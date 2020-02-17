WATCH: Extinction Rebellion digs up Cambridge Trinity College lawn
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has dug up a lawn at a Cambridge University college due to their participation in developing nearby countryside.
According to a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman, the college is taking action and a “crime has been recorded for criminal damage.”
The action against Trinity College was taken due to their working plans with Innocence Farm in Trimley St Mary to develop parking lots and vehicle storage.
Activists were later seen bringing wheelbarrows full of mud across bank branches, with one spokeswoman adding that the branch remained open during the demonstration, ensuring that customers were kept safe.
Activists also chained themselves to trees on the college’s front lawn, though they ensured that digging near the tree took place from a safe distance “so as not cause any damage to [the tree.]”
“Trinity College has invested £9.1m in oil & gas companies, the most of any of the 45 Oxbridge colleges,” a tweet from Extinction Rebellion reads.
“They own Innocence Farm in Suffolk and want to sell it to Felixstowe Port to build a lorry park for 3,000 vehicles.”
“They are complicit in the climate & ecological crisis.”
Derek Langley, a member of Extinction Rebellion Cambridge, told the BBC that “the idea that a rich institution like Trinity College, which tells the world it is serious about tackling this crisis, is looking for profit from environmental destruction is quite simply astonishing.”
Two charged for dung-dumping incident at Ford's Etobicoke office
Two protestors have been charged after they allegedly dumped a load of manure on the sidewalk in front of Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke, according to CTV News.
The incident itself occurred on Dec. 22, as two men were recorded shovelling manure from a pickup truck in front of Ford’s office.
It later turned out that Extinction Rebellion organized the protest—saying that they were upset by the Progressive Conservative government’s environmental policy.
An Instagram post showed Extinction Rebellion taking credit for the incident, saying “from killing Hamilton’s LRT to the (expensive!) cancelling of clean energy projects to his attempts to open the Greenbelt for development, it’s clear the premier is putting our children’s future in danger.”
“We think that’s bullsh*t,” they added. In the post, they also used a photograph of the manure and an eco-radical with a shovel.
Two Hamilton residents have been charged in relation to this incident. Cameron Topp, 49, and Dennis Alvey, 55, were charged with mischief under $5,000.
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors scream on train tracks as rail blockade continues
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel. They are protesting the raid and arrests on an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. on Thursday.
The protest leader rallied the activists to scream loud and long enough to “kill” the giant puppet “pipeline snake” that was brought to the protest. “When we scream loud enough and long enough, she will die a most deserving death and we will have won,” the protest leader instructed.
The goal of blocking the trains is to prevent pipeline materials from being shipped out west.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
WATCH: ER protestor rails against "white faces, white lies, white sheets" says she's "not proud to be Canadian"
A protestor at Saturday’s Extinction Rebellion blockade of the Toronto railway took to the microphone to explain the significance of the Canadian colours “white and red.” The woman claimed that the white stood for “the hands that stole this land … for every Prime Minister that came after the fact … white faces, white lies, white sheets.”
She continued: “The red is no better. Red for the bloodshed of the people you call redskins. Red for the bloodshed of slaves. Red for the bloodshed of young black boys targeted by the police. Red for the bloodshed of missing and murdered indigenous women. Red for the bloodshed brown people labelled as terrorists.
The only red and white I can wear is the white knuckles in my clenched fist held high in the air and the red in my angry face as I demand to see change. I am not proud to be a Canadian. I am not a Canadian.”
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
WATCH: 'You're a bunch of losers!' Toronto man yells at Extinction Rebellion
As Extinction Rebellion took over the rails in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to block railway traffic and protest pipelines, one Toronto man was fed up enough to voice his anger at the group.
“You’re a bunch of losers!” the man yelled. “You guys are a bunch of f*cking losers. The trains have a right to go through … You guys ruin this g*ddamn country.”
The man was met by a few dancing protestors and screams and hollers from the crowd. As a few young men and women danced mockingly in front of him, he dared them to “throw the first punch,” adding that he “had a right to protest their protest.”
The man continued: “You guys are like a f*cking mob!”
The protestors chanted “OK Boomer!” and clapped and laughed until the man left the scene.
The altercation took place as Extinction Rebellion blocked a Canadian Pacific train from passing. GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
