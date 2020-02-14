Hospital won’t let man bring ’emotional support Trump’ cutout to dialysis treatment
A port St. Lucie dialysis patient has a question. While his health is surely his top priority, Nelson Gibson wants to know why he can’t bring his “emotional support Trump” to the dialysis facility with him for his treatment.
Gibson says the dialysis treatment can last up to three and a half hours, with family prohibited from sitting by his side for the entirety of the treatment.
That’s when Gibson had an idea: Instead of having his loved ones by his side, why not bring a lifesized cutout of Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States of America.
And so he did, and he brought Paper Trump with him to stand strong with him to help make his Kidneys Great Again. Yet, after only one visit, he was no longer able to bring Paper Trump with him—despite no one complaining, and some even taking photos of the cutout.
According to Gibson, the lifesize cutout was getting the stinkeye from staff eventually, not being permitted into the building—not due to any wall, but because of a change of heart.
“They told me it was too much and it wasn’t a rally,” says Gibson.
“It was supposed to be an issue of safety infectious disease, which made no sense,” says Eric Gibson, his brother.
Gibson says he feels as though he’s been singled out. Florida, a key state, was won by Trump in 2016 by nearly 200,000 votes.
Nelson says that Paper Trump was a quiet solution to his problem, while others brought in tools to fiddle with such as bubble wrap.
“She brings in the bubble wrapping that you put in boxes and for three and a half hours she’s pop, pop, pop, pop, that’s very nerve-wracking” says Gibson. “I don’t do anything like that I sit there quietly it sits near me and that’s it.”
The family says the do not yet know if they will return to that clinic for treatment.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
NBC News analyst accuses Trump team of racism, calls Dr. Ben Carson a 'thing'
Former Senator and current NBC News analyst, Claire McCaskill, has commented on a tweet posted by Team Trump noting the lack of diversity in the photo. She said, “One of these things is not like the others. Hint: They made him squat in the middle so he was visible.” McCaskill was referring to Ben Carson in the middle of the photo.
The Team Trump picture was captioned “Our AMAZING Iowa Caucus team is heading back home!” The picture was taken on a plane showing the team sporting MAGA hats and Ben Carson can be seen sitting on an armrest in the middle of the photo.
Donald Trump Jr. responded to McCaskill saying, “Dr. Ben Carson did not have a seat in this pic because he was sitting in First Class with my family.” He added, “Dr. Carson is not a ‘thing,’ he is a world renowned, life-saving neurosurgeon.”
McCaskill’s tweet received a lot of similar backlash with many accusing her of being racist. She later tweeted “Ummm. Pretty sure pointing out a lack of diversity is not racist. Sorry Trump world.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
AOC announces that she will not attend Trump’s State of the Union address
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, infamous Democratic rep from New York’s 19th district, has stated her intention of not attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.
The thing is though, she’s gonna have to watch it anyway. So what she’s really saying is she’d rather watch from her office than from Congress. She’s even planning to have a Q&A with her constituents about the speech after.
But the thing is, not showing up to watch the speech isn’t much of a boycott. All it really means is she’s going to lose screen time. If she’d decided to show, there’s every good chance one of her reaction faces could have turned into the next great reaction gif of our time.
The Twitterverse had no trouble finding reasons why her boycott was at least a little completely stupid.
And others wondering why anyone would even care.
She’s not the only one boycotting the speech. Other Dems are planning to not show up, too.
If they were really smart, they’d get a watch party together and live stream their reactions on Facebook. They could go nuts and do a POTUS SOTU drinking game.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
George Soros claims that Facebook is working with Trump to get him re-elected
George Soros has claimed that Facebook Inc. may be working alongside President Donald Trump in an effort to have him re-elected. Soros said that Facebook has nothing stopping it from circulating disinformation. Soros is a billionaire investor and philanthropist.
At the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Soros said, “I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook,” he added, “Facebook will work together to re-elect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020.”
The National Post noted that Soros did not back up his claims with any evidence. A spokesman for Facebook, Andy Stone responded to the claims saying, “This is just plain wrong.”
Soros has previously made similar accusations against the company during a Davos speech in 2018. He said that Facebook treats its users in a similar way that gambling companies do when they get their users hooked.
Facebook has been accused of shady business by many in recent years. One incident that stands out is the Russian misinformation campaign which was on the website without being detected for months leading up to the 2016 election.
Some people are arguing that Facebook already unintentionally supports Trump by rewarding content that has viral potential which Trump produces a lot of.
The company made the choice not to take political ads that may contain lies down. Mark Zuckerberg noted that a corporation should not make the call on such things and he cited the first amendment.
On Thursday, Soros said, “Facebook basically has only one guiding principle: maximize your profits irrespective of what harm it may do to the world.”
When Soros made comments about the company in 2018, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer had employees investigate whether Soros was making the comments for financial reasons.
In a statement, Facebook said, “That research was already underway when Sheryl sent an email asking if Mr. Soros had shorted Facebook’s stock.”
Sanberg received criticism for mishandling the situation.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Trump cracks hilarious jokes with LSU football team at White House
The ever-controversial and always entertaining U.S. President Donald Trump has good comedic timing, any honest person can admit that.
While inviting Louisiana State University’s champion football team to the White House, Trump worked the room by making jokes about the oval office, his presidency, and defeating terrorists, to much applause and perhaps a few moans from the players standing behind him.
After a few quick quips about how rich LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was going to be in the future, affectionately nicknaming him “Young Tom Brady,” Trump got right into the meat and potatoes of his routine.
“We can take whoever would like to the Oval Office, we’ll take pictures behind the resolute desk, it’s been there a long time, a lot of presidents. Some good, some not-so-good,” said Trump to laughter. “You got a good [POTUS] now—even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?” said Trump to loud applause and laughter.
The jokes, which contained shades of his 2016 campaign self, went on to talk about defeating ISIS terrorists. “We took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists,” said Trump.
Though some of the faces in the background may have admittedly not found the joke very funny, the team certainly represents a state that has no fear of showing love for the President.
Trump was greeted to overwhelming applause when appearing at the LSU vs Clemson Tigerbowl, a stark contrast to his appearance at the Washington Nationals World Series game.
Social Media