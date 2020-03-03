Guardian employee quits after op-ed on women’s rights ‘scares’ her 

You have 9 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

A transgender employee at the Guardian has resigned in a rather dramatic fashion after claiming an opinion piece on women’s rights made her “scared” to go into work.

On March 2, columnist Suzanne Moore published an op-ed decrying the treatment of Selina Todd—an Oxford University Professor who was disinvited from an Exeter College speaking event because she spoke at a venue critical to self-identification laws and their impact on women.

Moore’s article went on to state that women required single-sex spaces and protections from vitriolic trans-rights activists who had often targetted Moore with death threats and slurs for expressing her opinion on women’s rights.

In response, a transgender Guardian employee who goes by the name “Jessica London,” tweeted that Moore’s “transphobic” article had caused her to cry and fear for her life and safety at work.

The tweet accumulated over 5,000 likes and was shared widely on social media, with some chiming in to offer support.

And others, some of whom were promptly blocked, suggesting that London’s concerns lacked validity.

Today, the Huffington Post reported that a “trans woman” had loudly announced their resignation from the Guardian at the morning editorial meeting following the publication of Moore’s op-ed.

While a name was not provided, Huffington Post’s piece comes hours after a British sleuth site with apparent sources inside the Guardian editorial conference reported an exclusive alleging London had been the one to speak out.

While London allegedly claimed the resignation was related to the Moore op-ed, the Huffington Post did note that the notice of resignation had been submitted “a few weeks earlier.”

The Post Millennial reached out to the Guardian to confirm the status of Jess London’s employment but did not hear back in time for publication.