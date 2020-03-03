Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement
Joe Biden recently received a warm endorsement from the former director of the FBI, James Comey, however, an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.
“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted, along with a “Biden2020” hashtag.
Rapid response director for Biden’s campaign Andrew Bates quote tweeted Comey’s support and rejected it by saying: ” Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”
Initially, Comey supported Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but he is just one of many high-profile endorsements for Biden in lieu of Biden’s landslide win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Biden received 48.4 percent of the vote in South Carolina, Sanders, on the other hand, finished in second place with 19.9 percent. Other high profile endorsements came in on Monday from former 2020 Democratic candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar.
In October 2016, Comey reopened an investigation into Hilary Clinton’s infamous private email server after the FBI discovered emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop who was married to Clinton aide Huma Abedin and many believe this was the reason for Clinton losing the election in 2016.
Comey closed the FBI’s investigation of Clinton on July 5, 2016. The investigation of Weiner’s laptop was shut down just days before the vote in the general election.
President Trump has recently made the claim that the Democratic party is stacking the deck against Sanders, a democratic socialist according to The Daily Caller.
CTV’s The Social defends Trudeau’s gossip about Trump
The Social took the opportunity last week to get behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he was caught making fun of US President Donald Trump to other world leaders, framing it as Trudeau facing “a bully”, and that we, as Canadians like to “play clean”.
“Sometimes you have to face a bully with a squad,” said Melissa Grelo on the show. She referenced French President Macron’s attempts to push back against Trump’s comments on Isis fighters.
Do Canadians believe that Trudeau’s jokes about Trump were part of a meeting of leaders, coming together to face off against an unfair adversary?
It’s hard to paint talking behind someone’s back as the act of confronting a bully. On the flip side, it isn’t hard to imagine President Trump as a schoolyard bully while watching him troll French President Macron about Isis fighters. Just watching their body language provokes the image of one kid trying to get a rise out of another.
Self-described gossip expert and The Social co-host Lainey Lui commented that “what they were doing was exchanging information… gossiping is a form of communication… I’m so tired of gossip being given this bad name.” While it would be easy to dismiss this as nonsense, gossip does, in fact, create bonding among the people who share in it. Creating an “us” and a “them” brings the “us” closer together. Trudeau’s little schoolyard circle of gossip may very well have strengthened relations between Trudeau and the foreign leaders he shared it with.
Of course–there’s a reason why gossip has a bad name. It’s risky, in that it will damage the relationship with the person being gossiped about, if it is found out–as Trudeau has discovered. As far as strategy goes–it’s probably not a good idea to take any risks with our single largest trading partner.
Then there is the high road–the refusal to take part in gossip. If you’ve ever met someone with this level of character, you’ll know that there isn’t the easy bonding that comes from sharing cheap shots on someone who isn’t there to defend themselves. But, when it’s clear that you both have the same frustrations with that other person, it’s not hard to develop a deep respect for those who abstain from gossiping. After all, with that comes a trust that they won’t be talking behind your back, when you’re not around.
Hence Trump’s comment about Trudeau being “two-faced”.
At the end of the day, all world leaders need to be strategic in their relations with one another. They each need to behave in whatever way best serves the interests of their countries. Whether they choose trolling or gossiping or stately reverence, what matters is managing relationships in a way that enables them to get the job done.
But aside from all that–what was even said? I think Melissa Grelo summed up the whole issue best when she said, “this is not particularly salacious stuff–although when videos like this leak out, it sure becomes salacious.”
Perhaps it was the giddy tone in which Trudeau talked about Trump behind his back that caught the attention of top Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign team so much so that they decided to use it in an attack ad. It also probably didn’t help Canada’s relations with the US that Saturday Night Live–which Trump claims he doesn’t watch, but feels the need to trash on Twitter from time to time for its routine lampooning of him–did a whole opening sketch on Trudeau (Jimmy Fallon), French President Emmanuel Macron (Paul Rudd) and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (James Corden) belittling Trump (Alec Baldwin) in a high school cafeteria.
WATCH: Joe Biden calls retired farmer "fat" at town hall event
Joe Biden has called an Iowa voter and retired farmer “fat” after he questioned the Democratic presidential candidate for his alleged Ukrainian nepotism incident.
During a town hall event, the Iowa voter who identified himself as a retired farmer asked Biden about his son, stating “you sent your son over there to work for a gas company that he had no experience for … your selling access to the president.”
Biden responded that the voter was a “goddamn liar … that’s just not true.” When the voter exclaimed that he saw it on the TV, Biden mocked the voter: “you saw it on the TV? I’m not sedentary, I get up.
Biden then went on to explain why he was running for president, but in the process, made several conceited jabs at the voter, saying “if you wanna judge my shape, let’s do push-ups together, man, let’s run together … look fat, here’s the deal.”
After this exchange, the voter angrily insulted Biden, which drew the exchange to a close.
Biden has recently come under criticism for his outbursts. On one occasion, Biden thought it appropriate to discuss his love for children, and how they play with his leg hair.
Joe Biden is the unwitting architect of the sex-panicked hellscape he’s now living in
Joe Biden made the issue of sexual assault on campus his own. He forced a new interpretation of “Title IX” onto universities that required them to investigate and dole out unfair verdicts in sexual harassment and assault accusations. Unqualified bureaucrats took the place of police, lawyers, and judges, and as a result, a rash of false allegations were championed by victim advocates who had no understanding of the law or respect for due process. It’s been almost a decade of this appalling overreach. The lawsuits on behalf of these falsely accused young men and women are still working their way through the court system.
NowBiden is being “taken down” by the same bogus standards that he introduced across America’s campuses, and we are being asked to feel sorry for him. Not only did Biden advocate for consent across campuses, but he also advocated for “affirmative consent”—the exact standard he has violated over and over again in viral clip after viral clip of hair-smelling, handsy sleaziness. Countless young college students have been expelled and had their lives completely ruined for “unwanted touching” that was way more innocent than Biden’s.
Because of voices like Biden’s, the public has lost the ability to discern the difference between rape, ambiguous consent, or encounters that simply leave people feeling uncomfortable.
In the sex-panicked, puritanical culture that grew out of the 2011 “Dear Colleague” letter, what used to be minor grievances or embarrassing stories are now being championed as evidence of “toxic masculinity” or “rape culture.” The college students of that time have since graduated and taken influential positions in media and culture. They spent their college years being taught that social justice trumps due process. They were rewarded for expressing such preposterous opinions. Now they help to drive the conversation in the press and on social media.
Feeling uncomfortable is not abuse, and it’s embarrassing that we allowed such inane claims to permeate our culture. Questioning whether or not someone was too drunk to consent does not equal condoning rape. But thanks to Joe Biden we were told not to ask questions. We were told to disregard basic civil rights and decency in favour of blind belief.
This is the world he has wrought.
While schadenfreude can be fun, there is nothing amusing about the #believe, #rapeculture, #metoo environment that Biden helped create. Many who have fought against the undermining of due process are now being asked to help defend people like Biden when they fall victim to their own insane policies. But it’s not that easy.
Those who have struggled to draw attention to the very misfortune Biden is now facing should not forget how he contributed to his own downfall. They have a duty to hold him to that responsibility. While Biden may be feeling sorry for himself right now it doesn’t repair the past.
We don’t want an apology from Biden that caters to what he thinks the public wants to hear. Although if he did so I’m sure he’d say his perception was different than his accusers’. We want an apology for his lack of foresight. But, now that he’s accused, he’s not able to undo the mistakes of his past.
What if he’s innocent of any real misconduct? If Biden had cared about such things in the past, while he had the power to do so, it might play a part in our current consideration of his fate.
Those who have fought for due process will not take pleasure in watching Biden thrown under his own bus, but rushing to his aid should not be engaged in as an altruistic act. There is more at stake than Mr. Biden or any political party he represents. It is not acceptable for him to only start caring when it is his own reputation on the line.
It doesn’t matter what political party you represent if you don’t care about protecting innocent people against wrongful convictions. Clearly, Mr. Biden didn’t concern himself with this in the past, so why should he care now?
Politicians and lawyers shape our legal system. They are meant to do so with the public interest in mind. If Biden wants the benefit of the presumption of innocence, and he’s not getting it, then he has only himself to blame.
Maybe Joe Biden didn’t do what he’s accused of. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t care enough about protecting due process while he had the chance. Maybe politicians in the future will keep that in mind.
If Biden is counting on sympathizers for the falsely accused to defend him, well, he should have thought of that sooner. Hoaxsters were lifted up as folk heroes while the falsely accused, if they were lucky, received their justice in hushed tones. Many young people had their lives destroyed. Many young people took their own lives. And people like Biden, who are in the position to protect the rule of law, never seem to care about it until it’s too late.
Perhaps his presidential dreams are dashed, but his life should not be destroyed due to these allegations. But nor should the lives, education, and careers of those young men and women who were also denied due process. Perhaps men like Biden, who were quick to jump aboard the finger-pointing panic bandwagon when it suited them, will give more consideration to rule of law the next time they are presented with the choice of upholding due process or giving in to the justice of the mob.
