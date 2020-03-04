Trending

Man brings a llama as a date to his sister’s wedding
One woman had quite a surprise on her wedding day when her brother brought a llama as a date to her wedding, turned out in a tux for the occasion.

Riva Weinstock seemed less than impressed by her brother’s decision to bring a llama in a tuxedo to her magical day. Mendl, brother of the bride, posted a video of the exchange on Reddit, which quickly garnered over 150,000 upvotes. The llama in a tux story was the site’s top post of the week, according to CTV News.

