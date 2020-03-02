Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention 

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend. RCMP say that the incident took place on Saturday evening shortly after 6 p.m.
It was a small red car that was driven off a wharf in Cape Saint Mary’s, N.S., according to Global News.
Someone filed a report with the RCMP following the crash, which at the time was being treated as a potentially fatal collision. Officers came down to the wharf before calling in additional units such as their underwater recovery team and a collision reconstructionist.
A video of the incident was circulating on social media and was discovered by investigators, informing them that the incident was not an accident at all but rather a stunt for attention.
The video shows the driver of the vehicle wearing a helmet and a personal floatation device in preparation for driving the car off of the wharf.
Moments after the vehicle crashes into the water, the driver can be seen coming to the surface of the water and can be heard cheering, along with spectators.
RCMP divers went down to inspect the vehicle to make sure that no one else was inside on Sunday. Their services were also needed in order to assist a towing company to remove the vehicle from the water.
The RCMP will continue with their investigation with the now identified driver as well as other people who were involved.
Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia
Multiple schools in Fall River, N.S., were placed on lockdown after the RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at Lockview High School around noon on Monday. An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested and a handgun, the weapon in question, was found nearby.
Nobody was hurt during the incident, according to CTV News.
“At about 12:57 p.m., we arrested an 18-year-old male and we recovered the item that was the subject of the complaint; the weapon,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, with Halifax Regional Police.
The high school was put into a “hold and secure” state while police dealt with the situation in the area, a decision made by the Halifax Regional Centre of Education and the police.
The HRCE sent out a tweet at 1:20 p.m. to relieve everybody involved saying, “Lockdown at Lockview High School has been lifted. Hold & Secure at area elementary & junior highs lifted as well. Everyone is safe. Schools will be updating parents later today. Thanks to RCMP N.S. for keeping our communities safe.”
Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta
Just when you thought that every possible use for a rubber chicken had been exhausted, another innovative citizen, once again, proves us all wrong. A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta, after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills. The town is located just north of Calgary.
According to CTV News, investigators say a man entered the fast-food chain, located inside a local mall just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The suspect walked up to the counter and placed a rubber chicken over a donation box to conceal it.
He then exited the mall with the donation box, nestled beneath the rubber chicken.
The suspect is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava
- Holding a rubber chicken
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
There is a good chance he may no longer be holding the rubber chicken.
Trudeau's offer to swap RCMP for Indigenous cops is turned down by Wet'suwet'en chief
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are sticking to their demands of the withdrawal of the RCMP and construction workers from their land before they will meet with government leaders to bring a two-week rail stoppage to an end according to the Star.
No deadline or outlined plan has been publicly announced by the Trudeau government to lift the blockades. But on Wednesday, while talking with the BC government, he considered the idea of replacing the RCMP that are on Wet’suwet’en land with an Indigenous police force.
“This is an issue that obviously comes under the decision of the police forces and the province where the RCMP works as provincial police. This is exactly the kind of discussion and reflection that we are having to resolve this situation peacefully,” said Trudeau.
The idea was shut down by chief Na’Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale. On Wednesday, he told the Star that they have not requested that the RCMP completely pull out of their territory but just the detachment that is situated near the blockade.
He said, “Not out there, they have no reason out there” when referring to the RCMP. He added that they must withdraw the detachment or no meetings can be held with government ministers.
“You can’t have that all weighing on you and make clear and concise decisions. That’s not free, prior and informed consent in any way shape or form. When we say free, well, when you’re under duress that’s not free,” he said on Wednesday.
Na’Moks also mentioned that some of the hereditary chiefs were on their way to meet up with Mohawk communities in Montreal and thank them for their support in opposition to the pipeline.
When speaking of a meeting with Trudeau, Na’Moks said, “If we’re going to do a meeting, it should be on our territory. This is what we’re talking about. He should come and see how pristine and beautiful it is. Right now I’m looking at a blue sky and sunshine with snowcapped peaks.”
“You won’t know what we’re trying to do unless you put feet on the ground, breathe the air, have a look at the beautiful river, and eat the food here.”
Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader addressed the issue saying, “Will the prime minister meet with the hereditary chiefs and appoint a special mediator?”
“The RCMP need to stand down to allow these conversations and dialogues to happen.”
According to a senior federal official, the option of using a mediator has not been ruled out though they are still waiting for a response to the offers made by the BC and federal governments to arrange a meeting.
Wilson-Raybould has asked the Wet’suwet’en to let Canadians know exactly who speaks for the community.
Trudeau has asked for patience as the blockades continue though many cannot afford patience at the moment.
Because of the blockades, Via Rail has been forced to lay off approximately 1,000 employees.
Cynthia Garneau, the President and CEO of Via said, “In 42 years of existence, it is the first time that Via Rail . . . has to interrupt most of its services across the country.”
Despite the calls for action, the Trudeau government has not set a deadline.
The Star reported Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair saying, “I’m reluctant to put a deadline to something because I find that that’s not a very effective means of negotiation.”
Trudeau said, “We know that people are facing shortages. They’re facing disruptions. They’re facing layoffs. That’s unacceptable. That’s why we are going to continue working extremely hard with everyone involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”
“We understand how difficult this is for so many people who are facing shortages and layoffs right now, but we know we need to resolve this in a way that will not create more problems months from now and over the coming years,” he said in question period.
“That is why we are taking every step necessary to resolve this constructively, peacefully and rapidly.”
Mark Strahl, a Conservative MP referred to Trudeau saying, “He’s made promises to Indigenous communities about how different it was going to be with him as the prime minister. It hasn’t happened. He hasn’t resolved these long-standing issues. So the patience — patience to what end?” Strahl told reporters.
“Just simply so he can drag this out longer and hope that they get tired and go home seems to be the strategy.”
Woman plays violin while getting brain tumour removed
A woman who had to undergo brain surgery played violin throughout the operation in hopes that it would prevent surgeons from damaging the part of her brain that controls the finer movements of her hands.
The surgery was recorded and shows Turner playing scales with her eyes shut while the operation is underway.
Dagmar Turner, a 53-year-old from the Isle of Wight, is a management consultant and passionate violinist according to Sky News.
“The violin is my passion,” said Turner. “I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old. The thought of losing my ability to play was heartbreaking.” said Turner.
Turner had a tumour removed at King’s College Hospital. Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital was the mastermind who came up with the idea, hoping to reduce the risk.
“This was the first time I’ve had a patient play an instrument,” he said.
“We managed to remove over 90% of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity, while retaining full function in her left hand.”
The surgeons mapped her brain before opening her skull and then they asked her to play the violin while the tumour was removed.
Turner was very grateful afterwards to the surgeons for managing to preserve her ability to perform the violin.
