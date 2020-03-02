Trending

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC
The RCMP arrested a young man suspected to be an arsonist that lit the CN Rail building on fire in Prince Rupert, BC.

The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon close to the Kwinitsa station. 

About 70 people congregated on a hill close to the fire as firefighters worked to douse the flames. 

Authorities previously said they do not believe the CN Rail building being set on fire is linked to the rail blockades.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

