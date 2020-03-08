Canadian startup could be the solution to big tech’s never-ending data hunger
Every day there seems to be another news story about how large tech companies such as Facebook, Google, TikTok and Amazon handle your data for their personal gain. In many cases, without your knowledge.
This information isn’t just your search history. It goes far-far deeper.
For example, a Financial Times investigation has found that multiple healthcare websites, “have been sharing sensitive user data with big technology platforms, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook.”
Google, one of the world’s largest corporations, went further. They managed to access personal medical records on tens of millions of patients. This without ever notifying them or their doctors.
Plans to mine data don’t stop there. Google will be moving into the financial services business, allowing them to have access to banking data. The data mining doesn’t stop there or at western companies. There are even more worries coming out of massive conglomerates that are controlled or managed in China, such as TikTok, which maintains potentially dangerous links to the countries data-hungry and authoritarian government. TikTok is said to be under national security review in the US and has been described by the CEO of Reddit as Spyware.
If the potential loss of data worries you, it should. Thankfully, some companies are actively aiming to stop this flow of data, and constrain big tech’s ever-growing hunger for your private information.
I recently had the chance to sit down with a Canadian tech company that aims to, in their words, “provide a solution to our rapidly degenerating post-privacy world.”
That company is ZeU Technologies.
According to CEO Frank Dumas, “ZeU Technologies is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a suite of products within a proprietary Blockchain ecosystem, a new internet protocol and a post-quantum encryption protocol. This technology would be capable of defending against quantum computers.”
For those outside the rapidly developing industry of quantum computers, the new systems can break through many kinds of current security near-instantaneously compared with billions of years of processing using conventional computers.
This level of security provided by ZeU’s technology will, according to the company, exceed those used by the military, acting as the perfect suite of products for political dissidents, high-level businesses, and general consumers who are worried about the loss of their security and privacy.
The company aims to monetize transactions within its products in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data and healthcare.
For those who oppose dictators, the company serves a particular purpose.
Dumas says the company expects its products to be banned in many countries. “Dictators and oppressive regimes won’t allow their citizens to use our technology. But our technology will create democratic opportunities for those who want them. We envision a world where freedom of speech isn’t just lip service. Don’t expect governments to step in to protect you and your data; this is your personal responsibility.”
While democratic values and the protection of your privacy is paramount, the company also expects to launch a host of profitable services.
Their first product prepared for release will be MulaMail, an encrypted email service that removes the risk of phishing, spam, and hackers. Mr. Dumas stated that ZeU is “currently in the beta testing phase of MulaMail, our company’s flagship product. Commercial deployment is planned before summer.”
While they are still in beta, you can register for an account on their website today, and be one of the first users, once the product leaves testing.
Disclaimer: Ali S. Taghva the former Editor in Chief of The Post Millennial is the Managing Director of Digital Media for ZeU Technologies.
Environment Canada suffers tech drought, despite billing taxpayers $19.3 million for new tech
Environment Canada reportedly complained about running out of computers, despite spending a whopping amount of taxpayer money on new computers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In a breathless email obtained by an access of information request, Sophie Cimon-Kingsley, the ministry’s head of human resources wrote, “My assistant was informed this afternoon that the department has run out of computers … I’m hearing from my team there are no computers available to deploy to new employees.”
These recent shortages come in despite of the department buying 1,751 new computers in 2012 and then 1,313 more in 2013. This vast expenditure continues: between 2015 to 2018, Environment Canada forked out for another 4,747 computers. The total cost of these purchases were $3.59 million.
More worryingly, however, the department plans to spend another $19.3 million by 2023 for more gadgets. It may come as a surprise then, that the managers of the department are still gasping for more taxpayer money.
In an estimation published this week, The Professional Institute of the Public Service suggested that federal agencies spend a staggering $1.3 billion per year on private computer technicians.
First robot ever created using living cells
Scientists are the University of Vermont have created they claim to be “living robots.” The first of their kind, these robots have been created out of living cells making them an entirely new life form according to a recent article in The Independent.
Never before has humanity managed to create “completely biological machines from the ground up”, wrote the research team in a recent paper.
The cells have been derived from frog embryos and turned into a machine that can be programmed to work any way the research team wants.
Such a discovery could allow the tiny “xenobots” to be dispatched throughout a patient’s body to transport medicine or even do environmental work such as retrieving pollution from the ocean. The scientists claim the xenobots even have the ability to regenerate themselves when damaged.
The new hybrids used of a supercomputer for their design and were then later built by biologists. “These are novel living machines,” says Joshua Bongard, the University of Vermont expert who co-led the new research. “They’re neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. It’s a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism.”
The xenobots were built at Tufts University. “We can imagine many useful applications of these living robots that other machines can’t do like searching out nasty compounds or radioactive contamination, gathering micro-plastic in the oceans, travelling in arteries to scrape out plaque,” said co-leader Michael Levin who directs the Centre for Regenerative and Developmental Biology at Tufts University.
Researchers used a supercomputer to create thousands of possible designs for the new life-forms. The scientists used a virtual version of evolution and would assign a task to the computer and then calculate what design might work best for it.
The second part of their research involved microsurgeons bringing the designs to real life. They would take stem cells from the embryos of African frogs, incubate them and then use specialized tools to cut them apart and reassemble them into the design that was created by the computer.
This combination of real organic material being infused to create a life-form that had previously not existed anywhere in nature is a definite first in the field.
The xenobots already have the ability to push pellets around and organize themselves collectively and spontaneously.
Scientists think this is just the beginning and that they will be able to create an even more complex version of the xenobots. The computer simulations so far suggest that it should be possible for future xenobots with a pouch on their body to carry an object, such as entering the body and administering a drug by swimming through the body, for example.
The xenobots can regenerate themselves when damaged. Robots can be sliced almost in two and will be able to fix themselves again. Unlike traditional materials used for robots in the past, xenobots will be entirely biodegradable after they are finished.
There is a danger in all of this however, researchers admit. For example, developments could be programmed in ways that we do not understand and the more complex the systems become, the harder the xenobots behaviour will be to predict.
“If humanity is going to survive into the future, we need to better understand how complex properties, somehow, emerge from simple rules,” said Levin in a statement. “This study is a direct contribution to getting a handle on what people are afraid of, which is unintended consequences,” he said.
It's not just you—Facebook is down
Tens of thousands of tweets have flooded in, as it appears Facebook and Instagram—both owned by the Facebook Group—are experiencing vast technical difficulties, loading slowly for many users across the world.
Instagram published a response via Twitter that the tech giant is “aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” and promising to “get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
WhatsApp is also reportedly experiencing issues.
See if your area is experiencing an outage on the maps below:
For a full, interactive outage map, click here.
WATCH: The deepfakes are real and our reality is at risk
Tech ethicists have been sounding the alarm about deepfakes for some time now, and tech think tank Future Advocacy has decided to show just how possible and damaging this tech can be. They’ve released a fake campaign video that shows the two candidates for the coming U.K. election endorsing each other.
Rationally, we know that Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson would not actually endorse each other for the office they both covet, yet our eyes deceive us when we view a video like this. In the hands of Future Advocacy, the video is revealed to be a fake. But this tech could be used by bad actors to disrupt elections all over the world.
Unlike the magician who guards his sleight of hand with care, Future Advocacy reveals how the trick was turned. First, they choose the source video, that clip that they would use to as the base image and movement of the person they are going to fake. Then they parse the words the person most uses, and write the script that sounds like what the person would say. After that, the voice is laid in, and aligned with the movements.
Last month, the U.S. Senate passed the Deepfake Report Act, that “would require the Department of Homeland Security to publish an annual report on the use of deepfake technology that would be required to include an assessment of how both foreign governments and domestic groups are using deepfakes to harm national security.”
The Senate became more concerned about the problem earlier this year when a parody video of Nancy Pelosi was released that made her look drunk. This video was not actually a deep fake, but an actual video slowed down to make her appear sluggish. But it was enough to strike fear into the hearts of legislators.
While the Deepfake Report Act is a step toward trying to understand how the tech is used, what is still needed are the tools on how to detect it. Facebook, ever in the spotlight when it comes to hating on big tech, has dedicated $10 million to the study of deepfakes.
The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been researching deep fakes, learning first how to make them, so that they can learn how to detect them. The creation of deep fakes is entirely dependent on computer analysis, and as is the detection of the fakes.
It’s a good bet that while Future Advocacy and the Pentagon are working on both raising awareness and figure out how to combat this problem, respectively, those who would sow the seeds of chaos around the world are working just as hard to make them undetectable.
The very concept of reality is under threat. Libel and defamation laws could punish those who would legit make faked campaign videos such as the one conjured by Future Advocacy. But where does that leave us with regard to those videos that go undetected? Even when a video, as the slurred Pelosi one, was proved to be false, the damage was already done. That clip went viral before anyone even raised a question, probably even before Pelosi saw it herself.
Even more recently, friends of the Royals have floated the theory that the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with his 17-year-old accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre is “doctored” and that “his fingers look too chubby.”
Giuffre responded by saying “This photo has been verified as an original and it’s been since given to the FBI and they’ve never contested that it’s a fake. I know it’s real. He needs to stop with all of these lame excuses. We’re sick of hearing it. This is a real photo. That’s the very first time I met him.”
As illustrated by this recent example, the implications go beyond fooling voters. Allegations of deep-fakery could be used to cover up crimes or in other cases, falsely implicate people in crimes.
If the goal of those who make deepfakes is to create chaos and confusion in the U.S. and the U.K., they are proving that they are already capable of achieving success. We must maintain our vigilance, good humour, and wariness of everything that flickers across our screens. However, this wariness, this inability to trust trusted sources, is the chaos, confusion, and disorder that bad actors have engendered. When we don’t know who to trust, when we can’t believe our own eyes, when every conceivable source of data and information needs to be interrogated, where does that leave us?
In many ways, humans make snap judgements. Perhaps it’s a remnant of a survival instinct, a fight or flight impulse. But thinking on our feet, making quick determinations, is how we get through life. We do not question everything, because there is simply not enough time in the day. If we find that we are unable to trust new sources of information, we may lock down our views, solidify them, and begin to believe that anything that contradicts them is false.
The hardest part, for each individual, in addressing and dealing with this emerging technology, is not knowing what incoming data to trust. This means that when we read or see something that confirms a view we hold dear, we should question it, antagonize it, investigate it. We need to make sure we know why we believe what we believe, and not assume truth just because it feels right (or wrong) to us. As deepfakes threaten our reality in every aspect from education to crime to democracy, we must remain aware of what is being thrown at us. If not, it’s going to knock us over.
