxed out his political capital with Canadians.
It’s confounding that journalists and political pundits were left scratching their heads at Trudeau getting pilloried for buying gourmet doughnuts earlier this month. NEWS FLASH: Canadians have grown weary of Trudeau carelessly wasting money, e.g. flying a chef to India, giving millions to a failing Bombardier, taking expensive vacations, taking journalists to court, etc. You would think his government being reduced to a minority and losing the popular vote would’ve clued these people in that 70 percent of Canadians are not in a Trudeau mania stupor.
As for the Liberals laughing derisively at The Post Millennial, they have repeatedly shown they have zero respect for journalists who actually hold their feet to the fire.
The Trudeau government has done nothing to address government departments and agencies stealing the copyright of scrappy startup Blacklock’s Reporter. Instead, and I surmise it’s because Blacklock’s Reporter routinely exposes the graft and corruption of this Liberal government, they’ve allowed Blacklock’s Reporter‘s legitimate lawsuits to languish for years, all while departments still steal their copyright.
The Liberal Party of Canada also disgracefully shut out True North journalist Andrew Lawton from covering Trudeau’s re-election campaign, even sicking the RCMP on him. When Lawton and a Rebel Media journalist applied to cover the government-run official leadership debates, the Trudeau government’s Leaders’ Deabtes Commissions–filled with Liberal friends–tried and failed to block them.
When ace Globe and Mail reporter Robert Fife dropped the first bombshell SNC-Lavalin report Trudeau essentially called him a liar. Last time I checked there are no corrections in that report.
And to top it all off, the Trudeau government has corrupted the entire profession of journalism in Canada by offering $600 million to be divided out by special interest groups, including Unifor, which represents thousands of mainstream journalists across the country. And just this week, a government report recommended the CBC–notoriously bad at crediting other news outlets and known for routinely publishing Liberal propaganda–should police other journalists’ work.
As grim as all of this news is for independent Canadian journalists who actually want to hold the ruling Liberals to account, we at The Post Millennial see a glimmer of hope.
Our news outlet punches well above its weight and gets an average of 5 million visitors to our website every month.
If the Liberals want to laugh derisively at The Post Millennial when asked in the House of Commons about our reporting (on their giving a gift of $49 million to MasterCard after a lobbyist tied to their party had several meetings with Liberal ministers) that’s their prerogative.
But everyday Canadians certainly aren’t laughing.
Toronto Sun journalist Brian Lilley’s column on news of the Liberals proudly announcing giving MasterCard $49 million was the top article in Canada for much of Thursday. Not to be out done, The Post Millennial found its own story.
The MasterCard lobbyist hanging up on a Post Millennial reporter and the Liberals laughing at the mere mention of us in the House of Commons speaks volumes; it’s a slap in the face of journalism and everyday Canadians alike.
But trust me, the laughter in The Post Millennial office today while watching Question Period was a lot more hearty than the Liberals’ weak, glib guffaws.
Trudeau government wants to empower CBC to police journalists
The Trudeau government isn’t satisfied to simply spend $600 million dollars to pay off the entire media establishment in Canada, they want to monitor your news and use the CBC to “ensure quality in news coverage.”
Yesterday an advisory panel released a report entitled, “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”, citing” a “crisis in news.” It recommends all media content services fall under the Act and regulation by the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission.”
These advisors are typically partisan hacks, never mind their claims of nonpartisan independence (e.g. Michael Wernick).
Given the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent $130,000 trying to bar conservative journalists from covering this past election, and has announced his intention to regulate and censor Canadians’ social media, this is both unsurprising and extremely dangerous for the future of democracy in Canada.
Just this week, conservative journalist Ezra Levant released a shocking recording of him being interrogated by the police for the high crime of writing a book that was critical of the prime minister, which was released during the election (of course the two authors Aaron Wherry and John Ivision who wrote flattering books on Trudeau are not being investigated). The cops would not show him the complaint or disclose where the complaint originated. It was a secret. They grilled him about the political beliefs of his staff at Rebel News and asked him why he didn’t register his book with the federal government. It’s truly Orwellian stuff that Levant caught on camera, and he did a remarkable job of browbeating the police stooges doing Trudeau’s bidding.
This little glimpse of a police state shows us how the federal government would like to treat all media that step out of line if they got their way.
There is indeed a crisis in news in Canada today. The thing is, the CBC is one of the major reasons why. Over the last few years, the CBC has shown Canadians that it can’t be trusted to deliver unbiased news coverage. Rather than issuing correctives to “fake news” and disinformation, CBC is often the outlet guilty of misleading the public. Also, many of CBC’s journalists are the lapdogs of Justin Trudeau’s Prime Minister’s Office.
Whether it’s their chief political correspondent failing to understand what an opinion is or their legal team and head anchor of their flagship show suing the Conservatives for copyright infringement while letting the Liberals and NDP get away with the same “transgression” during an election cycle, it’s clear that CBC journalists are not the gold standard they think they are. The CBC also often steals other journalists’ work. They are more likely to take selfies with Justin Trudeau than to grill him for possibly corrupting the justice system or giving kickbacks to Canada’s crony capitalist oligarchs.
It’s true that Trudeau needs the CBC. It’s also true that the CBC is failing spectacularly. Blacklock’s Reporter has noted that “CBC-TV English language ad revenues fell 37 percent last year, by official estimate, from $178 million to $112.5 million. A 2013 campaign to sell advertising on CBC Radio collapsed after it missed revenue targets by 94 percent.” When authoritarians begin to lose their power, they will always turn to increasingly desperate measures to try to seize it back.
The last thing we need in Canada is for our state-controlled media to have control over the last vestiges of free and independent media in this country.
It’s clear now that the more independent media emerges in Canada and tells the stories that the Trudeau government and the CBC don’t want told, the more they will try to crack down on us. The only solution to the “crisis in news” that currently plagues Canada is for the independent media to continue to speak truth to state-sanctioned power.
Liberal fundraiser charges youth $800 for a two-hour dinner with Trudeau
The Liberal Party of Canada are selling tickets for an evening with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Navdeep Bains that costs $1,600 per adult ticket, $800 per youth ticket.
The event itself itself is being held at the Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga on Thursday, and will include a two-hour dinner.
The sheer cost of the event sparked outrage on twitter: “$800 for a youth ticket? I wish I was Middle Class enough to afford a Liberal fundraiser.”
Despite the Liberal Party pledging to make fundraisers more “transparent” and “more open than ever before,” the cost of these tickets will inevitably shut out the vast majority of Canadians who cannot fork out $1,600 for a two-hour dinner.
The Liberal Party of Canada also promised to list all fundraisers publicly, but news broke in 2016 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended cash-for-access fundraisers with wealthy Chinese businessmen. A journalist was also denied access to a fundraiser that Finance Minister Bill Morneau attended.
The Liberal Party of Canada have often been criticized for retreating from their transparency pledges. In 2019, for example, the Liberals refused to release details of six-figure fundraiser for an MP who had a million dollar gambling debt.
