Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys 

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault according to CTV News.

Harry Sadd pleaded guilty to the charges of sexually assaulting multiple young boys between the late 1970s to the early 1980s.

On Monday, the 74-year old received an eight-year sentence. He only has to serve six years and eight months of the sentence because he received credit for time served.

One of his victims said that Sadd repeatedly abused him from the ages of 9 to 15. One of the incidents took place during a camping trip that Sadd took him on. The victim is now 51-years-old.

Three men provided victim impact statements to the Victoria courtroom last month.

It was argued by lawyers for the Crown that Sadd used his position of trust to groom the young boys. The court also heard from the Crown that alcohol was given to some of the victims.

The Crown asked for Sadd to receive 10 years in prison and 20 years on the sex offender registry.

According to Sadd’s defence counsel, his history was examined by a forensic psychologist for about 30 years.

It was reported by Dr. Mel Stangland that throughout the years, Sadd previously showed a sexually violent path but has not committed sexual assault in 30 years.

Sadd disclosed all of his offences to the forensic psychologist who noted that Sadd regrets his actions.

He added that Sadd was a low-risk re-offender.