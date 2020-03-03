Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault according to CTV News.
Harry Sadd pleaded guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting multiple young boys between the late 1970s to the early 1980s.
On Monday, the 74-year old received an eight-year sentence. He only has to serve six years and eight months of the sentence because he received credit for time served.
One of his victims said that Sadd repeatedly abused him from the ages of 9 to 15. One of the incidents took place during a camping trip that Sadd took him on. The victim is now 51-years-old.
Three men provided victim impact statements to the Victoria courtroom last month.
It was argued by lawyers for the Crown that Sadd used his position of trust to groom the young boys. The court also heard from the Crown that alcohol was given to some of the victims.
The Crown asked for Sadd to receive 10 years in prison and 20 years on the sex offender registry.
According to Sadd’s defence counsel, his history was examined by a forensic psychologist for about 30 years.
It was reported by Dr. Mel Stangland that throughout the years, Sadd previously showed a sexually violent path but has not committed sexual assault in 30 years.
Sadd disclosed all of his offences to the forensic psychologist who noted that Sadd regrets his actions.
He added that Sadd was a low-risk re-offender.
Man allegedly stabs woman with 'semen-filled syringe' at grocery store
Police in Maryland have taken a man into custody for allegedly injecting a syringe into the buttocks of an unsuspecting woman according to Global News. The police have recovered syringes filled with semen and placed them in evidence after the incident which was caught on security footage.
Thomas Bryon Stemen is now facing charges of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and second-degree assault following the incident on Feb. 18 according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The 51-year-old was arrested last week after footage of the incident was released by the police.
In an update on the situation on Saturday, the police said, “The substance in the syringe was semen.”
They also noted that they aren’t sure whether the syringe used in the attack is the one that they have recovered.
“We are unsure if any of those were the syringe in question,” police said in the update. They added that tests are currently being run on the victim.
“We need to find out … what this victim is up against, if she was stabbed with one of those semen-filled syringes,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis.
Footage was captured by a security camera at Christopher’s Fine Foods in Churchton, Md. The footage shows Stemen entering the store behind the victim, Katie Peters. It allegedly shows Stemen proceed to stab the woman with what police think is a syringe.
Peters then jumps and screams as he attacks her by the store entrance. She initially thought that the sting came from a lit cigarette.
In an interview with WJZ, Peters said, “He turned to me and said, ‘I know it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?’”
She noted that she found a puncture wound shortly after the incident and felt discomfort.
“I started driving home [and] it started hurting really bad,” she said to the News station. “I called my son and said, ‘Something’s not right. I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home. I love you.’”
Peters said she experienced fear and uncertainty in the days following the incident while police attempted to figure out what was in the syringe.
Police found a syringe full of semen when looking through the suspect’s car according to WBAL TV. They do not know whether the syringes had Stemen’s semen in them or not. They are also unsure whether or not there are more suspects.
Stemen is currently being held at the county jail without bail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday as the investigation continues.
Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.
Man charged with first-degree murder of 13-year-old girl in Quebec
A man is being charged with first-degree murder after the body of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer was found in the Laurentians, north-west of Montreal.
Francois Senecal’s arraignment was held at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Friday morning.
Senecal appeared in a packed courtroom with the victim’s family in attendance.
Oceane’s mother confirmed that Senecal was a family friend.
On Wednesday, Boyer’s body was found in Brownsburg-Chatham near Horrem Rd. by a passerby.
Boyer was transported to the hospital after police responded to a call. Her death was confirmed when she arrived.
It was announced by the Commission scolaire de la Riviere-du-Nord (CSRDN) that they would deploy a support team to the Ecole polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute, where Boyer went to school.
Nadyne Brochu, the school board communications advisor noted that students and staff will be provided assistance for as long as they need in order to help the community deal with the incident.
Since Thursday, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil—the youth centre in Lachute has offered psychological support for teens in the area. Boyer frequented the centre.
Francois Legault, the premier of Quebec responded to Boyer’s death on Twitter saying, “What a horrible tragedy. I am wholeheartedly with the parents, family and friends of the young Oceane.”
Winnipeg teacher charged with sexual assault of student
Winnipeg police have charged a 27-year-old female teacher with sexual eploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor on Thursday.
The woman taught at a Grant Park High School in Winnipeg high and the victim was a 16-year-old student at the school. The incident occured between between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020 according to police.
The suspect was released on a release order with conditions that include:
- No contact or communication with the victim;
- No possessing or accessing any device that can connect to the internet;
- No direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18; and
- No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under 18 years of age.
The charges have yet to be been tested in court, according to CTV News.
“WSD is cooperating fully with the police and we have nothing further to add to the police statement on the investigation,” said in a statement released by the Winnipeg School Division.
