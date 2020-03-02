Man allegedly stabs woman with ‘semen-filled syringe’ at grocery store
Police in Maryland have taken a man into custody for allegedly injecting a syringe into the buttocks of an unsuspecting woman according to Global News. The police have recovered syringes filled with semen and placed them in evidence after the incident which was caught on security footage.
Thomas Bryon Stemen is now facing charges of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and second-degree assault following the incident on Feb. 18 according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The 51-year-old was arrested last week after footage of the incident was released by the police.
In an update on the situation on Saturday, the police said, “The substance in the syringe was semen.”
They also noted that they aren’t sure whether the syringe used in the attack is the one that they have recovered.
“We are unsure if any of those were the syringe in question,” police said in the update. They added that tests are currently being run on the victim.
“We need to find out … what this victim is up against, if she was stabbed with one of those semen-filled syringes,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis.
Footage was captured by a security camera at Christopher’s Fine Foods in Churchton, Md. The footage shows Stemen entering the store behind the victim, Katie Peters. It allegedly shows Stemen proceed to stab the woman with what police think is a syringe.
Peters then jumps and screams as he attacks her by the store entrance. She initially thought that the sting came from a lit cigarette.
In an interview with WJZ, Peters said, “He turned to me and said, ‘I know it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?’”
She noted that she found a puncture wound shortly after the incident and felt discomfort.
“I started driving home [and] it started hurting really bad,” she said to the News station. “I called my son and said, ‘Something’s not right. I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home. I love you.’”
Peters said she experienced fear and uncertainty in the days following the incident while police attempted to figure out what was in the syringe.
Police found a syringe full of semen when looking through the suspect’s car according to WBAL TV. They do not know whether the syringes had Stemen’s semen in them or not. They are also unsure whether or not there are more suspects.
Stemen is currently being held at the county jail without bail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday as the investigation continues.
Man charged with first-degree murder of 13-year-old girl in Quebec
A man is being charged with first-degree murder after the body of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer was found in the Laurentians, north-west of Montreal.
Francois Senecal’s arraignment was held at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Friday morning.
Senecal appeared in a packed courtroom with the victim’s family in attendance.
Oceane’s mother confirmed that Senecal was a family friend.
On Wednesday, Boyer’s body was found in Brownsburg-Chatham near Horrem Rd. by a passerby.
Boyer was transported to the hospital after police responded to a call. Her death was confirmed when she arrived.
It was announced by the Commission scolaire de la Riviere-du-Nord (CSRDN) that they would deploy a support team to the Ecole polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute, where Boyer went to school.
Nadyne Brochu, the school board communications advisor noted that students and staff will be provided assistance for as long as they need in order to help the community deal with the incident.
Since Thursday, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil—the youth centre in Lachute has offered psychological support for teens in the area. Boyer frequented the centre.
Francois Legault, the premier of Quebec responded to Boyer’s death on Twitter saying, “What a horrible tragedy. I am wholeheartedly with the parents, family and friends of the young Oceane.”
Quebec alleged killer of young sex worker while on parole pleads guilty
A man who received a life sentence in 2006 for murdering his partner has now pleaded guilty to the murder of a sex worker he was given permission to see during a day of parole.
51-year-old Eustachio Gallese attended the Quebec City courthouse this morning.
Gallese was accused of murdering Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City on January 22.
On Monday, his charge was changed from second-degree to first-degree murder.
Gallese received his original life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole until 15 years after his crime. He killed his partner, Chantale Deschenes, in 2004 by using a hammer to beat her and proceeding to stab her multiple times. Deschenes was 32-years-old.
Gallese was released on parole in September 2019 and was given permission by his case manager to meet Levesque at the hotel where she gave massages.
The Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of the Correctional Service are looking into the provisions that allowed the crime to be committed.
Man allegedly hid cameras in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A man in Regina has been charged after allegedly placing two cameras in the women’s bathroom of a Tim Hortons on Rochdale Boulevard according to the Regina Leader-Post.
The Regina Police Service issued a news release stating that Aaron Alwood Wheeler faces a double charge of voyeurism.
Some of the recorded victims have already been identified by police but not all of them. According to the police, the victims are youths to seniors.
The Regina police noted that their school resource section has become involved as the business is situated near multiple high schools.
Police received a report on Jan. 20 that the cameras were located in the women’s washroom and began an investigation. The cameras were placed so that they could record women as they used the toilet. According to police the cameras were hidden out of sight so they would not be easily found by staff when they were cleaning the bathroom.
The camera was seized by police along with a power pack and the tech crimes unit began their investigation. Another camera was reported at the same Tim Hortons on Feb. 3.
Restaurant footage was handed over to police by management and eventually led to Wheeler’s arrest.
According to police, Wheeler does not have any connection to the restaurant. He has a court date on March 18.
The RPS are still investigating the incident and anyone who has information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the RPS at 306-777-6500.
REVEALED: Bernie Sanders associate's extensive violent criminal record
Alex Friedmann, a former consultant to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, was recently arrested for allegedly planning a violent jailbreak and planting weapons and ammo inside a Tennessee jail.
Now, OAN’s Jack Posobiec has revealed that Friedmann has an extensive violent criminal record. His rap sheet includes:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Robbery – armed with deadly weapon
- Attempted aggravated robbery
The offences occurred between November of 1987 and May of 1991, and he was released from prison in 2005 for these violent crimes.
During a Wednesday press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall spoke about Friedmann’s plan, calling it evil:
“Throughout the last several weeks it was discovered that Mr. Friedmann, over many months, had developed and implemented an extremely deliberate—and in my opinion evil—plan … Understand, this plan went far beyond vandalism. Ultimately it included planting various tools, weapons, security equipment throughout this facility. All designed to assist in a massive escape plan.”
“What disturbed me most is not that this was about an escape,” Hall went on to say “It was also about loss of life.”
The Sanders 2020 presidential campaign has not yet commented on Friedmann’s arrest or his violent past.
