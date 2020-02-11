Canadian military wants Huawei banned from 5G networks
The Canadian military wants Ottawa to ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G wireless networks, according to the Globe and Mail.
High up military officials are urging the government not to allow the Chinese company a role in Canada’s 5G networks because they see the company as a threat to national security.
Trump has been warning US allies about similar concerns stating that Chinese spies could possibly gain access to secretive information. The US has told Canada that they may have to stop sharing certain intelligence information if Huawei is involved in Canada’s networks.
Within the Five Eyes network, Canada is the only nation that hasn’t made up their mind as to whether or not they will be working with the company. The US banned the company and New Zealand and Australia followed suit. Boris Johnson on the other hand decided that the UK would allow Huawei partial access to their networks.
Canadian MP Erin O’Toole is among those who have stated that they side with the Canadian military on the issue.
Canadian and Chinese relations have been rocky ever since the arrest of the company’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. The arrest took place in Vancouver in 2018 after a request was made by the U.S. Since the arrest, China has locked up two Canadians—Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in Beijing. Certain agricultural imports also came to a standstill.
Last month, the public safety minister noted that the government is paying close attention to the UK Huawei decision.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, let’s NOT be woke
It has been more than three weeks since China first admitted to the world about the pandemic coronavirus outbreak. They had lied about it back in December 2019, reassuring the world that it was nothing to worry about. Since then, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on January 30, well after the coronavirus outbreak spread well beyond China.
On January 31, The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious medical journals published the latest findings of Professor Gabriel Leung MD, Prof Joseph Wu phD, Kathy Leung phD from the University of Hong Kong. According to their simulation model, 75,815 individuals have already been infected in the Greater Wuhan region, seven times higher than the numbers released by the Chinese government. Testimonials from distressed frontline doctors and nurses confirm their estimate.
As of today, almost every continent has countries which issued travel bans to China. The United States, UK, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Israel are among them. Russia and North Korea closed their borders with China. In addition, the United States, Taiwan, Japan and UK have issued quarantine advisories to those who have been to China for the past 14 days, which brings us to the question: “Why has Canada been so laissez faire about this epidemic?”
It seems that our Canadian health officials have been more concerned about alleged racism than getting correct information on the Canadian public in a timely manner. On January 25, when the first case of coronavirus was identified, Toronto Public Health officials said the risks remained low and the virus spread from people to people and show symptoms of fever. They were wrong. At the time there were already studies indicating that the infected do not always show symptoms.
When asked by a CTV reporter which flight the first infected person was on, Toronto Public Health could not give a straight answer. Then, again, on January 31, Health Minister Hajdu said Health Canada maintains there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic. She was wrong. Chinese health officials had already confirmed multiple asymptomatic transmission cases last week.
On January 28 The York District School Board received a petition signed by thousands of parents calling on the school board to quarantine students. The school board then said to CBC, “What we’re trying really to get at is to [make sure] this situation is not giving rise to any inadvertent racism or any of those things that we could single out a community at this time”.
Except, they were wrong. The petition was signed by mostly Chinese parents who have first-hand understanding of how severe and dire the outbreak is in China. They may have access to information which our health officials and school board officials are not privy to. The mandatory quarantine policy has been reinforced by four countries already. These parents are NOT racists. They are just anxious and worried about their children. They are also a little upset and not impressed by the way our officials handled the communication on this issue altogether.
Civic leaders like Dr Joseph Wong and Avvy Go from the Chinee Canadian National Council said they want to get rid of the “myth” surrounding the virus. While both have done great work in advancing social justice in the Chinese Canadian community, neither of them has any expertise in immunology.
Xenophobia and racism have no place in Canada. But to interpret legitimate health concerns and advocacy for a travel ban to racism is equally despicable. The latest number of cases under investigation have jumped to 43 in Ontario. Why shouldn’t Canada issue a travel ban to people, regardless of ethnicity, who have been to China for the past fourteen days?
It is not racist to heighten alert around this yet unknown disease. I have cancelled all my Chinese New Year celebrations as I learn more about this fast spreading contagious virus. Am I a racist? Many cultural groups and organizations in the GTA either cancelled or rescheduled their Chinese New Year celebration. Are they racist?
Taking precautionary steps is not an over reaction. It is what every responsible citizen should do. By bringing race into the fight against the coronavirus, we may end up exonerating the responsibilities of the individual. And that is dangerous!
Already, there are people who came back from Wuhan who do not exercise self-quarantine. They roam the streets and restaurants freely. Furthermore, they post pictures of their daily outings on WeChat. Why is that acceptable behavior? The first man who contracted the coronavirus from Wuhan had known that he was sick. He had a choice. He could have sought medical treatment in Beijing when he transferred planes there. He did not. He continued his itinerary, putting everyone else at risk. He was selfish and irresponsible. He deserves no sympathy. He should be chastised. We should all be thankful that self-help groups for those who voluntarily quarantine after their return from China have started in the GTA’s Chinese community. These WeChat groups connect families who are in quarantine with local grocery stores, bakeries to deliver food and supplies.
Regressive liberals have a funny way of thinking. They will do anything, including overlooking scientific research, data and facts to reinforce their soft bigotry of low expectations. They will try to let political correctness dictate public health policies. As a result, they do far more harm to the people they claim to protect.
Let’s not be woke about the coronavirus, but conscious of its life-threatening dangers. Let’s take every necessary step in containing it.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau-appointed ambassador gets railed for supporting Chinese regime
Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was lampooned this Thursday for being an apologist to the Chinese communist regime, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Before he was appointed to a diplomatic position, Barton advised numerous Communist Party officials and even welcomed Chinese authorities to a corporate retreat taking place near an internment camp.
Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that he felt Barton was “I still feel you are a completely inappropriate choice as ambassador … I look at the track record with McKinsey and some of the things McKinsey was involved in, and those raise big red flags with me.”
Barton worked for the financial goliath McKinsey & Company who invited communist big shots for a banquet in Xinjiang. These corporate banquets were held only four miles away from a detention camp holding thousands of Muslim Uyghur prisoners.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “I have tremendous confidence in Mr. Barton. He is an excellent public servant, an excellent ambassador.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Over 120 Canadian citizens imprisoned in Chinese jails
The Department of Foreign Affairs has said on Tuesday that they know of 123 Canadian citizens who are currently in Chinese jail. Two of these citizens are on death row, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Some contention was created when, upon releasing the number of Canadian’s detained, the Department of Foreign Affairs invoked the privacy act so to hide further details about these Canadians.
Dan Albas, who is the Conservative member of parliment for Central Okanagan-Similkameen, was irritated that further information was not released: “The Act gives too much insulation for the government … I would like to see a little more transparency from your department.”
When the Liberal Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister, Heather Jeffrey, was asked for clarification over these locked-up Canadians, she stated that these figures include “cases of arrest and detention.”
“I want to stress the number of Canadians in custody in China has remained stable over the last year,” Jeffrey added. The vast majority of the charges relate to drug and fraud charges.
Jeffrey, however, refused to answer how many Canadians exactly are on death row. Having said this, the Chinese regime have officially named two Canadians who are sentenced to be shot on drug-related charges.
In 2018, two Canadian businessmen were arrested without charge in China—seemingly in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. This sparked an international incident between China and Canada, and the two Canadians still have not been released.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadians STILL waiting to be evacuated from China
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout China, Canadians are still waiting to be flown out of the country and return to Canada.
The Canadian government has mentioned that they will be sending a plane to China in order to evacuate. It has recently been reported that there are more Canadians wanting to fly out of China than the one plane can hold. Trudeau has said they are still looking into sending a second plane.
Some people are not happy with the time it is taking for the Canadian government to evacuate Canadians as many countries have taken evacuation measures to return their citizens from the country already. The US and France have already each sent two plane loads home from the province.
CTV News has reported that about 325 Canadians await the flight in the province of Hubei. Canadians who are showing symptoms of the virus will not be able to board the flight. The death toll for the virus is now over 20,000 and there are approximately 425 deaths.
There are now over 25 countries and territories where the virus has been confirmed. Two coronavirus deaths have been confirmed outside of China.
According to Global Affairs Canada, the original plane is supposed to touch down in Trenton, Ontario at the Canadian Forces Base after the flight leaves China. It has been planned that the passengers stay at the base for two weeks and receive medical observation during that time. Health screenings will take place as Canadians leave Hubei as well as during the flight.
Social Media