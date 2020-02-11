Coronavirus not all bad: cruise-ship passengers get free porn while quarantined
A cruise ship that has been stuck at sea after there were passengers discovered to have coronavirus is getting a little help from an adult website to entertain them while they’re quarantined: some skin flicks.
Approximately 7,300 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise have been stranded and docked Hong Kong and Japan as a direct result of the coronavirus epidemic.
251 Canadians are docked in Japan after it was announced on Sunday, that six more people tested positive for the virus. The cruise ship now has a total of 70 cases onboard with the remaining passengers stuck on board and quarantined with little to do for entertainment.
CamSoda, a Miami-based pornography company has offered quarantined passengers full complimentary access to their webcam services according to Fox Business reports.
Daryn Parker is CamSoda’s vice president and he elaborated on the decision in a statement to the press, “They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom,” stated the release. “We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”
“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming.”
“Camming” is a more interactive approach to traditional pornography whereby individuals can perform in front of their webcam at home or in a studio for a live audience and the viewers pay for the experience through tips and site tokens. There is also the ability to chat in real-time with the sex worker.
CamSoda is asking that passengers and crew aboard the cruise to send them proof of travel documents via email to [email protected] according to the New York Post. CamSoda will then respond by sending the individual 1,000 free tokens which can be used to pay for the webcam live-stream performers.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Second plane carrying Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China arrives in Ontario
Canada’s second plane of Hebei, China evacuees has left the quarantined area and made its way back to Ontario where it touched down at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, MSN reports.
The plane had room for approximately 200 passengers according to Foreign Affairs Minister, François-Philippe Champagne.
One passenger from the first evacuee flight named Myriam Larouche said that being in the quarantine zone felt similar to summer camp.
A group of World Health Organization members have left for China in order to study the coronavirus. The group is being led by Bruce Aylward—a Canadian epidemiologist.
The group will be attempting to find the origin of the virus and learn how serious the disease can be.
The most recent update suggests that the virus has killed 1,016 people and infected at least 42,638 Chinese people. Globally, the infection has reached over 43,000 people.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, let’s NOT be woke
It has been more than three weeks since China first admitted to the world about the pandemic coronavirus outbreak. They had lied about it back in December 2019, reassuring the world that it was nothing to worry about. Since then, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on January 30, well after the coronavirus outbreak spread well beyond China.
On January 31, The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious medical journals published the latest findings of Professor Gabriel Leung MD, Prof Joseph Wu phD, Kathy Leung phD from the University of Hong Kong. According to their simulation model, 75,815 individuals have already been infected in the Greater Wuhan region, seven times higher than the numbers released by the Chinese government. Testimonials from distressed frontline doctors and nurses confirm their estimate.
As of today, almost every continent has countries which issued travel bans to China. The United States, UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among them. Russia and North Korea closed their borders with China. In addition, the United States, Taiwan, Japan and UK have issued quarantine advisories to those who have been to China for the past 14 days, which brings us to the question: “Why has Canada been so laissez faire about this epidemic?”
It seems that our Canadian health officials have been more concerned about alleged racism than getting correct information on the Canadian public in a timely manner. On January 25, when the first case of coronavirus was identified, Toronto Public Health officials said the risks remained low and the virus spread from people to people and show symptoms of fever. They were wrong. At the time there were already studies indicating that the infected do not always show symptoms.
When asked by a CTV reporter which flight the first infected person was on, Toronto Public Health could not give a straight answer. Then, again, on January 31, Health Minister Hajdu said Health Canada maintains there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic. She was wrong. Chinese health officials had already confirmed multiple asymptomatic transmission cases last week.
On January 28 The York District School Board received a petition signed by thousands of parents calling on the school board to quarantine students. The school board then said to CBC, “What we’re trying really to get at is to [make sure] this situation is not giving rise to any inadvertent racism or any of those things that we could single out a community at this time”.
Except, they were wrong. The petition was signed by mostly Chinese parents who have first-hand understanding of how severe and dire the outbreak is in China. They may have access to information which our health officials and school board officials are not privy to. The mandatory quarantine policy has been reinforced by four countries already. These parents are NOT racists. They are just anxious and worried about their children. They are also a little upset and not impressed by the way our officials handled the communication on this issue altogether.
Civic leaders like Dr Joseph Wong and Avvy Go from the Chinee Canadian National Council said they want to get rid of the “myth” surrounding the virus. While both have done great work in advancing social justice in the Chinese Canadian community, neither of them has any expertise in immunology.
Xenophobia and racism have no place in Canada. But to interpret legitimate health concerns and advocacy for a travel ban to racism is equally despicable. The latest number of cases under investigation have jumped to 43 in Ontario. Why shouldn’t Canada issue a travel ban to people, regardless of ethnicity, who have been to China for the past fourteen days?
It is not racist to heighten alert around this yet unknown disease. I have cancelled all my Chinese New Year celebrations as I learn more about this fast spreading contagious virus. Am I a racist? Many cultural groups and organizations in the GTA either cancelled or rescheduled their Chinese New Year celebration. Are they racist?
Taking precautionary steps is not an over reaction. It is what every responsible citizen should do. By bringing race into the fight against the coronavirus, we may end up exonerating the responsibilities of the individual. And that is dangerous!
Already, there are people who came back from Wuhan who do not exercise self-quarantine. They roam the streets and restaurants freely. Furthermore, they post pictures of their daily outings on WeChat. Why is that acceptable behavior? The first man who contracted the coronavirus from Wuhan had known that he was sick. He had a choice. He could have sought medical treatment in Beijing when he transferred planes there. He did not. He continued his itinerary, putting everyone else at risk. He was selfish and irresponsible. He deserves no sympathy. He should be chastised. We should all be thankful that self-help groups for those who voluntarily quarantine after their return from China have started in the GTA’s Chinese community. These WeChat groups connect families who are in quarantine with local grocery stores, bakeries to deliver food and supplies.
Regressive liberals have a funny way of thinking. They will do anything, including overlooking scientific research, data and facts to reinforce their soft bigotry of low expectations. They will try to let political correctness dictate public health policies. As a result, they do far more harm to the people they claim to protect.
Let’s not be woke about the coronavirus, but conscious of its life-threatening dangers. Let’s take every necessary step in containing it.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Plane from China arrives in Ontario, where people will be quarantined for possible coronavirus
A plane carrying 176 Canadian’s from Wuhan, China has landed at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario today.
According to CBC News, the flight sent by the federal government landed in Vancouver close to 9 p.m. PT to refuel before leaving for Ontario. The people arriving back from China will be under quarantine for the next 14 days.
The flight was delayed for a day because of subpar weather in Vietnam where the plane was before heading to Wuhan.
There were 194 people who said they would show up to the airport to board the flight. Included in the 194 people were 13 permanent residents as well as 34 minors.
A passenger on the plane named Petal Wang spoke to CBC News about the flight. She said that everyone’s temperature was taken once in Wuhan and again when they arrived at YVR.
Passengers were informed that the crew changeover and refuelling would take about two hours. Wang said that she felt grateful when she left Wuhan.
“The virus itself is not that scary but because Wuhan has a healthcare system that’s so overwhelmed, once you catch it there you won’t be able to get help,” said Wang.
“So people are trying everything they can to try to get out of there. And we’re glad that we’re able to leave.”
Wang also noted that the plane still had some empty seats.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu told CBC News that it is possible that the 18 people who did not board the plane could have been held back due to showing signs of the virus.
“But it could also be that they changed their mind at the last minute,” said Hajdu
“It’s a big decision for people. There might be situations where there is a family member left behind that’s in hospital. There might be situations where someone is studying or working. I think we’ll have better clarity as the days evolve.”
Multiple screenings were required before passengers were allowed to board the plane. Anyone showing symptoms was not permitted to board.
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne said that the Canadians who are still in Wuhan will be able to fly out of the city on an American flight that is scheduled to leave shortly.
There have been five coronavirus cases documented in Canada so far.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart
Two men walked into a Walmart in Joliet, Illinois, and proclaimed that they had coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt involving the deadly disease.
Carrying a sign that read, “I have the coronavirus,” the two suspects began to spray Lysol, covering merchandise and upsetting customers.
Joliet police released a statement to the press confirming the incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 2. The two men in question destroyed an estimated US$7,300 worth of produce and Walmart had to pay out an additional US$2,400 to clean up after them.
“He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus,” witness Tony Prokes told ABC 7. “It’s not really good to be pranking people that way. People will be scared.”
One of the two suspects put on a yellow surgical mask and had a sign taped to his back that read: “Caution: I have the coronavirus,” and was spraying Lysol, a common household disinfectant, although the other people in Walmart did not know that at the time. Neither of the two suspects were infected with the coronavirus.
Walmart security footage managed to capture photos of the two men who have been identified as white men in their 20s by Joliet police.
“How stupid,” one user wrote in response to the police statement on Facebook.
“This may have been a prank in their minds but … telling people they are dispersing a weaponize virus with their signs and actions is an act of instilling terror,” another person said.
Such an incident is not isolated, in fact there appears to be a surge in coronavirus-related pranks due to the fear surrounding the disease that originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Earlier this week a Toronto man had a plane flight cancelled midflight when he falsely claimed to have the coronavirus.
Coronavirus has killed more than 500 people and infected thousands more. Several countries outside China, including Canada and the United States have reported cases of the virus.
The outbreak has been met with jokes and internet memes making light of the situation such as a Toronto man’s attempt to go viral on a flight from Canada to Jamaica. He was hoping to promote his new music video by filming himself claiming that he had the virus, prompting the flight to turn around.
“I was looking to get a viral video,” said James Potok. “It seemed to me like this was in poor taste, in retrospect.” Potok was charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.
Joliet Police have yet to announce if any charges have been laid in the Walmart case however they’re expected to face felony charges according to ABC 7 News.
Social Media