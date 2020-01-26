Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also killed in helicopter crash: Report
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna Maria Onore were both killed in the tragic helicopter crash that took place Sunday in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ.
Kobe’s daughter Gianna, nicknamed GiGi, was a rising basketball star in her own right, and they were reportedly on their way to Mamba Academy for basketball practice.
GiGi was 13.
Kobe and his daughter were seen recently attending several Lakers basketball games together to watch LeBron James, who recently surpassed Bryant on the all-time scoring list.
Tributes have been pouring in for NBA super star and his daughter.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
Basketball all-star and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, first reported by TMZ.
He was 41 years of age.
Everyone in the helicopter has died. His wife, Vanessa, and three of his daughters (Natalia, Bianca and newborn Capri) were not onboard the helicopter, according to the TMZ report.
News broke shortly after the initial reports that daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the crash, first reported by TMZ. They were heading to the Mamba training academy for basketball practice.
Bryant, nicknaming himself the Black Mamba for his ability to strike with unparalleled accuracy like the snake, was well-known for traveling via helicopter to games while he played for the L.A. Lakers, and continued to travel often by helicopter after retiring.
He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers where he won five championships. Him and Shaquille O’Neal were an unstoppable duo for much of their time playing together. He also had other amazing feats as a basketball star, including scoring 81 points in a single game, being 4th all-time scoring, being NBA MVP in 2008 and was twice NBA finals MVP.
The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing.
Bryant had many other interests, including music and film. His short film “Dear Basketball” won an Oscar in 2018.
Recently Bryant was often seen taking his daughter to Lakers games.
Reaction to his passing and tributes began pouring in immediately after the tragic news of his passing was first reported Sunday afternoon.
The New York Post reported on Sunday Bryant was considered a lock to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with the announcement set for in February.
In Bryant’s last tweet on Twitter he congratulated current Lakers star LeBron James for surpassing him as the third highest all-time scorer.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
