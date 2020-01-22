Rona Ambrose won’t run in Conservative leadership race 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

The former intermin Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose has officially announced that she will not be running in the Conservative leadership contest.

Ambrose, who was encouraged to run by Brad Wall and Jason Kenney, is a highly respected figure within the party with particularly deep roots in Western Canada.

In a statement published to Facebook, Ambrose stated that it was “humbling to be considered” for CPC leadership. “I love our party, I love the people in it and I love our country. I have really struggled with the decision to return to political life,” she added.

“I loved my 13 years in public service as an MP, minister and especially as leader of this great party. But right now, I am focused on making a difference through the private sector. Creating policy and advocating for our energy sector to create jobs … the truth is, I love being back in Alberta.”

Hi everyone! Rona Ambrose here. Hi everyone! Rona Ambrose here. I want to thank you for all your messages of encouragement and support to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. It is humbling to be considered at all – because I love our party, I love the people in it and I love our country. I have really struggled with the decision to return to political life. I loved my 13 years in public service as an MP, minister and especially as leader of this great party. But right now, I am focused on making a difference through the private sector. Creating policy and advocating for our energy sector to create jobs. And my work continues to ensure all judges in Canada receive sexual assault law training. And the truth is, I love being back in Alberta. I know we will choose a strong, compassionate person to lead us – who supports ALL families; a leader who unleashes the potential of the private sector and Canadian ingenuity through low taxes and less regulation; who defends universal human rights and principled foreign policy. But more than anything we need to choose a leader who understands the job is about SERVING – serving ALL Canadians and making THEIR lives, THEIR country and THEIR world a better place to live. I know we’ll choose a good leader and I’ll be there to support HER…or him! Thanks again to everyone who reached out. You can count on me to work hard every day to make our country a better place. Posted by Rona Ambrose on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

This will come as a blow to many Conservative supporters across Western Canada who viewed Ambrose as the best chance of defeating Justin Trudeau. She also would have been a deeply competitive candidate in the leadership election.

As a result, Marilyn Gladu remains the only women who is competing in the leadership contest. This announcement will be celebrated by the veteran Tory candidates like Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole, who risked having their vote share divided.