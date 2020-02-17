WATCH: Extinction Rebellion digs up Cambridge Trinity College lawn 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has dug up a lawn at a Cambridge University college due to their participation in developing nearby countryside.

According to a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman, the college is taking action and a “crime has been recorded for criminal damage.”

The action against Trinity College was taken due to their working plans with Innocence Farm in Trimley St Mary to develop parking lots and vehicle storage.

Activists were later seen bringing wheelbarrows full of mud across bank branches, with one spokeswoman adding that the branch remained open during the demonstration, ensuring that customers were kept safe.

Activists also chained themselves to trees on the college’s front lawn, though they ensured that digging near the tree took place from a safe distance “so as not cause any damage to [the tree.]”

“Trinity College has invested £9.1m in oil & gas companies, the most of any of the 45 Oxbridge colleges,” a tweet from Extinction Rebellion reads.

“They own Innocence Farm in Suffolk and want to sell it to Felixstowe Port to build a lorry park for 3,000 vehicles.”

“They are complicit in the climate & ecological crisis.”

Derek Langley, a member of Extinction Rebellion Cambridge, told the BBC that “the idea that a rich institution like Trinity College, which tells the world it is serious about tackling this crisis, is looking for profit from environmental destruction is quite simply astonishing.”