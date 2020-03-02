Man allegedly stabs woman with ‘semen-filled syringe’ at grocery store 

You have 8 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Police in Maryland have taken a man into custody for allegedly injecting a syringe into the buttocks of an unsuspecting woman according to Global News. The police have recovered syringes filled with semen and placed them in evidence after the incident which was caught on security footage.

BREAKING: Anne Arundel County police say the substance used in the syringe attack on a woman at a store in Churchton last week has been identified as semen. FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/dPy1zmsCUG pic.twitter.com/ioswsJbxXY — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 28, 2020

Thomas Bryon Stemen is now facing charges of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and second-degree assault following the incident on Feb. 18 according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The 51-year-old was arrested last week after footage of the incident was released by the police.

In an update on the situation on Saturday, the police said, “The substance in the syringe was semen.”

They also noted that they aren’t sure whether the syringe used in the attack is the one that they have recovered.

“We are unsure if any of those were the syringe in question,” police said in the update. They added that tests are currently being run on the victim.

“We need to find out … what this victim is up against, if she was stabbed with one of those semen-filled syringes,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis.

Footage was captured by a security camera at Christopher’s Fine Foods in Churchton, Md. The footage shows Stemen entering the store behind the victim, Katie Peters. It allegedly shows Stemen proceed to stab the woman with what police think is a syringe.

Peters then jumps and screams as he attacks her by the store entrance. She initially thought that the sting came from a lit cigarette.

In an interview with WJZ, Peters said, “He turned to me and said, ‘I know it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?’”

She noted that she found a puncture wound shortly after the incident and felt discomfort.

“I started driving home [and] it started hurting really bad,” she said to the News station. “I called my son and said, ‘Something’s not right. I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home. I love you.’”

Peters said she experienced fear and uncertainty in the days following the incident while police attempted to figure out what was in the syringe.

Police found a syringe full of semen when looking through the suspect’s car according to WBAL TV. They do not know whether the syringes had Stemen’s semen in them or not. They are also unsure whether or not there are more suspects.

Stemen is currently being held at the county jail without bail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday as the investigation continues.