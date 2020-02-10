Ford government considering allowing weed cafes in Ontario 

A York University instructor has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on the TTC.

According to Toronto police, the females were sexually assaulted on the Toronto subway between January 3 and January 16.

The first instance of sexual assault was reported when a witness allegedly saw a man touching a sleeping woman’s breast.

“I woke up to her tapping me on my shoulder in tears asking if I saw the man,” said the man in an Instagram post.

“She said she had her eyes closed listening to music but slightly opened them when he sat right beside her because she thought it was odd,” read the post. “She said he took off his jacket, put it on his lap with his bag over it … and put his hands through it and started to feel up the side of her breast. She was wearing a sweater, so she noticed right away.”

The alleged victim switched seats and took a photograph of the man before he ran away.

The image was posted to Instagram on January 16 and subsequently went viral, as users began to attempt to identify the man.

Two women and a witness reportedly went to Toronto Police after seeing the social media post.

The instructor has since been suspended by York University due to the allegations. The school said they could not provide further comment due to “personnel-related matters.”

The university also posted on social media, “We’re aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving one of our instructors. We’re taking steps to investigate the matter and continue to liaise with the Toronto Police Service.”

Nicolae Stefan Pop, 51, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Pop is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Court on March 19.