Gearing up for new innovations in electric cars 

The production of electric and computer-operated passenger vehicles will likely kick into high gear over the next decade. Consumers have seen small forays into the market, with a few brands like Tesla and Prius making inroads into the gas-guzzling auto industry. But as innovation accelerates, options for both autos and business models will increase.
It is often true that analysts’ predictions for the quick coming of the next great trend can be overstated. This has been true in the case of self-driving and electric cars. During the past decade, Morgan Stanley, noted that the large gains autonomously driven cars could provide in both savings and productivity would propel the industry forward. General Motors was gearing up to launch a fleet of self-driving cars by 2021. BMW and Ford were on track for their own lines as well.
Toyota recently invested $462 million in Chinese driverless taxi startup Pony.ai. The two companies have been working together since August. Pony.ai has offered test programs of its autonomous rideshare service in Guangzhou, China, and in Irvine, California, with its BotRide pilot service.
England’s Five has decided to forgo the vehicles themselves, to simply create and then license the autonomous driving technology. Initial plans had been to design tech and integrate it with cars, then run a transit service. But the new concept has already gained Five $41 million in funding in a Series B round, this after the initial $35 million Series A investment.
Building a fleet of autonomous cars has been the goal in many ways because a driverless car would have a hefty price tag in the consumer market, but could be rolled out as taxis with much less direct cost for individuals. That’s why so many of the companies that drive into this space are working on creating a cohesive product, that combines vehicles, AI, mapping, and a ride-sharing business model.
Dividing up the necessary components allows start-ups in each area to enter the autonomous driving space, as well as for the manufacturers to focus on what they’re best at: making cool cars. This is the kind of thinking that could lead to an increase in this market over the coming years. As risk and financing are spread out, more innovation and collaboration will be possible.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Who is feminism for? Probably not you.
If feminism doesn’t include intergalactic space toads, then it’s not real feminism. And if it doesn’t include prostate owners who can’t get pregnant, mothers who donate semen, and people who are terrorized by hairdressers asking what their genitals look like, then, again, again, that’s not real feminism. If you exclude these groups, can you even call yourself a feminist? The answer is “no.” So who is feminism for?
Feminism is not for people who don’t centre lady dick; these people are not real feminists. There’s a reason the lady peens (those fantastic female phalluses) stand erect: it’s because they are meant to draw our attention, every last bit, like spires in the distance guiding us to liberation. If feminists stay focused on the phallus, their freedom remains in sight. Don’t forget this.
Who can be a feminist, you ask? Well, if your feminism doesn’t include ladies with hairy testicles, alien abductees, men who helm influential media companies, people who have blisters on their feet from breaking in new shoes, and those who oppose the Canadian seal hunt, then you are not a real feminist.
Are you confused yet? That’s okay. Feelings of confusion just mean that you’re queering the cis-supremacist-hetero-patriarchy inside your mind. This is hard emotional labour. Your confusion is valid and so are you.
Now, let’s talk about talking about feminism. If your feminist rhetoric doesn’t include clappy hands (emoticons only, always refrain from real life clapping to be inclusive of the neurodiverse) between every word, then No (CLAP) One (CLAP) Can (CLAP) Hear (CLAP) You (CLAP). Only bigots don’t clap between words because they secretly know they are bigots and don’t want to draw attention to what they have to say. Real feminists know this.
These are some words that constitute dog-whistles for anti-feminist hate speech: vagina; vulva; uterus; woman; mother; and biology. Watch out for these, feminists know they are bad words and won’t ever use them. Also watch out for AFABs (assigned females at birth) who reject their cis-ness. They are TERFs.
We all know there’s no cis in team, but did you also know that it’s feminism, not femiCISm? Everyone knows there’s no such thing as the “mythical biological female,” so let’s please make it illegal for uterus-havers to talk about their so-called biology. You know what word should have a “cis” in it? Bitch.
It’s 2020. We should all know better. We should do better.
If feminism doesn’t include people with gluten sensitivities, those who were born on February 29, and anyone who shaves a patch above their ear and dyes their hair blue, then who is it for? No, seriously. Do you know? I can’t remember.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau rejects police union's proposal to put army in Kahnawake
Prime Minister Trudeau responded to a recommendation from the Association of Quebec Provincial Police Officers president, Pierre Veilleux. Last week, Veilleux wrote a letter to Quebec Premier Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police if they are to intervene on the Kahnawake reserve.
The letter was written after Veilleux learned that a .50 calibre machine gun was seized by Peacekeepers—among other weapons last January according to La Presse.
Veilleux’s letter read, “This type of weapon, it should be specified, is used among other things, according to what is revealed to us on the site of the Government of Canada/Armed Forces, to pierce armour!”
Prime Minister Trudeau noted that he preferred the current negotiations, saying, “We have productive negotiations going on with the Mohawks. We recognize that it takes time.”
Trudeau previously stated that he does not want the confrontation with the Kahnawake to have similar optics to the Oka crisis in the 90s, a land dispute between the Mohawk people and the town of Oka, Quebec.
“Even if we have been able to restore the transportation of goods by CN, there are impacts on the commuter train [because of the blockade in] Kahnawake. We hope to be able to resolve this in a sustainable and peaceful manner soon.”
“We recognize that it is up to Quebec to manage a potential police intervention. We can settle this in a peaceful and lasting way,” added Trudeau
“There is no question of sending the Army against Canadian citizens. I have enormous confidence in our police forces and we have full confidence in the capabilities of the [provincial] government.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Train derailed in Kingston, Ontario
A train has derailed pulling several train cars off of the tracks according to Kingston police.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west of the city’s core close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause has been reported, as of yet. The surrounding road is currently closed.
According to Dominic Christian Owens, a freelance videographer for Global News, emergency services have arrived on the scene, as “multiple cars” have come off the tracks.
The track carries products to and from the Invista factory on Kingston’s waterfront, the CBC reports. The company produces nylon and spandex products.
Kingston Transit says a number of bus routes are being detoured due to the derailment.
Derailments rampant
This isn’t the first train to have been derailed in recent Canadian history, as railway blockades have run rampant throughout the country.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.
On February 18, 2020, another train was derailed, with 30 carts leaking crude oil in Fort Frances, Ontario.
That derailment led to no injuries, with an investigation again still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus
The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point on Wednesday. It dropped the rate from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent in an attempt to soften the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy.
The decision was made after a similar cut was implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday, according to Global News.
In a statement, the bank said, “While Canada’s economy has been operating close to potential with inflation on target, the COVID-19 virus is a material negative shock to the Canadian and global outlooks, and monetary and fiscal authorities are responding.”
The decision was anticipated by traders and analysts though the impact of the move on markets, investors and consumers are still unknown.
Some analysts believe that the cut may scare investors even more after a stock market rebound was not instantly seen.
Economists are also wondering whether providing lower borrowing costs is the proper way to counter the impact that the coronavirus has had.
On Monday, TD economist Beata Caranci made a report saying, “Monetary policy is generally not highly effective in resolving supply-side shocks.” She added that fiscal policy is more effective “when targeted at the source of the supply shock.”
The bank noted that they made the decision because business activity has been slowed by coronavirus in certain areas due to the disruption of supply chains. The circumstances have resulted in a drop in the Canadian dollar as well as commodity prices.
“Global markets are reacting to the spread of the virus by repricing risk across a broad set of assets, making financial conditions less accommodative,” the bank noted. “It is likely that as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence will deteriorate, further depressing activity.”
Social Media