Trending

25 Feb 2020

Blog Post

GO trains cancelled as protestors erect blockades on Toronto-area tracks
Canadian News

GO trains cancelled as protestors erect blockades on Toronto-area tracks 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz, 13 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Toronto-area GO Trains have been halted after protestors were cleared from weeks-long rail blockades near Belleville, Ontario.

The group, known as the “Wet’suwet’en Strong: Hamilton Solidarity,” migrated to the tracks of the Bayview Junction in the Chicago-to-Toronto rail corridor that also serves Amtrak, VIA, and Go Transit, The Globe and Mail reports.

The group said in a Facebook post that they were served with an injunction by police, which they “happily burned.” The group then set up blockades on the GO tracks, which the group has said is in response to the OPP’s dismantling of blockades on Tyendaninaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville.

Those blockades were broken up Monday morning after police forced protestors to leave, eventually arresting 10 people on the scene. The blockades, which stayed up for three weeks, caused nationwide economic stagnation as both CN rail and VIA rail had to temporarily lay off employees, along with other massive inconveniences such as supply shortages.

But after the blockade was taken down, the protestors saw it fit that they continue their rallies, this time on commute tracks.

The group posted on Facebook Monday, saying that “the violence the state has perpetrated towards Indigenous land defenders and their supporters, the forced removal and criminalization of Indigenous people from their lands” was their reason for protesting. “This is a pattern that has existed since settlers came to Turtle Island and that continues to exist today.”

Another blockade has been set up on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Ontario as well, blocking traffic between Argyle and Greens Road.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #Ontario #Toronto
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial