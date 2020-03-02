BREAKING: Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC
The RCMP arrested a young man suspected to be an arsonist that lit the CN Rail building on fire in Prince Rupert, BC.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Authorities previously said they do not believe the CN Rail building being set on fire is linked to the rail blockades.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC
Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert according to CBC News.
The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station.
About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Further details about the state of the fire have not yet been provided by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.
CN Rail train collides with Tyendinaga protestors' wooden blockade
On Wednesday, a Canadian National Railway train collided with wooden logs and pallets while travelling across tracks near a highway 49 overpass. The obstructions were placed there by a second protest group of Tyendinaga Mohawk demonstrators, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
The protestors could be seen carrying different debris to the tracks where a burning tire was placed on Monday. The OPP showed up to the scene to attempt to get the situation under control.
It is still unknown whether any of the protestors involved in the second camp were charged or taken into custody by police.
The Lennox and Addington OPP charged ten protestors from the first location with resisting arrest, disobeying a court order and mischief of over $5,000. A court date for March 24 has been set for the demonstrators who were charged.
An open letter was issued to Justin Trudeau by Amnesty International which was added to its website on Tuesday. According to the organization, they went to see the protestors shortly after their arrests on Monday.
In the letter, secretary general Alex Neve wrote “visited Tyendinaga today, in the aftermath of the Ontario Provincial Police’s enforcement action which has reportedly resulted in the arrest of 10 protesters.”
“It was notable to us that all community members we spoke with described a feeling of betrayal and broken trust, particularly given the dialogue that had begun with Minister Miller on February 15th, reiterated in his assurance to Tyendinaga leadership the following day, in his letter of February 16th, that he ‘welcome[s] the invitation to talk again in the near future to continue our open and respectful dialogue.’”
Neve told Prime Minister Trudeau, “we appreciated the restraint that your government demonstrated in the initial phases of the blockades” adding the “call for patience is particularly inappropriate with respect to the Wet’suwet’en people, who have waited for 23 years for their land rights to be recognized following the groundbreaking 1997 Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision; and for the Tyendinga Mohawks who have waited for over 170 years for the return of their lands taken as part of the Culbertson Tract.”
“While your government did initially show remarkable restraint, you have of course in the end given a nod to enforcement action, which is now being pursued by national, provincial and municipal police forces across the country. That enforcement will not bring resolution to the deep concerns that underlie these rights struggles and protests.”
Amnesty asked Prime Minister Trudeau to “ensure that land defenders are not criminalized and that people who have been arrested for defending the land and who have not engaged in acts of criminal violence are released unconditionally.”
He also requested that Trudeau “engage directly and personally in discussions with Indigenous chiefs, elected and hereditary, so as to demonstrate that you recognize that these are not simply matters of barricades and law enforcement, but are the very essence of a respectful and rights regarding nation-to-nation relationship.”
Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police
On Wednesday morning a protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on one of the critical routes heading towards Eastern Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.
A train was stopped for a brief period of time close to Belleville, Ontario, when protestors started throwing snowballs towards the train cars. They also tried to start a fire on the track where tires had previously been burnt by protestors.
Bill Dickenson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said, “It’s a little bit of a tense situation right now in terms of how CN goes in to check out the tracks. The big issue is CN’s trying to roll the trains but having tires burning on the tracks is definitely an issue.”
Three trains were able to pass as 20 police officers were situated at the tracks with more overlooking the situation from an overpass. Around 20 Mohawk protestors are still at the tracks on the south side, while police remain on the north side.
These were some of the first freight trains to pass through the area since a Tyendinaga Mohawk blockade was removed by police on Monday. Ten protestors were charged during the incident.
The arrests seemingly sparked more protests across the country, including some in the GTA.
The Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory blockades have done most of the damage to the economy by cutting off CN and Via Rail’s service in eastern Canada.
The Tyendinaga protest started on Feb. 6 to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
CN had to temporarily stop their service to eastern Canada on Feb. 14, forcing the company to lay off approximately 450 employees.
Via Rail was forced to lay off close to 1,000 people as they use some of the same tracks as CN. The company’s trains are still suspended east of Toronto.
CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades
CN and Canadian Pacific, Canada’s two largest railways have been sharing each other’s rail lines in an effort to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving through the protest blockades.
The protests continue with new blockades as anti-pipeline protestors halt the transportation of goods and people in an attempt to shut down the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will cross through territory belonging to the Wet’suwet’en people.
The two rail rivals decided to work together after some quiet talks brokered by a government desperate to dampen the growing economic threat caused by the protestors according to CN and government sources.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 of the demonstrators on Monday in order to get service back up and running on the line near Belleville, Ont.
CN trains are bypassing the blockades using alternate routes, travelling through the U.S. to continue deliveries to Quebec and the Maritimes. Communities in those provinces are facing shortages of essential goods such as propane for heating and chemicals for water treatment facilities.
The deal was negotiated by Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office, Transport Canada, CN Rail and Canada Pacific all in private out of fears that more blockades would be set up in response according to CBC.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alluded to the CN/CP side deal en route to question period in the House of Commons yesterday saying, “Over the past number of days we’ve been working with rail carriers to ensure that many trains continue to use alternate routes to get through and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to avoid some of the most serious shortages,” said Trudeau.
The Retail Council of Canada’s senior vice president, Karl Littler, commented after hearing of the news, “We’re talking about foods, we’re talking about fuel to keep people heating in what can be a cold winter,” said Littler.
“You’re talking about a lot of stuff that Canadians need everyday. I think it’s the responsible thing to look to see what alternative channels exist and if that means collaboration in these circumstances, so much the better.”
