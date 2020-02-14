Hospital won’t let man bring ’emotional support Trump’ cutout to dialysis treatment 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

A port St. Lucie dialysis patient has a question. While his health is surely his top priority, Nelson Gibson wants to know why he can’t bring his “emotional support Trump” to the dialysis facility with him for his treatment.

Gibson says the dialysis treatment can last up to three and a half hours, with family prohibited from sitting by his side for the entirety of the treatment.

That’s when Gibson had an idea: Instead of having his loved ones by his side, why not bring a lifesized cutout of Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States of America.

And so he did, and he brought Paper Trump with him to stand strong with him to help make his Kidneys Great Again. Yet, after only one visit, he was no longer able to bring Paper Trump with him—despite no one complaining, and some even taking photos of the cutout.

According to Gibson, the lifesize cutout was getting the stinkeye from staff eventually, not being permitted into the building—not due to any wall, but because of a change of heart.

“They told me it was too much and it wasn’t a rally,” says Gibson.

“It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease, which made no sense,” says Eric Gibson, his brother.

Gibson says he feels as though he’s been singled out. Florida, a key state, was won by Trump in 2016 by nearly 200,000 votes.

Nelson says that Paper Trump was a quiet solution to his problem, while others brought in tools to fiddle with such as bubble wrap.

“She brings in the bubble wrapping that you put in boxes and for three and a half hours she’s pop, pop, pop, pop, that’s very nerve-wracking” says Gibson. “I don’t do anything like that I sit there quietly it sits near me and that’s it.”

The family says the do not yet know if they will return to that clinic for treatment.