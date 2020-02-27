Canadians to stop paying for Harry and Meghan’s security costs
Since last November Canada has been providing security to Prince Harry and Meghan via the RCMP, however Public Safety Canada has confirmed that Canadians will no longer have to pay for the couple’s security bills after March.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian government will quit covering the costs “in the coming weeks” as Prince Harry and Meghan will officially cease their duties as active members of the Royal Family on March 31.
A statement to CBC News, Thursday morning read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances. The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.
“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis. At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”
Previously when asked about whether or not Canadians would be footing the bill Trudeau was vague in his response with Global TV back in January, saying, “We haven’t, up until this point, not in any real way. But there will be many discussions to come on how that works … that will go about between officials at different levels,” he told Global TV.
When asked about it again a week later at the Lieberal’s cabinet retreat in Winnipeg Trudeau replied: “I have not spoken to her majesty directly…. Discussions continue to be ongoing and I have no updates at this moment.”
Trudeau touched on the subject again while on a trip to Ethiopia in February, saying, “I don’t comment on operational details, but there are long-standing protocols in place that are being followed.”
The British government will now be responsible for the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex although just what that might look like is still largely unknown.
The news will come to many Canadians as a relief. A poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that only one in five Canadians believed that the couple’s security would be an appropriate use of taxpayer money. Such a decision would likely save Trudeau a great deal of public backlash.
A petition drawn up by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation was brought to the Prime Minister’s Office with 80,000 signatures on it insisting that Canadian taxpayer money not be given to them.
Trudeau government offers to meet anti-pipeline protestors if they end rail blockade
The Trudeau government is attempting to end anti-pipeline protests that have led to rail service being delayed or cancelled across the country.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has asked for a Saturday meeting with Mohawk protesters who claim to be supporting the Wet’suwet’en first nation and oppose the building of a pipeline in northern B.C.
All he asks in return is for them to stop their blockades.
City News 1130 reports that “the demonstrations are having a severe impact on the Canadian economy, according to Ryan Greer, senior director, transportation and infrastructure policy with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
‘They’re losing sales, curtailing production and having to make challenging business decisions … It’s up to government to take charge here and demonstrate that Canada is a reliable supply-chain partner that the rule of law will be enforced.'”
The blockade of the Toronto, Ottawa Montreal corridor is a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
Despite the blockade and the protests being held across the nation, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possibly moving to L.A.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to L.A. after only having been in Canada for a short time according to E! News.
The couple announced that they would be leaving their royal family duties last month. Since then they have moved to B.C. where they have been seen on hiking trails close to North Saanich.
Reports are stating that the couple hope to spend part of the summer in Markle’s hometown of L.A. Some are thinking the move is so Meghan can continue on with her acting career. She made her name while acting on the television series Suits. She starred on the show from 2011-17.
A source told E! News, “They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible. They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”
A different source told US Weekly, “Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach. It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”
There have recently been claims that Markle has started working with a company called Sheeraz Inc. The company represents people such as Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.
Sheeraz Inc. made a post to Instagram saying, “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives.”
The Palace called the rumors “categorically untrue.”
Sheeraz Hasan, the founder of Sheeraz Inc., made posts after hearing the palaces response saying, “Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess. Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls.”
He even mentioned an offer he received of $2 million in cash for the pair to make an appearance at a shopping mall in Dubai.
The UK Sun has recently reported that Markle may make an appearance with her friend Jessica Mulroney on a wedding show called I Do.
“If this happens, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace. It is not quite what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their own careers,” a source told the tabloid.
Trudeau government looking to force news outlets to get government licences
Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested news media in Canada should be regulated, requiring news outlets in Canada to be licenced.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this,” Guilbeault told Evan Solomon an interview on CTV’s Question Period.
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
This past week a panel of broadcast experts tabled a list of 97 proposals—a report called the “Canada’s Communications Future: Time To Act”—to the Trudeau government that included the recommendation that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) or another regulatory body control licencing of all companies creating “audio, audiovisual, and alphanumeric news content”.
The Trudeau government has already picked favourites in the Canadian news sector by offering a $600 million bailout to the industry, which allowed eight special interest groups tied to the legacy media to decided which companies would be eligible for the taxpayer money.
“No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government licence,” said Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne in response to Sunday’s news.
Guilbeault also told CTV’s Solomon that the government was taking their time deliberating what 97 recommendations to adopt and hasn’t committed to anything yet.
The Trudeau government also appears to be set to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and stream a set quota of Canadian content.
“As far as the GST or PST, depending where you are in the country, is concerned, it’s about fairness. Companies aren’t paying PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason that the wealthiest companies in the world who are operating on Canadian soil shouldn’t pay for it,” said Guilbeault in the CTV interview. “
And as for asking them to do their fair share to contribute to Canadian cultural content, I mean you were talking about Netflix. Well last year Netflix spent around a billion dollars in Canada. And what we would be asking them to do, what the panel is recommending and what we have said as a government many times before, is that they take part of that money and invest it in the development of and the distribution of Canadian cultural content.”
The list of 97 proposals also includes having the CBC—notoriously known for not crediting other journalists’ work and for pushing Trudeau government propaganda—monitor and police other news outlets’ content.
Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in 11 days before Greta Thunberg meeting
Prince Charles is known for many things, one of them being an outspoken climate change activist. He recently travelled to Davos for the World Economic Forum last week where he met with activist Greta Thunberg.
Upon his arrival, he drove an electric Jaguar car to the Swiss resort where the convention was being held. Prince Charles gave a speech on Wednesday in which he urged world leaders to take “bold and imaginative action” when it comes to their environmental practices according to the Daily Mail.
It was an appearance and a speech that didn’t corroborate very well with the Prince’s lifestyle. The Ministry of Supply revealed that in just the 11 days leading up to the convention Prince Charles took three flights on private jets and one additional flight via private helicopter for the purpose of official government business.
The Paramount Business Jet calculator, a program that allows passengers to understand and calculate their carbon emissions tallied that the air travel of those 11 days alone amounted to 162 metric tons of carbon emissions. That is 18 times the amount that the average Brit uses a year, and it cost approximately 270,000 British Pounds.
Clarence House spokesman said, “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas.
“When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”
A source from within the Royal circle defended the Prince saying, “The Prince has been campaigning against the dangers of global warming for 50 years. As soon as there is a more efficient way of travelling, bearing in mind all the factors involved, he’ll be the first to adopt them.”
However, Muna Suleiman, of Friends Of The Earth, said: ‘Climate targets can’t be met without cutting pollution from aviation emissions, and private jets are a particularly wasteful way to travel.’’
Prince Charles had a Bombardier Global Express fly 944 miles from Austria to pick him up from his Birkhall home in Scotland. He was then flown to Muscat, where he paid his respects to the departed Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said on behalf of the Queen. He then flew 750 miles by private jet from Scotland to Switzerland for the Davos summit days later.
Following the speech, he travelled 1,740 miles to Israel. A private jet was chosen for security reasons and the Prince only accepted the Davos invitation because it was on the way to Israel according to Royal officials.
