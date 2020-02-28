Man charged with first-degree murder of 13-year-old girl in Quebec
A man is being charged with first-degree murder after the body of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer was found in the Laurentians, north-west of Montreal.
Francois Senecal’s arraignment was held at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Friday morning.
Senecal appeared in a packed courtroom with the victim’s family in attendance.
Oceane’s mother confirmed that Senecal was a family friend.
On Wednesday, Boyer’s body was found in Brownsburg-Chatham near Horrem Rd. by a passerby.
Boyer was transported to the hospital after police responded to a call. Her death was confirmed when she arrived.
It was announced by the Commission scolaire de la Riviere-du-Nord (CSRDN) that they would deploy a support team to the Ecole polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute, where Boyer went to school.
Nadyne Brochu, the school board communications advisor noted that students and staff will be provided assistance for as long as they need in order to help the community deal with the incident.
Since Thursday, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil—the youth centre in Lachute has offered psychological support for teens in the area. Boyer frequented the centre.
Francois Legault, the premier of Quebec responded to Boyer’s death on Twitter saying, “What a horrible tragedy. I am wholeheartedly with the parents, family and friends of the young Oceane.”
Quebec alleged killer of young sex worker while on parole pleads guilty
A man who received a life sentence in 2006 for murdering his partner has now pleaded guilty to the murder of a sex worker he was given permission to see during a day of parole.
51-year-old Eustachio Gallese attended the Quebec City courthouse this morning.
Gallese was accused of murdering Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City on January 22.
On Monday, his charge was changed from second-degree to first-degree murder.
Gallese received his original life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole until 15 years after his crime. He killed his partner, Chantale Deschenes, in 2004 by using a hammer to beat her and proceeding to stab her multiple times. Deschenes was 32-years-old.
Gallese was released on parole in September 2019 and was given permission by his case manager to meet Levesque at the hotel where she gave massages.
The Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of the Correctional Service are looking into the provisions that allowed the crime to be committed.
Man allegedly hid cameras in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A man in Regina has been charged after allegedly placing two cameras in the women’s bathroom of a Tim Hortons on Rochdale Boulevard according to the Regina Leader-Post.
The Regina Police Service issued a news release stating that Aaron Alwood Wheeler faces a double charge of voyeurism.
Some of the recorded victims have already been identified by police but not all of them. According to the police, the victims are youths to seniors.
The Regina police noted that their school resource section has become involved as the business is situated near multiple high schools.
Police received a report on Jan. 20 that the cameras were located in the women’s washroom and began an investigation. The cameras were placed so that they could record women as they used the toilet. According to police the cameras were hidden out of sight so they would not be easily found by staff when they were cleaning the bathroom.
The camera was seized by police along with a power pack and the tech crimes unit began their investigation. Another camera was reported at the same Tim Hortons on Feb. 3.
Restaurant footage was handed over to police by management and eventually led to Wheeler’s arrest.
According to police, Wheeler does not have any connection to the restaurant. He has a court date on March 18.
The RPS are still investigating the incident and anyone who has information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the RPS at 306-777-6500.
Inmate murders two child molesters, did "everybody a favour"
An inmate has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters with a walking cane while inside prison walls. Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, says he was being taunted by a convicted pedophile inmate who was watching PBS Kids in a common prisoner space.
Watson received a life sentence after being charged with first-degree murder and dicharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, of which he has already served 10 years.
David Bobb, 48, and Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, were both serving a life sentence after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. one was watching children’s programming when the inmate allegedly began to taunt inmate Watson who then took a nearby walking cane and proceeded to beat the two men to death.
David Bobb died en route to the hospital and Graham De Luis-Conti died three days later.
Watson wrote a confession letter of the events and sent it to Mercury News earlier this week.
“Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose,” Watson wrote in the letter. “And trust me, we get it, these people are every parents’ worst nightmare.”
Watson claims he attempted to prevent the murders by approaching the prison counsellor to ask for an “urgent” transfer after the first time the two were watching the children’s program. He warned the counselor that their behaviour was likely to make him violent however the counselor declined his request to be moved to a more secure facility.
The next day was when he says he saw PBS Kids on the television again.
“This time, someone else said something to the effect of, ‘Is this guy really going to watch this right in front of us?’” Watson wrote.
“And I recall saying, ‘I got this.’ And I picked up the cane and went to work on him.”
The prison guards did not notice the first attack, according to Watson’s account. He says he left the pod to tell a guard about what he’d done, but he stopped in his tracks when he spotted a “child trafficker” in a neighbouring cell.
“I figured I’d just do everybody a favour,” Watson wrote to the paper. “In for a penny, in for a pound.”
Immediately afterward, Watson went to a guard to report the killings. He claims the guard didn’t believe him until he looked in the dorm and “saw the mess I’d left.”
“I could not sleep having not done what every instinct told me I should’ve done right then and there, so I packed all of my things because I knew one way or another the situation would be resolved the following day,” Watson wrote.
Watson has yet to be charged although prison officials have identified him as the culprit in both murders and Watson says he will plead guilty to whatever charges are laid against him. Watson had only been at the facility for a week after being transferred to the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, California, from a high security institution.
He gave prison staff a full confession.
“These families spend years carefully and articulately planning how to give their children every opportunity that they never had,” he wrote. “And one monster comes along and changes that child’s trajectory forever.” wrote Watson in his letter, describing that most prisoner are empathetic towards victims of sexual assault.
Watson has since been segregated from all other prisoners and a homicide investigation is currently underway.
“We can’t comment on an active investigation,” Dana Simas, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
REVEALED: Bernie Sanders associate's extensive violent criminal record
Alex Friedmann, a former consultant to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, was recently arrested for allegedly planning a violent jailbreak and planting weapons and ammo inside a Tennessee jail.
Now, OAN’s Jack Posobiec has revealed that Friedmann has an extensive violent criminal record. His rap sheet includes:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Robbery – armed with deadly weapon
- Attempted aggravated robbery
The offences occurred between November of 1987 and May of 1991, and he was released from prison in 2005 for these violent crimes.
During a Wednesday press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall spoke about Friedmann’s plan, calling it evil:
“Throughout the last several weeks it was discovered that Mr. Friedmann, over many months, had developed and implemented an extremely deliberate—and in my opinion evil—plan … Understand, this plan went far beyond vandalism. Ultimately it included planting various tools, weapons, security equipment throughout this facility. All designed to assist in a massive escape plan.”
“What disturbed me most is not that this was about an escape,” Hall went on to say “It was also about loss of life.”
The Sanders 2020 presidential campaign has not yet commented on Friedmann’s arrest or his violent past.
