Guardian employee quits after op-ed on women’s rights ‘scares’ her
A transgender employee at the Guardian has resigned in a rather dramatic fashion after claiming an opinion piece on women’s rights made her “scared” to go into work.
On March 2, columnist Suzanne Moore published an op-ed decrying the treatment of Selina Todd—an Oxford University Professor who was disinvited from an Exeter College speaking event because she spoke at a venue critical to self-identification laws and their impact on women.
Moore’s article went on to state that women required single-sex spaces and protections from vitriolic trans-rights activists who had often targetted Moore with death threats and slurs for expressing her opinion on women’s rights.
In response, a transgender Guardian employee who goes by the name “Jessica London,” tweeted that Moore’s “transphobic” article had caused her to cry and fear for her life and safety at work.
The tweet accumulated over 5,000 likes and was shared widely on social media, with some chiming in to offer support.
And others, some of whom were promptly blocked, suggesting that London’s concerns lacked validity.
Today, the Huffington Post reported that a “trans woman” had loudly announced their resignation from the Guardian at the morning editorial meeting following the publication of Moore’s op-ed.
While a name was not provided, Huffington Post’s piece comes hours after a British sleuth site with apparent sources inside the Guardian editorial conference reported an exclusive alleging London had been the one to speak out.
While London allegedly claimed the resignation was related to the Moore op-ed, the Huffington Post did note that the notice of resignation had been submitted “a few weeks earlier.”
The Post Millennial reached out to the Guardian to confirm the status of Jess London’s employment but did not hear back in time for publication.
DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters
Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a controversial tweet posted on Friday.
CdeBaca quoted a since-deleted tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”
The Councilwoman responded by saying, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”
Thousands of people responded to CdeBaca’s surprising tweet.
A statement was released by CdeBaca’s office dismissing the tweet as a joke. “Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu.”
It’s important to note, though, that Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. The full quote, which Trump gave during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina.
“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
The news that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” spread like wildfire, tricking many, including Councilwoman CdeBaca. This omits the fact that even Facebook fact-checkers called the story fake news.
CdeBaca’s comment continued, “Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.”
The Colorado Republican Party responded to CdeBaca’s tweet with a statement saying, “Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting.”
“There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments, the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.”
Joe Biden's campaign team rejects James Comey's endorsement
Joe Biden recently received a warm endorsement from the former director of the FBI, James Comey, however, an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.
“We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted, along with a “Biden2020” hashtag.
Rapid response director for Biden’s campaign Andrew Bates quote tweeted Comey’s support and rejected it by saying: ” Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”
Initially, Comey supported Sen. Amy Klobuchar, but he is just one of many high-profile endorsements for Biden in lieu of Biden’s landslide win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Biden received 48.4 percent of the vote in South Carolina, Sanders, on the other hand, finished in second place with 19.9 percent. Other high profile endorsements came in on Monday from former 2020 Democratic candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar.
In October 2016, Comey reopened an investigation into Hilary Clinton’s infamous private email server after the FBI discovered emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop who was married to Clinton aide Huma Abedin and many believe this was the reason for Clinton losing the election in 2016.
Comey closed the FBI’s investigation of Clinton on July 5, 2016. The investigation of Weiner’s laptop was shut down just days before the vote in the general election.
President Trump has recently made the claim that the Democratic party is stacking the deck against Sanders, a democratic socialist according to The Daily Caller.
Thousands of migrants try to enter Greece after Turkey opens border
On Tuesday, thousands of refugees and migrants attempted to make their way across Greece’s border through Turkey. Athens looked to the European Union for help in securing its eastern border according to CBC News.
Turkey has followed through with its threat to allow people to cross the country and make their way to Europe. After Greece made it known that its border is closed, many people still took their chances by making their way across the Evros river that runs along the border of the two countries.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president has given rise to violent scenes at the border for days with his actions. Greece’s armed forces are now taking the lead in stopping migrants from crossing the border. They have now deployed water cannons to drive people back.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and top EU officials such as European Council President Charles Michel and Commission head Ursula von der Leyen passed by the chaotic border to view the situation.
Mitsotakis noted that a 2016 migration agreement between Turkey and the EU was being breached by Turkey and “has systematically encouraged and assisted tens of thousands of refugees and migrants to illegally enter Greece. It has failed, and will continue to fail, should it continue to pursue this strategy.”
“This is no longer a refugee problem. This is a blatant attempt by Turkey to use desperate people to promote its geopolitical agenda,” said Mitsotakis.
The Greek government called the situation a direct threat to their national security. Emergency measures have been taken by the government to take away new arrivals abilities to apply for asylum. This will last for one month.
“The Greek worries are our worries,” said von der Leyen. “This is not only a Greek border but it is also a European border, and I stand here today as a European at your side.”
She noted that people at the borders were “lured by false promises into this desperate situation.”
Turkey announced that it would allow people to cross the country into Europe on Feb. 26.
EXCLUSIVE: Islamic speaker who defended pedophilia and slammed Christians invited to speak at York University
York University’s Muslim Student Association invited a homophobic Islamic speaker who has defended pedophilia to give a lecture on the topic, “Is Islam True?”
The York University MSA invited Daniel Haqiqatjou, who has called Christians “criminals,” and condemned Muslims for “Sneak[ing] LGBT normalization into our Mosques.”
After The Post Millennial contacted the Muslim Student Association, the event was taken down, and Haqiqatjou’s speaking event was cancelled.
Haqiqatjou’s writings should have made it clear that he was unfit to speak in the first place.
In an academic paper titled “Tough Conversations: Explaining the Islamic Prohibition of Same-Sex Acts to a Western Audience“, Haqiqatjou wrote, “In sum, an elaborate account can be given of conceivable scenarios where pedophilia and the pedophilic orientation are neither harmful nor nonconsensual.”
“Some of these scenarios do have historical and cross-cultural analogs,” added Haqiqatjou. “Nonetheless, the point of this exercise is to show that the psychology of a ‘pedophiliac’ orientation has parallels with what is described to be the case for homosexuals.”
The York University Muslim Students’ Association deemed the now-cancelled event “kid-friendly.”
Haqiqatjou has also condemned Muslim women who marry “kafirs.” This term is a deeply derogatory term for non-muslims—the meaning of the word essentially boils down to “infidel.” The term can also carry racial connotations against black people.
Haqiqatjou has been previously de-platformed from speaking at other universities due to his extreme views. In September, 2017, Haqiqatjou was disinvited from speaking at the Muslim Student’s Association at Tufts University in the United States.
Anti-Semitic instances
Haqiqatjou also appears to believe in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, going so far as to call Israel the “Zionist terror state.” In an article titled Pornography as Israel’s Weapon of Choice, Haqiqatjou wrote, “Israel is not below exposing families and children to pornography against their will. I mean, what did we expect? They’re not below murdering children outright, so exposing them to graphic sexual images is a step up as far as Zionist morality is concerned.”
The pairing is shocking, but perhaps not unsurprising. In November, 2019, pro-Israel students were told to “go back to the ovens” by angry anti-Semitic protestors during a pro-Palestinian event.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Haqiqatjou , though we did not receive a comment in time for this article’s publication.
