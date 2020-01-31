Canadian judge denies man’s ‘GRABHER’ vanity licence plate
A court ruling is preventing a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia senior citizen from regaining his personalized licence plate which he has used for 27 years. The licence plate has his last name in all caps—GRABHER—on it which the court is suggesting could be misinterpreted.
Lorne Grabher based his claim on equality rights and freedom of expression which are protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. To challenge Nova Scotia’s regulation, Grabher made a list of words that are “banned” on personalized plates in Nova Scotia, showing the seemingly random nature of the system. The list included “AND”, “SAMPLE”, “FENCE”, “SAFE”, “NONE” and “GOLD”. The list was declared irrelevant by Justice Darlene Jamieson.
According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Justice Jamieson has made much worse words legitimate to use on public property. Words like “Swastika”, “Dildo”, “Negro Lake”, “Blow Me Down” and “Sh*t” have been allowed while Grabher’s vanity licence plate containing his family name could be considered “offensive” to others.
“The provincial government cannot sanction having vehicles with government-owned plates traveling the highways of this province and country bearing messages that could be considered ‘offensive or not in good taste,’” said Justice Jamieson.
Grabher and his family have gone 27 years with their names on the vanity licence plate without incident. His son also has a licence plate with the family name in Alberta.
A single complaint about the plate was received by the Nova Scotia government through an anonymous individual. Grabher was informed that his vanity licence plate had become cancelled in a letter from the Nova Scotia Registrar of Motor Vehicles on Dec. 9, 2016. The letter suggested that the plate could be seen as a “socially unacceptable slogan.”
The JCCF was not not in agreement with the decision and made contact with the Registrar. They called the decision “unreasonable”, “discriminatory”, “arbitrary” and a free expression violation. After the Registrar refused to allow Grabher’s plate to be reactivated, JCCF took legal action against them on Grabher’s behalf. A hearing ensued in April of 2019.
Jay Cameron, the Justice Centre Litigation Manager who represents Grabher said, “Mr. Grabher and his family are profoundly disappointed”, and added “We are reviewing the decision.”
Halifax man who killed his wife will receive her full life insurance
A Halifax man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his wife in their Nova Scotia home will receive the entirety of her life insurance policy.
In April 2017, Richard MacNeil (real name Richard Maidment) killed his wife Sarabeth Forbes, who had been married and had a child together. Maidment had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2012, which forced him to quit his job as a welder and collect long-term disability.
In December 2017, Maidment was found not criminally responsible for killing Forbes on account of a “mental disorder.”
Forbes’ mother had since been taking care of the couple’s son, and had applied to be to recipients of her life insurance.
A Supreme Court of Nova Scotia ruling, though, found that it would be Maidment who was to receive the funds.
Due to Maidment being listed as the policy beneficiary and their son as a “contingent beneficiary,” Maidment would still be receiving Forbes’ full life insurance.
Though there is policy in place to ensure that criminals do not benefit from crimes they’ve committed, the court’s ruling stated that Maidment was not criminally responsible for his crimes, meaning he would still be eligible for the insurance.
“That public policy rule has no application to this case. Richard has been found to be not criminally responsible,” wrote Justice Frank Edwards in his ruling. “He is not a criminal.”
Forbes had Maidment as the 100 percent sole beneficiary of the policy.
“There is no lawful reason to disqualify Richard from benefitting under Sarabeth’s life insurance policy,” said the ruling.
High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report
According to the Canadian Red Cross, 2019 was an unusually bad year in Atlantic Canada for accidents such as drownings and house fires.
The organization notes that residential fires have claimed the lives of at least 24 people in 2019 across the Atlantic provinces.
CTV reported that Nova Scotia saw at least twelve deaths due to fire-related incidents, while New Brunswick saw nine. Both P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador had two fire-related deaths
A single house fire in Halifax claimed the lives of seven children in February. They were children in a family of immigrants who moved to Canada from Syria.
In 2019, Atlantic Canada had about 34 deaths that were water-related. One of the incidents took the lives of seven men who crash landed into a lake while flying in a float plane last July. The plane was on route to a fishing lodge in Labrador.
Apart from the plane crash, Newfoundland and Labrador saw at least eight more water-related deaths in 2019
There were 14 reported water-related deaths in Nova Scotia, P.E.I saw four and New Brunswick saw one.
Tens of thousands of homes in Maritimes without power
Canadian weather can really ruin your day.
According to Global News, more than 60,000 homes and businesses across the Maritimes were without power on Tuesday morning, after heavy storms including heavy rain and high winds took out power lines.
As of 8:20 am, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 247 outages affecting 50,315 customers.
In New Brunswick, 100 outages were affecting nearly 11,000 NB Power customers.
Outside of power outages, the wind was so strong that it blew the roof of one apartment building. According to Environment Canada, top wind speeds reached between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in some areas.
In response to the massive storm, Saint John has established a temporary centre at Simonds High School for displaced residents. Due to the power outage, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education has also closed dozens of schools.
Gerald Regan, former Nova Scotia Premier, has died
Former beleaguered, Nova Scotia Premier, Gerald Regan passed away this week at the age of 71. Regan could have spent his final years in prison after multiple historic allegations of sexual abuse were prosecuted in the mid 1990s, which many thought should have resulted in convictions.
His highly publicized trial resulted in acquittal but many of the charges against him were stayed and never reached court. As a result, his acquittals have little effect on the public perception that he was guilty and got away with it because his lawyer was the legendary, also now deceased, Eddie Greenspan.
One of the problems with allegations of a sexual nature is that any acquittal is deemed a failure of the “justice system” and the accused can never shake the suspicion that they are guilty. Certainly, the volume of accusations against Mr. Regan were substantial.
Unfortunately, for both the accused and the complainants, the investigation was tainted by abuse of process by one of the prosecutors so the complainants’ evidence in many of the allegations were deemed unsound.
Having charges thrown out of court without trial did nothing to help Regan clear his name and the improper conduct prevented many complainants from having their day in court. This speaks to the importance of proper investigations, not only to ensure the constitutional rights of an accused but to spare complainants from further distress.
That said, it hardly seems fair to put a dead man back on trial in the court of public opinion after he survived the court process without any finding of guilt. Whatever Mr. Regan did or did not do, the proper time for airing the continued public opinion should not be during the emotionally raw moments while his innocent family members are grieving the loss of a loved one.
Perhaps Gerald Regan was someone only his wife and children could love. Perhaps. But they should be allowed to grieve without seeing him retried post-mortem with no possibility of defending himself.
