‘FROST QUAKES’: severe cold alert for Greater Toronto
The drop in temperature has been a bit much for many, including the earth’s surface. Toronto experienced what are known as “frost quakes” Friday, a rare weather phenomenon.
“My girlfriend and I were sleeping—and my girlfriend is a very heavy sleeper—but this boom woke up the two of us,” said Joel Lopez, who lives near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue to the Toronto Star.
“It was really loud.”
Lopez described the crack as sounding like a water pipe burst which he heard around 2 a.m. and again at around 7 a.m. Lopez heard another crack that he said sounded like someone dropping a dumbbell through his bathroom vent which seemed to cause a vibration.
The scientific name is “cryoseism,” and it occurs when there is a sudden drop in temperature that goes from above freezing to below 0 degrees Celcius which causes the water in the ground to freeze.
Kelly Sonnenberg a Weather Network meteorologist, explained the process of frost quakes, “The rapid cool-down allows groundwater to freeze and then expand causing loud cracking or popping sounds of the ground splitting,” Sonnenburg said. “Even minor shaking or rattling can be occasionally felt.”
Sonnenburg said that quakes are most common during midnight and dawn, when the temperatures hit their lowest overnight lows. Soil and rock that are saturated with water begin to expand which puts pressure on the soil and rock until an explosion occurs.
An extreme cold alert for Toronto has been issued by Environment Canada for Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop to -30 C with windchill for the GTA.
Two bar owners found guilty of gang rape in Toronto
Two men will serve nine-year prison sentences for raping a 24-year-old woman in a now-closed Toronto bar in Little Italy, .
Gavin MacMillan, 44, and Enzo DeJesus, 34, will serve seven years for gang sexual assault, and two years for administering a stupefying substance on December 14, 2016.
The decision was made after hours of shocking security footage was reviewed inside the College Street Bar, which was owned and managed by the two, in December of 2016.
The victim, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, was sexually assaulted in multiple rooms over a period of six hours.
The Crown called the attack a “prolonged, violent and degrading sexual assault,” as the victim was so intoxicated under the given substance that she was at times unable to stand on her own—though DeJesus and MacMillan would keep the woman awake for their own sexual pleasure, reported CP24.
The Crown originally sought a 12-year sentence for both men—nine years for the sexual assault, and three-year sentences for the drugging. Defence lawyers sought a max of a two-year sentence.
MacMillan’s lawyer has said that his client intends to launch an appeal on the sentence.
“Whenever a sentence like that is imposed, I think it goes without saying that a person is not going to be happy about that,” Robichaud said outside the courthouse.
“Our work as trial counsel is over. We’ve already heard that Mr. MacMillan, as far as we understand, intends to appeal the decision and now we leave it in appellant counsel’s capable hands.”
BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors block downtown Toronto traffic again
Anti-pipeline protestors took to the streets of downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon to block traffic as they continue to stage demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
The protestors began their morning by chanting and banging on the windows of Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett’s office. The occupation of the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations’ office is now in its second day.
The protestors then moved to the corner of Yonge and Eglinton where they proceeded to block traffic. Police are currently on the scene.
The protests are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors occupy Liberal MP's Toronto office
Anti-pipeline protestors have taken over the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto. A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors have joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
The protests are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
There may be a hitch in their plans, however. Protestors outside announced that the RCMP was not allowing food to be delivered to those occupying Bennett’s office.
Those inside made a demand for gluten-free food to be provided.
The protestors vowed to occupy Bennett’s office until the RCMP retreat from Wet’suwet’en territory.
As the evening wore on, the protestors settled in to keep the occupation going until Bennett would meet with them at 10 am on Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.
The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.
The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
