Man buried in custom school bus casket donated by friend 

An 88-year-old Minnesota bus driver lost his life on Saturday and received a unique send off.
Glen P. Davis spent most of his life as a farmer in Grand Meadow. He was also a school bus driver for 55 years of his life and he did not get into a single accident according to Global News.
Jim Hindt from Hindt Funeral home made a special donation of a Custom casket to Davis. The casket was painted as a school bus to show appreciation for all of the dedication that Davis brought to his job and to the children throughout the years.
Davis came up with the idea himself about 20 years earlier and told it to his friend, Hindt. Hindt remembered the idea and followed through with it after all those years.
“Glen had always just joked with me about wanting to be buried in a casket that looked like a school bus,” said Hindt to the Minneapolis newspaper.
“We just kind of put it together out of friendship for him. I wasn’t sure whether Glen really wanted to use it.”
The first time the idea came to Davis was while he was talking to Steve Durst, his son-in-law, according to Steve’s wife, Dawn. He mentioned that he had seen the idea of a school bus casket in a magazine.
“It never left his mind,” noted Dawn.
The yellow casket was painted by one of Hindt’s family friends. It says “Grand Meadow Schools — ISD #495” on the side which is the same writing that his school bus had on the side. Some of the casket details were also added by his niece.
Davis drove many kids to and from Grand Meadow Schools throughout the years and they nicknamed him “Glennie.”
The coffin was actually shown to Davis six years ago and Lisa Hodge, his daughter, saw the unveiling.
When talking to the Star Tribune Hodge said, “He was speechless. He was just overjoyed, and he couldn’t believe somebody was actually able to do it for him.”
After his retirement from bus-driving in 2005 Davis became a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
“He just enjoyed the kids and driving the bus so much,” Hodge said to Post Bulletin.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Model says she raised $1M by sending nudes to Australian wildfire donors
A model based out of Los Angeles is sending nude pictures of herself to people who donate to the wildfires in Australia. 20-year-old Kaylen Ward says she has encouraged enough people to donate to the cause that she has helped raise an estimated $1 million.
Ward sends the nude pictures after she receives confirmation that the donation is legitimate. Her Twitter name is “The Naked Philanthropist.”
On Jan 3, Ward tweeted “I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM (direct messages). You must send me confirmation that you donated.”
Ward included multiple charities that people can donate to in the tweet and how to get in touch with them. There is also a salacious photo of Ward shown in the tweet.
The tweet has received 210,000 likes, 84,000 retweets and has around 5,300 replies.
In a Buzzfeed interview Ward noted, “I was expecting to raise maybe $1,000, but the tweet blew up,”
According to Ward, she has helped to direct over one million dollars to the wildfires so far. She came to the number by counting donations on the receipts she has received through online messages.
Ward identifies as an online sex worker and claims that her Instagram account was shut down because she violated rules based around self promotion.
Ward seems to be encouraging donors to send directly to charities instead of handling donations herself. She has used the platform that the new found fame has provided her with to push her adult website. Ward is asking for separate donations that she can use to cover the cost of paying other sex-workers that help with answering her many direct messages.
She tweeted “It’s so much work I have to hire a team.”
Many people are praising Ward for her actions while others disagree with her methods.
One Twitter user wrote, “It’s disgusting that you had to sell nudes for people to donate. h\How messed up is this world? I 100% disagree with distribution of pornography, but thank you for at least making an effort that caused so much good for Australia. I don’t support how you did it, but GOOD JOB.”
Ward says people are now creating fake online accounts imitating her. She also said people have been sharing her nude pictures around the internet after receiving them from her.
Ward made a tweet on Sunday saying, “Leaking someone’s nudes is wrong and illegal.”
In another she wrote, “I hate being vulnerable on the internet. Y’all are mean and cruel … Just imagine if it was you in the spotlight right now.”
Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister said that he would be putting another $2 billion towards the wildfires.
The fires have already claimed the lives of around 25 people and taken more than 2,000 homes so far. They have burnt close to 50,000 square kilometres.
On Monday news came out of Australia 183 people had been arrested for being allegedly involved in starting the bushfires.
Social Media