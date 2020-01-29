Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issues travel warning 

You have 7 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.

Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.

“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.

The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.

Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.

Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.

Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.

Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.