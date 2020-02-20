You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

It has been revealed that the lawyers of Helmut Oberlander, a 96-year-old man accused of involvement with the Nazis has filed a legal challenge, creating yet another barrier to his deportation from Canada, based on his wartime activities.

Oberlander, born in Ukraine with German heritage, is accused of being part of the Einsatzkommando death squad during World War II, resulting in the deaths of over 91,728 people, mostly of Jewish heritage, and is listed as one of the most wanted Nazi war criminals, according to a 2018 report by the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

This legal challenge is based on a failed attempt to request leave to the Supreme Court of Canada for an opportunity to hear an appeal for Oberlander’s citizenship.

According to a notice filed in November of last year, Oberlander’s legal counsel has “asked for the case against him to be dismissed on the grounds his citizenship was never expunged and the immigration division lacks jurisdiction to issue a removal order.”

When the government gave a response to this notice, it was in pursuit of rejecting the application filed, due to false claims made by Oberlander denying his involvement with the Nazis.

In addition, the Russian government has requested for the Canadian government to forward files relating to Oberlander and his connection to “mobile gas chambers” used to carry out mass murders in the southern region of Russia.

The Investigative Committee, carried out by the Russians has established is wanting to see if Oberlander had any potential ties to the mass murder of Soviet children in 1942.

The committee said that “Oberlander was able to escape criminal responsibility by hiding from preliminary investigative organs immediately after Germany’s capitulation (in 1945).”

The Canadian Jewish News reported that the Canadian Department of Justice “cannot confirm or deny the receipt of a request in this case” due to confidentiality purposes under a Mutual Legal Assistance treaty.

While there likely will be a hearing to properly handle this matter, it is clear that the government intends to continue its position against Oberlander to push for him to be deported, after decades of continuous appeals.