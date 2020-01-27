Manitoba MP Candice Bergen considers Conservative leadership bid
Candice Bergen is seriously considering a leadership bid after multiple big-name Conservative candidates chose not to run last week, according to the National Post.
Bergen is the Member of Parliment for Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba—having been first elected in 2008. Bergen is an accomplished politician, serving as the minister of state for social development under Harper’s spell in the PMO.
Earlier this year, Bergen told reporters that she wouldn’t run in the leadership contest due to her role as Opposition House Leader—a particularly difficult role during a minority government. She seems, however, to have changed her mind after Jean Charest, Rona Ambrose, and Pierre Poilievre announced that they would not be taking the leadership on.
Due to these announcements, the leadership race has effectively become a three-way race between Marilyn Gladu, Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole. This, perhaps unreasonably, has left many western Canadians disenfranchised from the CPC race—especially after Poilievre and Ambrose made their departure from the competition.
After the tumult of last week, Bergen is reconsidering her options, and as a Manitoban, believes she could resonate with many alienated Western-Canadians. Bergen, however, is not bilingual, which could pose a challenge during the French-langauge debates.
Michelle Rempel considering Conservative leadership bid, cites Western alienation
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel has not ruled out running in the Conservative leadership race. Rempel cited Western alienation and underrepresentation as her main reasons for running, according to CTV News.
Speaking to reporters, Rempel stated that “There are a lot of people in my province and Western Canada writ-large that feel very alienated and are questioning even if we had a change of government if there’s a place for our part of the country in the federation long-term.”
Rempel, who represents the riding of Calgary Nose Hill, is a respected figure amongst the Conservative membership. She has a vocal presence on social media and could capture the Conservative base who have now become disenfranchised by Poilievre’s departure from the leadership competition.
On the topic of Western alienation, Rempel was passionate: “we are right on the verge of having a serious Western separatist party, it’s viable, it’s right there … I don’t think that’s being precipitated out of our leadership race.”
The VoteWexit.com spokesman, who runs a colossal Facebook page of over 250,000 users, has announced his intention to have candidates in four provinces in the next federal election.
Rempel has served in numerous cabinet and shadow cabinet position since being first elected into parliament in the 2011 election.
MacKay to officially announce bid on Saturday, pledges inclusive party
Conservative leadership front runner Peter MacKay is set to launch his campaign this Saturday in Nova Scotia.
MacKay has long roots in Nova Scotia and enjoys formidable support from the Atlantic provinces. His father Elmer MacKay, held his son’s old federal seat of Central Nova.
Before entering politics, Mackay served as a crown attorney for Nova Scotia—becoming deeply disenfranchised with the province’s treatment of victims. This, reportedly, served as the impetus for him entering the political arena.
In a video published on Twitter, Mackay announced that “this Saturday, at 10:00 AM Eastern time, live from Nova Scotia, we’ll be broadcasting via Facebook our leadership launch.”
MacKay went on to add that his leadership bid “was an exciting opportunity that we’re all in together. I want you to know that we’re going to build a party that is going to reflect the face of Canada: that is going to include Canadians from right across the country.”
MacKay’s emphasis on inclusivity further marks his push to modernize the Conservative Party—thereby avoiding the tripwire set by Liberal-orintated journalists which haunted Andrew Scheer in the last election. It is MacKay’s white-knuckled ambition that there will be no “stinking albatross” tied round his neck if he becomes CPC leader.
After Poilievre’s surprise announcement yesterday, the Conservative leadership competition has now opened up for the three CPC frontrunners: Marilyn Gladu, Erin O’Toole, and MacKay.
Now that Poilievre has left the competition, Conservative members should expect O’Toole to move his policy to the right in order to capture the alienated electorate who would have otherwise happily voted for the Poilievre.
Alberta Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is also reportedly considering a run in the leadership race.
Prominent Conservatives slam Quebec leadership hopeful for homophobia
Potential leadership candidate Richard Decarie has been lampooned by Conservative leadership contenders after he suggested that being gay was a choice.
Speaking on CTV’s Power Play program, Decarie stated that LGBTQ was a “Liberal term,” and that homosexuality was a “choice,” sparking outrage within Conservative circles who are desperately attempting to seem less anachronistic.
Decarie is a prospective leadership contender. His qualifications include serving as Harper’s deputy chief of staff and was also an advisor to Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest.
Leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay responded to Decarie’s comment by saying, “Being gay is not a choice and nobody should be running for office on a platform to roll back hard-won rights.” MacKay rounded all this up nicely by posting an image of the top candidates condemning Decarie: “The future of the Conservative Party looks bright.”
Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who distanced herself from the abortion debate, and offered to march in a gay pride parade, told her twitter following that “I have been clear: I will stand up for the rights and freedoms of every Canadian. What has been said is unacceptable.”
Former Harper Minister, Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance, and Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre also rapidly responded to Decarie’s comments by saying that his utterances were “as unacceptable as they are ignorant … Being gay is NOT a choice. Being ignorant is.”
Leadership contender and former Veteran Affairs Minister Erin O’Toole, who also serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, similarly slated the former Harper staffer. O’Toole stated indignantly, “The Conservative Party is open to ALL Canadians.”
Toronto lawyer is intending to run for the Conservatives, potentially making history
Toronto based lawyer Leslyn Lewis is intending to run for Conservative Party leadership, according to the Toronto Sun.
Lewis holds a PHD in international law, and if elected leader, she would become the first black woman to lead a major Canadian political party. Lewis grew up in East York in Ontario, is a single mom, and a proud Christian.
Lewis has little name recognition, especially when compared to candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole who have been on the Tory scene for some time. Due to the minority government, an election could be called any time, making someone who is not already known to the public a risky, long-shot choice.
Lewis is known for participating a high-level cases throughout Ontario and is known for being an accomplished lawyer. In 2015, she ran in the riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park, losing to the incumbent Liberal.
In order to enter the CPC leadership contest, the Tories have required prospective candidates to collect 1,000 signatures. They must also give an initial deposit of $25,000. According to reports, Lewis is well on her way to achieve this number.
