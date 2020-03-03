CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers
CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades, according to CTV News.
Over 1,400 passenger and freight trains were held up last month and 450 workers were laid off. Analysts have estimated that the hold ups have cost the company many millions of dollars.
JJ Ruest, the CN chief executive noted that it will be several weeks before the company can recover from the setback as their product shipments begin to get moving again.
The eastern network of CN Rail was shut down on Feb. 13, a week after the Tyendinaga Mohawk protestors started a blockade on a rail line close to Belleville, Ont.
The blockade was cleared by provincial police last week. The blockade was started to protest construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia.
A draft agreement was reached between hereditary chiefs and government ministers on Sunday on land rights.
Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal
Anti-pipeline protestors have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. It was set up on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.
This most recent barricade is in response to senior ministers of the federal government, the B.C. provincial government and hereditary chiefs who had a meeting to strike a proposed agreement on land rights.
The group, calling itself Southwest Solidarity With Wet’suwet’en, laid the barricade on a train bridge over Wellington Street. They released a statement saying the blockade is a result of the presence of RCMP and the Coastal GasLink pipeline on the territory in northern B.C.
“We are blocking this rail line in response to the call from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to support Indigenous sovereignty and in recognition of the urgency of stopping resource extraction projects threatening future generations,” said Sara Mullins, a participant in the protest.
CN Railway confirmed via one of their spokespersons that they are aware of the protest and are monitoring the situation closely, according to Global News.
After three days of negotiation, a draft agreement was reached on Sunday, although it still requires the approval of the Wet’suwet’en before final approval. Still much of the details of the agreement remain unknown, and a joint statement from both parties states that they have yet to come to an accord on the CGL pipeline.
The blockade is one of many that have sprung up across the country since early last month. Transportation and freight deliveries have been disrupted, delayed or cancelled, causing a dip in the economy.
There are two other rail blockades in Quebec in spite of the proposed deal. The Mohawk community of Kahnawake will decide what steps it will take regarding the future of their barricade after they receive more details of the deal. There are no current plans to dismantle it.
In the Gaspé region of northern Quebec, protesters continue their blockade in the Mi’kmaq community of Listuguj.
HYPOCRISY: Alberta couple given tickets for walking on CN land while blockaders get free pass
An Alberta couple’s Facebook post highlighting law enforcement’s hypocrisy with enforcing the rule of law is gaining traction.
The post, published just before midnight, explains that in September 2019, her and her husband hopped a CN railway fence in Calgary to sit by a river bend. The couple says they “didn’t litter, didn’t light fires,” and that they simply skipped rocks on the water and walked with nature.
The couple claims that they were fined $280 each for their escapade.
“So lighting fires and blocking trains in protest is ok [sic] But being Alberta citizens that pay 45 percent in our wage to taxes, and crossing a track (that by the way used to be open to the public) [sic] is subject to a ridiculous fine?”
The post continued, explaining that the publisher has no problem with people protesting—but rather, that she was opposed to the destruction of property or rights that has so clearly been happening.
“The truck drivers and train engineers and all associated do not deserve to be stopped from doing their jobs. Those men and women work hard to support their families. Take your issues up with those that have power, not our working class that pays more than most!”
Meanwhile, anti-pipeline protestors across the country have gotten a mostly free pass from police, with few arrests compared to the amount of blockades in place. Some protestors even attempted to light a train on fire in the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, which temporarily stopped freight train traffic.
Police spokesman Bill Dickson told The Canadian Press the protestors lit a fire by and on the railway tracks as a train moved through the area around Belleville, Wednesday morning.
Dickson said the individuals threw a few tires on the tracks and lit them.
Video shows they also threw wooden pallets to fuel the fire.
Some video shows anti-pipeline protestors standing on the tracks, playing a deadly game of chicken with a train speeding towards them. They only moved out of the way in the last minute after their attempt to stop the train failed.
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC
The RCMP arrested a young man suspected to be an arsonist that lit the CN Rail building on fire in Prince Rupert, BC.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Authorities previously said they do not believe the CN Rail building being set on fire is linked to the rail blockades.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached
The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work as usual after talks between hereditary chiefs and senior ministers of provincial and federal governments reached a proposed arrangement however the agreement still needs the proposal of the Wet’suwet’en people.
The talks were held in Smithers, B.C. The pipeline has been at the centre of protest, just one of many that have disrupted both rail lines and road traffic across the country.
The Wet’suwet’en people are governed by both elected band councils and a traditional hereditary chief system. All of the elected band chiefs have voted to approve the CGL pipeline, but some of the hereditary chiefs, are deeply opposed to the pipeline running through their traditional territory.
The subject of the conversation was centred around land titles and Indigenous rights although precise details of the draft accord have not yet been released. There has also yet to be an agreement on the Coastal GasLink pipeline according to a joint statement by representatives of the Wet’suwet’en nation and the provincial and federal government.
One of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, Chief Woos said that the “degree of satisfaction is not what we expected”, despite him calling the draft a milestone for everyone involved, according to Global News.
Coastal GasLink issued a statement saying it would resume construction activities in the Morice River area on Monday following the announcement of the proposal. All work on the pipeline had been put on pause for the duration of the talks which began on Thursday.
Kenneth Deer, the secretary of the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawake, said that activists have decided to maintain their rail blockade on the territory south of Montreal until they receive more details on the proposed arrangement before they decided to remove any blockades.
