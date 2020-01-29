Crown calling for former SNC-Lavalin executive to pay back $24 million
The Crown is is requesting that Sami Bebawi, a former executive at SNC-Lavalin, pay back the money he made through illegal actions.
According to the Montreal Gazette, the total sum Bebawi owes is $28 million which prosecutors want the court to collect by making Bebawi give up $4.2 million in assets and pay the rest of the $24 million fine.
Bebawi was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison after being found guilty of five charges. The 73-year-old was found guilty last month in crimes related to dealings with Libya’s Gadhafi regime.
Over the course of the trial, it was said that during the corruption Bebawi had taken $28 million and moved it to many bank accounts and a family trust.
On Tuesday, prosecutors made it clear at the Montreal courthouse that $4.2 million in assets has been located and they will attempt to have them forfeited. The request has not been contested by the defence.
Included in the assets are bank accounts and property that Bebawi and his family own. There is property in Montreal, St-Lambert and a condo in Florida which the American government sold for US$1.17 million.
The request will most likely be ruled on in March by Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer.
Anne-Marie Manoukian, the Crown prosecutor, noted that if the fine is ordered and Bebawi fails to pay it by the deadline, he will possibly receive more prison time.
Bebawi was found guilty of corruption, fraud and laundering after being the executive vice-president at SNC-Lavalin from 2000 to 2006.
Jurors were told that Bebawi was backing a transfer of around $113 million that was distributed to shell companies. The money was then used to give to people who were able to secure deals in Libya.
The guilty verdict is being appealed by Bebawi and he has been freed from detention for the time being.
Part of the appeal argues that wiretap evidence was wrongly allowed by the presiding judge. From the wiretap came recorded conversations from Constantine Kyres—Bebawi’s lawyer at the time. The conversations revealed that Kyres made an offer of $10 million to a different former SNC-Lavalin executive in an attempt to make him change his testimony.
Conditions of Bebawi’s release forbid him from engaging in any communication with twelve other people—many being former SNC-lavalin executives.
SNC-Lavalin given $1.6 billion contract in Ottawa despite failing tests
The controversial Quebec-based corporation SNC-Lavalin was awarded a $1.6 billion contract for Ottawa’s LRT train line project despite there being a unanimous consensus amongst auditors that the corporation should not be chosen for the project, according to CBC News.
SNC-Lavalin’s proposal reportedly failed to include necessary features, such as a signalling, train control system, and had no plan for snow removal. As well as this, SNC-Lavalin believed that the trains were run through electricity, not diesel.
The report on SNC-Lavalin’s bid also stated their displeasure with the corporation failed to provide a plan for Ottawa’s existing train lines. The other corporations who were in competition with SNC-Lavalin managed address this.
The auditing team stated starkly that SNC-Lavalin’s plan “failed all four technical categories.”
Despite failing to achieve 70 percent that the firm needed to further participate in the competition, the engineering firm still managed to win it. Later on, the City of Ottawa admitted that SNC-Lavalin only achieved 67 percent.
The reason why SNC’s bid managed to progress was due to their financial evaluations. Its bid was cheaper then the other competitors, and was thus placed as the preferred candidate.
Canadian hospitals on high alert due to deadly Chinese coronavirus warnings
Montreal hospitals have announced that they are on heightened alert following the public health departments issuing of a “call for vigilance” regarding the new coronavirus.
The coronavirus, which has infected more than 200 people and killed six since the first outbreak in China, is similar to SARS, which caused a global pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) monitoring the situation say they are considering if the outbreak is an international public health emergency.
The virus has not been detected by Canadian authorities, though medical staff in Montreal have begun asking those admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms whether they have recently travelled to China.
“It’s good to remain cautious to make sure we can curtail this virus before it spreads more than it has already spread in China,” said Dr. Caroline Quach to the Montreal Gazette Tuesday.
“Whenever someone has a runny nose and a cough, regardless of the etiology (cause), we isolate the patient as a precaution. What all the hospitals have added on top of this now is we make sure that when we triage a patient in the ER, we ask them if they were travelling in the past two weeks, and if people are coming from that area in China, we’re going to isolate them right away, ask them to wear a mask, so that they don’t transmit it to others.”
McGill University Health Centre has reportedly also begun taking the same precautions.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce that the first case of the virus has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.
The coronavirus outbreak has some fearful that an epidemic similar to SARS 2004 could occur, wherein 774 Chinese were killed and nearly 300 infected in Toronto.
Iranian-Canadians, community leaders mourn victims of flight 752 in Montreal
Iranian-Canadians and community leaders gathered Thursday night at the Iranian Islamic Centre of Montreal to commemorate the lives lost in the tragic shooting down of Ukranian flight 752 by Iranian missiles.
Those who attended included Mayor of Lachine/Lasalle/Dorval, Maya Vodanovich; Assistant of Mayor of Pierrefonds, Sophie Mohsen; MP of Lachine, Anju Dhillon; City councillor for Lachine, Michele Flennery; and Imam Saleh Sibeveih, Director and Cleric of the Islamic Centre of Montreal Canada and Zurich Switzerland.
Imam Saleh Sibeveih spoke at the solemn gathering, one of many such gatherings across Canada during this time of mourning for the 176 victims of the murderous act by the Iranian regime.
The Islamic Centre of Montreal is an orthodox Islamic Centre and cannot be dismissed as fringe or discredited by the Iranian regime.
Former SNC-Lavalin exec. sentenced on fraud and corruption charges
Former SNC-Lavaline executive Sami Bebawi, 73, was found guilty of corruption and fraud charges related to the engineering giant’s ties with former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
A Quebec Superior Court jury found Bebawi guilty of the five counts against him, including fraud, corruption of foreign officials, and laundering proceeds of crime.
Bebawi served as SNC-Lavalin’s head of international construction division. Crown prosecutors portrayed Bebawi as “a key figure in an elaborate scheme to bribe Libyan officials,” the CBC reports.
Another former high-level SNC-Lavalin executive, Riadh Ben Aissa, told the courtroom that SNC had transferred over $100 million dollars to a shell company in the late 90s until the death of Gadhafi in 2011.
The executive claimed that the money was intended for Gadhafi’s son, Saadi Gadhafi.
Aissa, who had himself served two years in a Swiss jail for bribing Libyan officials, admitted to being a figure in setting up the company as a reward Gadhafi for aiding SNC-Lavalin to secure expensive construction projects, which resulted in SNC winning numerous Libyan contracts which totalled a whopping $1.85 billion.
Gadhafi’s rewards also included a $25 million yacht and coquettish trips to Montreal and other major Canadian cities.
Interactions between Gadhafi and SNC also remain unfinished, as the company allegedly gave $48 million in bribes to Libyan officials between 2001 and 2011, a direct violation of the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act.
Sami Bebawi was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison.
SNC also recently had to pay out a $280 million fine for other corruption charges.
