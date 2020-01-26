Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also killed in helicopter crash: Report 

Basketball all-star and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, first reported by TMZ.

He was 41 years of age.

Everyone in the helicopter has died. His wife, Vanessa, and three of his daughters (Natalia, Bianca and newborn Capri) were not onboard the helicopter, according to the TMZ report.

News broke shortly after the initial reports that daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the crash, first reported by TMZ. They were heading to the Mamba training academy for basketball practice.

BREAKING: Former NBA star Kobe Bryant has reportedly been killed in a helicopter crash, according to US media reports. #9News pic.twitter.com/owevCegtii— Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 26, 2020

Bryant, nicknaming himself the Black Mamba for his ability to strike with unparalleled accuracy like the snake, was well-known for traveling via helicopter to games while he played for the L.A. Lakers, and continued to travel often by helicopter after retiring.

He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers where he won five championships. Him and Shaquille O’Neal were an unstoppable duo for much of their time playing together. He also had other amazing feats as a basketball star, including scoring 81 points in a single game, being 4th all-time scoring, being NBA MVP in 2008 and was twice NBA finals MVP.

The investigation into the helicopter crash is ongoing.

Low clouds and fog were present in the area of the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/SKGGuIpbrs pic.twitter.com/1zAnuqjp8e— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 26, 2020

Bryant had many other interests, including music and film. His short film “Dear Basketball” won an Oscar in 2018.

Recently Bryant was often seen taking his daughter to Lakers games.

Reaction to his passing and tributes began pouring in immediately after the tragic news of his passing was first reported Sunday afternoon.

Fuck this hurts so bad.. looking at this picture hurts so bad.. fuck.. Rest In Peace @kobebryant fucking LEGEND!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OOoZQgPY6u— Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, 2008: "Have a good time. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged.



"You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling. pic.twitter.com/gy7iQnewAJ— Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

The New York Post reported on Sunday Bryant was considered a lock to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with the announcement set for in February.

In Bryant’s last tweet on Twitter he congratulated current Lakers star LeBron James for surpassing him as the third highest all-time scorer.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated.