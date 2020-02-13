Erin O’Toole pledges to protect Canadian history, says cancel culture is like ‘cultural marxism’ 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying that the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”

Speaking to The Post Millennial, O’Toole went on to add that “they try and impose a viewpoint and attack those who disagree with that viewpoint … they really try to change and erase history when we should be embrace history and learn from it.”

O’Toole has been vocal in his opposition to cancel culture. In January, O’Toole took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task over his decision to remove Hector Langevin’s name from the Prime Minister’s Office.

To toast Sir John A Macdonald's 205 birthday, a look back to my defence of our history and the insidious trend of cancel culture. #SirJAM205 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/QptWBFl65G — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 12, 2020

Speaking on this subject with The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “I was the one who took on Justin Trudeau for taking Hector Langevin’s name off of the Prime Minister’s Office—one of only two Francophone Father’s of Confederation.”

“He was involved in all of the conferences that led to Canada. Trudeau stripped his name off, which was just symbolism as opposed to actually tackling challenges facing Indigenous Canadians today,” he added.

In 2017, O’Toole also condemned the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (EFTO) for pushing to remove Sir John A. MacDonald’s name from schools.”

Embarrassing a Teacher's Union needs a lesson on how to teach history. Let's chat after you read this @etfopresident https://t.co/b0fqOJ3NSU https://t.co/n2jkyigLKZ — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) August 23, 2017

“All politicians are flawed,” said O’Toole. “But Sir John A. MacDonald did incredible things to forge together a new country here on the North American continent that has turned into the best country in the world in my view. We should be proud about that, and we should learn from it.”

“Whether it was people changing the words in our national anthem, taking down statues, I’ve been a voice that for many years has been fighting this fight against what we now know as cancel culture and I’m proud as a Conservative to have done that.”