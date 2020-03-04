Man brings a llama as a date to his sister’s wedding 

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend. RCMP say that the incident took place on Saturday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

It was a small red car that was driven off a wharf in Cape Saint Mary’s, N.S., according to Global News.

Someone filed a report with the RCMP following the crash, which at the time was being treated as a potentially fatal collision. Officers came down to the wharf before calling in additional units such as their underwater recovery team and a collision reconstructionist. Nova Scotia RCMP have identified suspects as they investigate an incident that saw a man drive a vehicle off a wharf in Digby Countyhttps://t.co/V08ENMSVbe — Global Halifax (@globalhalifax) March 2, 2020

A video of the incident was circulating on social media and was discovered by investigators, informing them that the incident was not an accident at all but rather a stunt for attention.

The video shows the driver of the vehicle wearing a helmet and a personal floatation device in preparation for driving the car off of the wharf.

Moments after the vehicle crashes into the water, the driver can be seen coming to the surface of the water and can be heard cheering, along with spectators.

RCMP divers went down to inspect the vehicle to make sure that no one else was inside on Sunday. Their services were also needed in order to assist a towing company to remove the vehicle from the water.

The RCMP will continue with their investigation with the now identified driver as well as other people who were involved.