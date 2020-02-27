Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam
One Twitter user has found extra money that he didn’t realize he already had just waiting for him to claim. The user “Platinum Seat Ghosts” signed in to his CRA account and found $105 waiting for him in the “uncashed checks” section.
In a post he tweeted, “FYI My Account on the CRA website has a section of ‘uncashed cheques.’ Highly suggest checking to see if you’ve got any. I had 105 dollars from 2017.”
The post has received hundreds of retweets and likes since it was posted Thursday morning at about 9 a.m.
Many commenters are reporting finding hundreds of dollars worth of uncashed checks in their own accounts upon learning of this online resource. Some users even claimed to have found thousands of dollars waiting for them stake their claim.
Remember to thank “Platinum Seat Ghosts” if you find extra cash in your own account.
Christian rapper Zuby suspended from Twitter for saying ‘ok dude’
Christian rapper Zuby was suspended from Twitter for tweeting “ok dude.” The charge was misgendering, and it was levelled by a self-described “pronoun enforcer” antifa journalist who was pleased with the result of her reporting.
Zuby has been outspoken on conservative issues. He recently came under fire for stating his preference for a traditionally feminine mate. He also has some rather controversial ideas for today’s age, such as this where he posits that not every kid is in need of or should aspire to attain a university education.
Given the number of college-educated, smug blue checkmarks who have celebrated the censorship of Zuby, he seems to have a pretty good point.
Rules for who Twitter suspends and for what are obtuse and confusing, and often users can’t figure out just what will get them taken off the platform.
Meghan Murphy was banned for saying “yeah, him,” and “men aren’t women, though” while Emily Gorcenski, the antifa journalist who reported Zuby and then celebrated his ban, is free to hurl verbal abuse at those who criticize her:
The ban has led to other users calling for Twitter to #FreeZuby.
Twitter takes an active editorial role in determining what content they do not allow but refuses to admit that this is what they are doing. They are taking responsibility for users like Zuby saying “ok dude” but not for pedophiles or other really offensive accounts. Yet they maintain that they are a platform and not a publisher. Either Twitter has an editorial role to play and they are publishing content or they do not. This is a distinction that must be made.
The suspension of Zuby is yet another example of the ideological bias that plagues the Twitter platform.
Laureen Harper ridicules CBC for being chronically unfunny
This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently posted a tweet stating that “Some Conservatives are afraid of the CBC.” The comedy segment was met with many critical comments by Twitter users including Laureen Harper (former prime minister Stephen Harper’s wife) who is not a fan of the program.
Harper responded to the tweet saying, “Not afraid at all, just bored by mediocre comedy. Come on, make a joke that is funny. You get billions and you can’t make one funny joke.”
This comes just weeks after Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole pledged to privatize the broadcasting company.
When previouslyinterviewed by The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “We’re announcing today a plan to radically reform and energize the CBC. That will mean cutting CBC digital. That will mean eliminating half the budget of CBC English television—with a view of privatizing it over the course of a four-year government.”
Almost every comment on the tweet is unfavourable towards the CBC program.
According to the Toronto Sun, CBC’s annual report showed that CBC News’s total audience is just 1.4 percent of TV viewers.
The same report showed that advertising revenue has also dropped 21 percent overall. From 2018 to 2019 its revenues went down from $318.2 million to $248.7 million despite heavy funding from the Canadian government.
Neil Degrasse Tyson can't stop science-splaining
From pointing out ad nauseam that Friday the 13th isn’t anything special (it can happen up to three times a year) and that it’s only about as rare as Thursday the 12th, or that a solar eclipse event is nothing to blink at, Neil DeGrasse Tyson is now weighing in with observations on children’s cartoons.
Not that anybody asked, but the astronomer is at it again by making points nobody ever asked for. The celebrity astrophysicist once celebrated for his down-to-earth explanations of how the universe works, has achieved no small amount of notoriety by taking the fun and mystery out of everything one could conceivably think of.
Tyson took to Twitter late Sunday night to proclaim that the size of Elsa’s eyes in Frozen were disproportionate to the size of her head. “Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from ‘Frozen’ has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs—occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium,” he said. “I’m just sayin’.”
No shit. The same could be said of any other character in Frozen—not to mention the fact that snowmen can’t come to life and magic doesn’t exist. It’s not something that needs to be pointed out. But bereft of any real topics to talk about besides fearmongering about climate change and condemning people who marvel at the eclipse but doubt the science of climate change, the only time Tyson enters the public eye is when he makes an obsequious, ornery observation about the obvious.
It wasn’t the only tweet he let loose about the Disney blockbuster. Tyson also pointed out that the scene with the ice harvesters cutting out ice cubes in the opening scene of the movie properly depicted how ice floats “as they should, with about 10% above the surface and 90% below. Just as in icebergs.” Indeed, ice floats.
Not one to simply criticize the movie for its unrealistic body proportions (have you no mind for people with body dysmorphic disorder, Neil?) and unrealistic talking snowmen, Tyson praised the film for “authentically” representing the Northern Lights in the film’s Nordic setting. I am shook.
As with most of his tweets, anything he says tends to go viral because the “f*ck yeah, science!” brigade can’t help but treat his words as gospel. Granted, nothing he said was false, but honestly … how pedestrian. You hate to see it.
BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. slams Twitter for censoring "blue collar room" video
Twitter has censored an official video released by RNC Research, which is managed by the Republican Party in the United States. In the video, manufacturing workers in the “blue collar room” praise President Donald Trump for his work on strengthening the US economy.
Subtitled “I’ve seen it getting better and better,” the RNC Research video was flagged by Twitter as a piece of media containing “potentially sensitive content.” Precisely what is “sensitive” about the President’s accomplishments is something only Twitter’s moderation team—and no one else—knows.
The censorship was quickly pointed out by Steve Guest, the GOP’s Rapid Response Director, who was signal boosted by the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who wrote: “This is a disgrace. Something we should be celebrating the social media masters are censoring such bullsh*t!”
In recent days, the social media platform has come under fire for its move to crack down on “doctored” videos and other forms of deceptive media, including memes. Journalists in the mainstream media cried foul earlier today over a “deceptively edited” video published by the Mike Bloomberg campaign account that showed him mocking his opponents with the sound of crickets playing in the background.
Following the outcry, a company spokesperson for Twitter told Huffington Post that the Bloomberg video would “likely” be labelled as manipulated media under its new rules, which take effect next month.
The rules may be forthcoming, but Twitter—it seems—is already hard at work to prevent any of Trump’s accomplishments from gaining any traction.
