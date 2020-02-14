Canadian fashion mogul accused of raping 10 women in civil lawsuit
On Thursday, a civil class-action lawsuit was filed by ten women against Peter Nygard. The lawsuit accused the wealthy Canadian businessman of raping the women at his mansion in the Bahamas, according to CBC News. The women claim that he was operating what they called a “sex trafficking ring.”
Six of the women involved in the lawsuit were between the ages of 14 and 15 when the alleged rapes occurred. The women, now ranging from ages 18 to 36 seek damages for the alleged crimes which occurred between 2008 and 2015.
The plaintiffs names are not being revealed “to protect their identities because of the sensitive and highly personal nature of this matter.”
The lawsuit claims that Nygard “recruited, lured and enticed young, impressionable and often impoverished children and women, with cash payments and false promises of lucrative modelling opportunities to assault, rape and sodomize them.”
No criminal charges are connected with the allegations.
In a statement on Thursday, Nygard’s lawyer said the claims are “completely false [and] without foundation”
Jay Prober said, “Peter Nygard looks forward to fully exposing this scam, and once and for all clearing his name.”
The 77-year-old is the owner of a large clothing empire that is run out of Winnipeg. The multimillion-dollar company has over 170 stores in North America.
The lawsuit also accuses the businessman of drugging the women by placing “Rohypnol and/or other mind-altering drugs in their drinks.”
It alleges that Nygard, “initiated a scheme to purchase police protection and political cover in the Bahamas by making regular payments of tens of thousands of dollars to law enforcement, government officials, regulators and even to a former cabinet minister who became the prime minister of the Bahamas.”
The lawsuit claims “Nygard also paid people, using Nygard Company money, to intimidate his former ‘girlfriends’ by slashing their tires, committing arson, paying police to threaten to arrest them and by having them followed.”
The alleged rapes happened during or after parties hosted by Nygard, which he has called “pamper parties” according to the lawsuit.
Nygard’s staff were apparently told to bring young women to the parties which took place weekly. Guests information would be collected and put into a database when they arrived at the parties. Photos would even be sent to Nygard to look over, CBC reported.
The lawsuit says, “Nygard would then use this information to select his potential victims for the night.”
According to the lawsuit, there are over 7,500 women and underage girls in Nygard’s database.
The allegations put forward on Thursday come after Nygard was accused of sexual assault in separate lawsuits in January in L.A.
Nygard denies those allegations as well.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Suspect who destroyed College Republicans’ booth at UCSC identified as queer activist
The Post Millennial can report that one of the assailants who destroyed a College Republicans booth and assaulted a tabler at the University of California, Santa Cruz, has been identified as 23-year-old queer activist, Martina Martin, who also uses the name Artimus Martin.
On Feb. 7, Martin and another young woman were filmed vandalizing the booth at Quarry Plaza on the UCSC campus. Martin, who uses “they” and “them” pronouns, can be seen taking the lead on the attack by trying to forcibly yank a “Trump 2020” flag from Hayden Williams, who was tabling at the booth and was scheduled as a guest speaker later that day.
“This is a flag of white supremacy,” Martin says in the video, which has since gone viral after being uploaded this week. As the two tussle over the flag, chairs and items are knocked over before Martin shoves Williams to the ground. Martin then tears down the booth’s banner and spits on the Betsy Ross flag before fleeing from the scene with the accomplice, who had torn up a sign.
The video does not show what happened before the vandalism began but Dylan Temple, president of College Republicans at UCSC, says the incident started when Martin tried to steal a flag. He says the incident was immediately reported to campus police.
On Wednesday, Martin took to social media to claim credit for the vandalism. Responding to Williams on Twitter, Martin wrote: “I had three dudes on me at once and nobody could stop me lol.”
Martin’s social media history shows a long commitment to radical left-wing views, including attending anti-Trump protests. It is unclear if Martin is currently an active student at UCSC. A GoFundMe created in March 2019 by Martin says they are “taking a leave of absence” from the university.
Both Temple and Williams were unaware of Martin’s identity, but have signalled that they intend to press charges for assault and destruction of property.
Temple says the UCSC administration has not been supportive and has made no effort to reach out to him or the College Republicans chapter following the attack.
The incident at UCSC comes at a time of increased reports of politically-motivated attacks against Conservatives. Last Saturday, a man in Jacksonville, Fla. used a van to plow into a GOP tent where voters were being registered. Earlier the same day, another man in Eureka, Cal. smashed the windows of a local GOP office before dumping a flammable chemical inside. Then this week, a New Hampshire man allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old Trump supporter and two adults at a polling site.
Last year, Hayden Williams, who was assaulted by Martin in the video, gained national notoriety after he was sucker-punched by left-wing protester Zachary Greenberg while tabling with Turning Point, USA at the UC Berkeley campus. Greenberg has been charged with multiple felonies for assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty and faces trial later this year.
UCSC and campus police have been reached for comment.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Homes of seven Regina Co-op Refinery managers vandalized
Investigations are being conducted by the Regina Police Service regarding seven cases involving property damage.
Co-op refinery spokesperson, Brad DeLorey has confirmed that each of the seven homes are owned by Co-op Refinery managers.
“We will take all necessary actions to protect our people and their families,” said DeLorey.
CTV News has reported that the Regina Police Service believes the incidents are linked to a labour dispute at the company.
The vandalism comes just weeks after the president of Unifor, Jerry Dias, was arrested by Regina police on the picketing lines outside of the Co-op Refinery.
Police have said that they received reports of the incidents on Feb. 4 and 5 but added that they could have taken place as far back as Jan. 30.
The property damage took place at the addresses listed below:
- 3600 block Hazel Grove
- 1600 N. Fenwick Cres.
- 3800 E. Thames Rd.
- 1600 N. Violet Cres
- 4600 Sherlock Dr.
- 5500 Blake Cres.
- 0-99 block Wesley Rd.
If you have additional information you can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Canadian man who killed wife allowed more freedom after already receiving her full life insurance
Richard Maidment—also referred to as Richard MacNeil—has been granted partial freedom after being found not criminally responsible for committing murder “on account of mental disorder.”
A friend of the woman he killed told CTV News that she is sickened by the extra freedom that has been granted.
On Monday, Kim Murphy said “I’m really disgusted with the courts. I don’t believe in the law anymore.”
Maidment killed his partner, Sarabeth Forbes, at their home on April 18, 2017 in Gardiner Mines, N.S. Sarabeth was 33-years-old.
The two had been together in a common-law relationship for a decade and had a son.
In 2012 Maidment was diagnosed with schizophrenia causing the judge to find him not criminally responsible for her death.
Maidment’s previous conditions allowed him to be at home for six days during the week while spending one day at the East Coast Forensic Hospital located in Dartmouth.
The Nova Scotia Criminal Code Review Board allowed a conditional discharge for Maidment on Monday. The new conditions allow Maidment to live freely in his community as long as the East Coast Forensic Hospital is overseeing him.
“He no longer has to reside in the hospital, he can go home on a full-time basis,” said Dr. Scott Theriault, who is a psychiatrist at the hospital.
“But that he’s still subject to overview of the hospital, so we would make sure that he maintains his medication, that he maintains his good mental health, that he follows the direction of the board in terms of who he can have contact with, who he can’t have contact with.”
According to Theriault, the board looks into the progress that the patient has made in the past year in order to come to a decision. A report is filed by the hospital and then a recommendation is made to the board who then makes a decision.
Murphy says the court’s decision has made her feel “disgusted” and “hurt.”
“We did everything we could. We spoke to every meeting and I guess I was unheard,” Murphy told CTV News. “It’s too soon for that kind of decision, but the panel makes the decision based on Richie, not the family that he has hurt.”
Murphy noted that she recognizes Maidment’s sickness but thinks more treatment is needed.
“To send him out in the public this soon after what he did, I don’t think it’s a very good idea,” said Murphy. “From this point on we have to try to avoid him and basically not go anywhere on our own and keep our doors locked because we don’t know what he’s capable of doing.”
Theriault noted that the Criminal Code Review Board said Maidment “remains a significant risk to the public” but noted he was responding well to the medication.
Theriault said, “He has to have ongoing oversight and so our job now is to monitor him in the community, make sure that his risk is managed. Because of the nature of the illness that he has, the best way to do that is making sure that his illness remains stable.”
“So that’s why he needs solid psychiatric and mental health follow-up on an ongoing basis, to manage that risk in the community, and if there’s a relapse in illness that we can pick it up early and manage it before it becomes problematic.”
Though Maidment has to take his medication and do check in with mental health services, Murphy does not feel comfortable with the fact that he will be living full-time in Cape Breton.
She said, “I would like for Richie to be put out of Cape Breton. I would like to see him get more care that he needs and stop babying him.”
There was more anger around Maidment last month when he was given all of Forbes’ life insurance policy. He was granted the policy because he wasn’t found criminally responsible for the murder and was the policy beneficiary.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Man in serious condition following Saskatoon axe attack
One man is in serious condition following an axe attack in Saskatoon.
Police say an axe-wielding man attacked the 27-year-old man Sunday at around 2 a.m., when they were called to St. Paul’s Hospital with reports of a man seeking treatment following the incident.
The victim was reportedly walking down 22nd Street West in Saskatoon when he encountered a man acting strangely, as if he were under the influence of a drug. The suspect then began assaulting the man with an axe, the man says.
The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man, between the ages of 25 and 30. He was wearing a black Adidas jacket, dark jeans, a black shirt with white lettering, and was wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Social Media