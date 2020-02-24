Man allegedly hid cameras in women’s bathroom at Tim Hortons
A man in Regina has been charged after allegedly placing two cameras in the women’s bathroom of a Tim Hortons on Rochdale Boulevard according to the Regina Leader-Post.
The Regina Police Service issued a news release stating that Aaron Alwood Wheeler faces a double charge of voyeurism.
Some of the recorded victims have already been identified by police but not all of them. According to the police, the victims are youths to seniors.
The Regina police noted that their school resource section has become involved as the business is situated near multiple high schools.
Police received a report on Jan. 20 that the cameras were located in the women’s washroom and began an investigation. The cameras were placed so that they could record women as they used the toilet. According to police the cameras were hidden out of sight so they would not be easily found by staff when they were cleaning the bathroom.
The camera was seized by police along with a power pack and the tech crimes unit began their investigation. Another camera was reported at the same Tim Hortons on Feb. 3.
Restaurant footage was handed over to police by management and eventually led to Wheeler’s arrest.
According to police, Wheeler does not have any connection to the restaurant. He has a court date on March 18.
The RPS are still investigating the incident and anyone who has information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the RPS at 306-777-6500.
REVEALED: Bernie Sanders associate's extensive violent criminal record
Alex Friedmann, a former consultant to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, was recently arrested for allegedly planning a violent jailbreak and planting weapons and ammo inside a Tennessee jail.
Now, OAN’s Jack Posobiec has revealed that Friedmann has an extensive violent criminal record. His rap sheet includes:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Robbery – armed with deadly weapon
- Attempted aggravated robbery
The offences occurred between November of 1987 and May of 1991, and he was released from prison in 2005 for these violent crimes.
During a Wednesday press conference, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall spoke about Friedmann’s plan, calling it evil:
“Throughout the last several weeks it was discovered that Mr. Friedmann, over many months, had developed and implemented an extremely deliberate—and in my opinion evil—plan … Understand, this plan went far beyond vandalism. Ultimately it included planting various tools, weapons, security equipment throughout this facility. All designed to assist in a massive escape plan.”
“What disturbed me most is not that this was about an escape,” Hall went on to say “It was also about loss of life.”
The Sanders 2020 presidential campaign has not yet commented on Friedmann’s arrest or his violent past.
Two Ontario men arrested for poisoning homeowner's animals after break and enter
Two men have been arrested by the Essex County OPP after allegedly breaking into a house in Tecumseh and poisoning the owner’s dogs, according to the Windsor Star.
The incident took place on December 23 and the homeowner returned to the house as a car was fleeing the scene according to police. Shortly after, the family realized that the house had been ransacked and some of their possessions had been stolen.
“In addition, the family’s two dogs appeared to have been poisoned requiring urgent medical assistance,” said police.
Footage of the incident was released by investigators, which eventually led to the arrests.
The men are 33-year-old Bryan Hands of Essex and 35-year-old Corey Ryan of windsor.
Hands is being charged with take auto without consent, break and enter and two counts of cruelty to animals.
Ryan is being charged with take auto without consent, break and enter, three counts of fail to comply with a court order and two counts of cruelty to animals.
The two men are still in custody.
Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison
A female inmate at the Logan Correctional Centre in Illinois is suing the prison after alleging they attempted to cover up her sexual assault by a transgender inmate that was housed with her.
The proceedings were covered by Public Broadcasting Service station WTTW, who reported the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, was sexually assaulted in June 2019. Doe alleges she was then coerced by a correctional officer into withdrawing her claim, which led to her being punished for having filed a false report under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Doe’s alleged assailant is named as Janiah Monroe, a transgender inmate who identifies as female but has male genitalia. According to WTTW, Monroe and another transgender inmate recently sued the Illinois Department of Corrections, demanding transfers to women’s facilities. Monroe, formerly known as Andre Patterson, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a government employee, before receiving an additional 20 years for murdering a cellmate after being imprisoned.
In her lawsuit, Jane Doe states Monroe began “expressing an interest” in her after being transferred to Logan Corrections Centre. On June 18th, 2019, Doe was sexually assaulted by Monroe. The smaller female says she was “easily overpowered.”
Doe says she was interviewed by senior correctional officer Todd Sexton while in the prison’s Health Unit, who allegedly did not believe she had been assaulted, and pressured her to retract her statement. Determining it was “consensual sex,” Doe was punished as having committed the “major infraction” of filing a false rape report, and was punished under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Alan Mills, who leads the Uptown People’s Law Center, the firm which sued the Illinois Department of Corrections to demand Monroe’s transfer, claimed Monroe may have been targeted due to “transphobia.”
Man who killed infant son will receive reduced sentence
A judge ruling the case of a man responsible for the death of his infant son says that he will reduce the man’s sentence because he has dealt with assault and segregation while in jail, according to CTV News.
Joey Crier was found guilty of manslaughter in January of Anthony Joseph Raine. The 19-month-old child’s body was discovered close to a church in Edmonton in 2017.
Crier’s cell had been the target of “urine bombing” and “fecal bombing” according to a statement of facts that Crown prosecutors agreed on.
The statement also revealed that the man had a physical altercation with a fellow inmate. Crier was punched in his neck and head in the altercation.
Crier spends 23 hours of his day locked up because of the type of offence he committed.
Justice David Labrenz of the Court of Queens Bench agreed to reduce Crier’s sentence after accepting a joint submission on his charter challenge.
Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who is Criers former girlfriend, was convicted of manslaughter for the infant’s death as well.
Her sentencing has not yet been carried out.
