Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam 

Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a self-described “pronoun enforcer” antifa journalist who was pleased with the result of her reporting. Lol misogynist down. Pronouns enforced. pic.twitter.com/D8kwjUNRJ2— Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 27, 2020

Zuby has been outspoken on conservative issues. He recently came under fire for stating his preference for a traditionally feminine mate. He also has some rather controversial ideas for today’s age, such as this where he posits that not every kid is in need of or should aspire to attain a university education.

Unpopular opinions: University Edition



– most people should not go to university



– most degrees are worthless



– some degrees make people dumber



– encouraging 18 year olds to incur 5/6 figure debt unnecessarily is reckless



– society will improve when this is widely accepted — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 26, 2020

Given the number of college-educated, smug blue checkmarks who have celebrated the censorship of Zuby, he seems to have a pretty good point.

Rules for who Twitter suspends and for what are obtuse and confusing, and often users can’t figure out just what will get them taken off the platform.

I’ve seen pedophilia promoted, pornography posted, and racist comments citing direct violence on this site with no consequence, but “OK dude” is hate speech warranting suspension?@jack your policy is being used to silence political opponents#FreeZuby @ZubyMusic pic.twitter.com/DEeufHj024— Bill Masur (@futureinmindd) February 27, 2020

Meghan Murphy was banned for saying “yeah, him,” and “men aren’t women, though” while Emily Gorcenski, the antifa journalist who reported Zuby and then celebrated his ban, is free to hurl verbal abuse at those who criticize her:

The ban has led to other users calling for Twitter to #FreeZuby. Everyone please demand @Twitter @TwitterSafety #FreeZuby. He was suspended for saying "Ok dude"



He was replying to a person who told him she sleeps with more women than @ZubyMusic does.



"Ok dude" is literally all he said. In common vernacular "dude" is used to refer to anybody. pic.twitter.com/92ICzLFGwZ— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 27, 2020

Twitter takes an active editorial role in determining what content they do not allow but refuses to admit that this is what they are doing. They are taking responsibility for users like Zuby saying “ok dude” but not for pedophiles or other really offensive accounts. Yet they maintain that they are a platform and not a publisher. Either Twitter has an editorial role to play and they are publishing content or they do not. This is a distinction that must be made.

The suspension of Zuby is yet another example of the ideological bias that plagues the Twitter platform.