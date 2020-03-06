Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’
Manitoba officially refuses to ban handguns, joining Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta in the refusal.
According to Manitoba’s Attorney General, as well as their Minister of Justice, the proposition of a handgun ban will be completely rejected, as the province prioritizes “law-abiding licensed firearms owners” over the “small number of gun-related crimes.”
“Our government agrees it is not law-abiding licensed firearms owners that are responsible for the small number of gun-related crimes.”
“We also believe the government should make evidence-based decisions when focusing our limited resources,” read the letter, which went on to cite a statement from the Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson, Constable Rob Carver.
“[The handgun ban] won’t make any difference whatsoever, when we seize handguns, the handguns are always, almost 100 percent, in the possession of people who have no legal right to possess them. They’re almost always stolen or illegally obtained.”
WATCH: Winnipeg Constable calls handgun ban ‘nonsense’
City leaders in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto have all voiced concerns about deadly shootings, and have called for higher measures to control handguns in their cities.
Despite the calls, other police chiefs have voiced sentiment similar to those of Carver.
In August, 2019, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police did not support a call for a ban on handguns. This announcement came amidst a particularly hot summer in Toronto for crime, but police felt as though it would make no difference.
Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer is also against a handgun ban, saying that Canada has strong firearms regulations in place, and that no other laws are required.
“In every single case there are already offences for that. They’re already breaking the law and the criminal law in Canada addresses all of those circumstances,” said Palmer, again echoing the sentiments of Carver.
When it comes to Manitoba, the province says that it “takes crime, including violent and gun-related crime, very seriously,” going on to lay out a four-point plan to help combat the crime.
The plan includes a gang suppression strategy, a policing and public safety strategy, a boost in funding for police to work with drug projects, and a “Safer Streets” action plan which would allocate $16 million over the next four years to investments in public safety.
Manitoba to drop sales tax by one percent to counter carbon tax
The Manitoba Progressive Conservative government has big plans for the federal carbon tax—one that few expected.
The government says they will be moving forward with cutting the provincial sales tax, along with a $25-per-tonne tax on July 1. The provincial sales tax will be dropped by one point, to six percent.
Pallister had previously attempted a $25-per-tonne tax in 2017, though Ottawa shot down the idea.
The Trudeau government then moved forward with imposing a tax on a handful of provinces, including Manitoba. That tax is set to hit $50 a tonne by 2022.
A date for the Federal Court hearing for Pallister has not yet been set.
“Of course I’m disappointed Ottawa didn’t see the wisdom of supporting a government which has been willing to expend the political capital of proposing to bring in a carbon tax when no other conservative government would,” said Pallister in a statement Thursday.
Pallister’s plan to cut the sales tax, he says, will boost the province’s economy—even with a carbon tax in place.
“The PST dropping increases our competitiveness as a province, helps us achieve our job-creation goals, helps put more money disproportionately into households where there is less discretionary income.”
This is Pallister’s second sales tax drop. Last year, he dropped the rate to seven percent from 8 percent the previous year.
The six percent figure will put Manitoba tied at second-lowest in the country. Alberta does not have a provincial sales tax.
Convicted pedophile claims 'discrimination' after being fired from University of Manitoba
A convicted sex offender who was fired from the University of Manitoba has taken his former employer to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission [MBHRC], alleging his charter rights to be free from discrimination have been violated.
In a case titled “A.B v. The University of Manitoba,” the former employee claims he was unjustly discriminated against when he was fired from the university following the institution’s discovery of his criminal past.
While the exact details of “A.B’s” crimes are unknown, the MBHRC document revealed “A.B” was given a three year jail sentence, and a lifetime prohibition order restricting him from communication or contact with children under the age of 14.
“A.B’s” prohibition order included taking up employment or appearing in public places where children of that age could reasonably be expected to be present, and also a complete ban on using a computer to communicate with minors.
Despite what appears to be a disturbing criminal past, the MBHRC protected “A.B’s” identity, validating his appeal that revealing his identity would cause “damage to [my] dignity” and consequences for his emotional health, family, company, and friends.
Only five provinces in Canada currently allow employers to legally disqualify candidates on the basis of criminal histories. Manitoba is not one of them, and allows human rights complaints to be brought by employees who feel they have been discriminated against in the job market on the basis of their criminal records.
The University of Manitoba did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
The revelations of this case at the MBHRC come just shortly after the University of Manitoba was rocked by another scandal involving child sex abuse. On January 20, a University of Manitoba faculty was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the possession of child pornography. Professor Trevor Pemberton worked as a researcher at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and at the University of Manitoba as an assistant professor of biochemistry and medical genetics. He was arrested in 2018, and sentenced in January of 2020.
RCMP investigating truck driver who went through blockade in Manitoba
An investigation is underway by the RCMP after a truck driver decided not to stop as he came to a group of protestors. The truck allegedly hit one of the protestors who was blocking highway 75 on Monday, close to Morris, Manitoba according to Global News.
One lane was temporarily being blocked by the protestors on the highway and they were stopping semi-trailers and giving out information on treaty rights.
Footage shows a truck briefly coming to a stop and attempting to drive around the protestors blocking his way. More protesters then came from the side of the road and ran in front of the truck to stop it from passing. The driver made a turn back to the left to avoid hitting them.
A protester involved in the incident named Mike Hawkins claimed that he was injured in the incident.
“He decided just to run the blockade and try to run us over there because he was running straight for us and I stuck my hand out and my front arm, my hand caught the fender there and jarred my elbow and my shoulder there and that hurt,” said Hawkins.
The driver was later stopped by police who looked over his information before allowing him to carry on.
A Manitoba RCMP spokesperson noted that no information on potential charges will be released until after the investigation is complete.
The protest was part of the movement that has spread across the country involving many protesters who are against the construction of the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline. The pipeline travels from the Dawson Creek area in BC to Kitimat, BC.
Agreements have been signed with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the route though some hereditary chiefs who claim the rights to the land are against the project.
Woman arrested for racist Facebook comments apologizes to Indigenous Canadians
A northern Manitoba woman who was arrested for Facebook comments made against Indigenous people is now asking for the public’s forgiveness.
Destine Spiller, of The Pas, Manitoba, wrote an apology at her mediation circle on Thursday in The Pas, reading the letter to First Nation leaders and elders. According to the Canadian Press, the group “held hands, cried and prayed together.”
“I uttered the statements out of anger and realized too late that these comments were hurtful,” said Spiller. “I have over and over wished I could take the statements back.”
Spiller was one of two women arrested for comments made on the social media platform in 2018 that were considered threatening, and a possible incitement of hatred.
The racist comment came after a comment on a photo of her vandalized vehicle in Flin Flon, Manitoba. Spiller reportedly commented that there should be a “shoot an Indian day” to curb crime, stating that she was going to “kill some Indians when I get home.”
Spiller subsequently lost her job at a Flin Flon hair salon, as the comments were shared hundreds of times across Facebook.
The two women were not charged for their crimes, and instead, were given to the Restorative Justice Centre which set up mediation circles over a year’s time for Spiller and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a northern-Manitoban First Nations group.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation leader Christian Sinclair says he believes it’s the first time the circle has been used for a non-Indigenous person.
“We can deal with this business in a way that people come out of it feeling better about themselves, about justice being served in that context,” Sinclair said. “We are all learning and are all human beings at the end of this day and we have to live in this world together.”
The circles are used for more educational and rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
“(It was) through a First Nations lens as opposed to the European justice system that’s about punitive approaches,” he explained.
“It becomes an opportunity of doing justice in a new way where it truly is restorative. Nobody came out of there feeling punished or ashamed. It was about making everybody a better person going forward.”
Spiller now has a year to meet several conditions based on Cree laws, and will have to write a formal apology, as well as an essay on Indigenous issues.
“You can be assured that I have learned a very valuable life lesson and will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Spiller.
