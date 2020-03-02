Trending

02 Mar 2020

Blog Post

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
British Columbia

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC 

Sam McGriskin, 6 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 9 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News

The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station. 

About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames. 

Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #British Columbia #CN Rail #Fire
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial