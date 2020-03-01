BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race
Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has quit the race to become the nominee to run against President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.
This, reportedly, had to do with the loss in South Carolina, particularly amongst black Democrats. This, however, may come as quite a shock, as Buttigieg had previously performed strongly in both Iowa and New Hampshire.
The Democrats will lose in 2020. This is why.
Now forgive me, I may be a cis-gendered male, but between you and me, my political rhetoric swings both ways. Setting aside political leanings, I do not want to see any political party implode for the sake of national stability.
I’m not so mean that I wish to see the democrats veer off into political schizophrenia: a highly contagious mental disorder of a type involving a discontinuity between thought, feeling, and conduct, manifesting itself into a faulty reality. For far too long, the Democrats kicked the can down the road, and looming over the horizon on a collision course with the Left is a rude awakening.
It’s a come-to-Jesus moment that the establishment left refuses to accept; meanwhile, the Republican Party not only passed their identity crisis, but they are unanimously behind Trumpism at a staggering 90% support level. The left is experiencing a severe identity crisis and it was on high display during the recent Democratic debate. Not knowing whether to be moderate or socialist will cost them the election no matter which way they go, because a substantial group will be alienated during the gruelling nomination process. Against my better judgement, let’s peel the layers back and prep the democrats against the inevitable: Donald Trump will be re-elected
According to the most recent polling data aggregator, Real Clear Politics (RCP), a self-identified socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is leading the pack nationally. Oh, did I mention he’s not even a registered democrat, only 4 in 10 Americans support socialism, and even his fellow Democrats don’t know how he’s going to pay for all his policies?
It gets better. Batter up on second is the 77-year-old former Vice-President Joe Biden—and he can barely hold the bat up.
In a virtual tie, the obscenely wealthy billionaire Mike Bloomberg has risen in the polls to third. Demonstrating a clear threat to all, Bloomberg provoked a massive frontal assault on his financial success by every candidate in the recent NBC debate. In the upside-down world where Bloomberg is unsuccessful in nearly all his endeavors, never held a private-sector job, never employed a single person, became a millionaire as a politician and wore Birkenstocks, he’d be Bernie Sanders, and absolutely adored.
Ranking third and pitching for the Cleveland Indians, we have Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is unaffiliated with any tribe. However, I heard she drives a Jeep Cherokee—it so happens to be a rental. In an alternative reality, she would be considered the only remaining person-of-colour (minority) standing on the democratic stage—the last of the Mohicans, if you will. But, in her infinite academic wisdom, she accepted Donald Trump’s challenge to take a DNA test to substantiate her claims that she was Native American.
Although telling Harvard that she had high-cheek bones was enough to boast having the first female professor of colour, Elizabeth Warren made public a DNA test that revealed that she is impressively 1/1,024th Native American. She has since apologized to the Native American community for “the harm [she] has caused” by committing one of the most egregious offences that the left has prioritized in combatting: cultural appropriation.
As a Latino, this is utterly offensive. However, I assure you, the leftist who is reading this article is fuming beyond belief, attempting to justify their emotional hate for a President who has achieved the lowest unemployment rate for African Americans and Latinos.
Pete Buttigieg, a Navy veteran, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and has consistently polled in the single digits among Hispanics. In a recent Quinnipiac survey, the polished and Harvard-educated mayor polled at an impressively secure 4 percent among black democrats. Must I say it? He has a problem with minorities, and without the minority vote, no Democrat can win the presidency.
Moving on, the relatively reasonable moderate Amy Klobuchar seems fine and ranks at 6th in the most recent RCP average. But, who knows how long that will last considering she did not fair well against Mayor Pete’s relentless attacks in the latest debate. Quickly highlighting incompetency, Klobuchar was unable to name the President of Mexico, even though she is on the committee that oversees border security and trade with Mexico. Lastly, not that it matters much, but she nervously shakes while on camera, and that makes me nervous.
Believe it or not, there are actually two billionaires competing for the “working” party’s nomination to fight against poverty and the unequal distribution of wealth. Think about that.
According to the most recent RCP average, Tom Steyer is 7th with 2.3 percent support nationally. But, I must admit he certainly virtue signals his climate change activism like a true baller.
Tulsi Gabbard is an Army National Guard officer and currently the representative for the 2nd district of Hawaii. Highlighting the dysfunction and political cannibalism on the left, prominent democrats such as Hillary Clinton are accusing Gabbard of being a Russian agent. Ironically, after failing to prove that Donald Trump colluded with Russians, we now have democrats accusing other democrats of being Russian agents.
Jesus, please take the wheel away from the Democrats.
Pete Buttigieg isn't gay enough for queer activists
In a sane world, the LGBT community and its allies would be ecstatic that a gay presidential candidate would be receiving not only national attention but real traction with a surging campaign. A few years ago (before the woke cult takeover), this would have signified a huge step forward for acceptance. However, to the surprise of some, Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash from insatiable queer activists who cite his “white audience” and lack of concerns for the broader LGBT community. It’s important to note that this “broader LGBT community” is being expanded and stretched daily. Even most LGBT people can’t keep up.
While speaking at the San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, Buttigieg was protested by a group called Queers Against Pete who began chanting “Boot-Edge-Edge!” (a degrading reference to Buttigieg being a “bootlicker.” This is a common, irrational attack by radical activists against minorities who dare disagree with them on any level.
One of the protestors spoke to the Guardian and stated, “it’s hard to enjoy or appreciate” Buttigieg’s status as a gay candidate because he speaks “to a predominantly white, upper-class audience”. Other protestors cited Buttigieg ’s refusal to boycott Chick-fil-A.
An open statement from Queers Against Pete reads, “Some have touted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s openly gay identity as proof of progress in our politics. However, being gay is not enough to earn the support of LGBTQIA communities. We cannot in good conscience allow Mayor Pete to become the nominee without demanding that he address the needs and concerns of the broader Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual communities.”
Alright, here’s the part where I give up objectivity and insert my opinion—THIS IS RIDICULOUS! As a Republican, I will not be voting for Buttigieg. However, even I can acknowledge the positive step forward in terms of culture that he represents. A few years ago, the idea of a gay candidate having any chance of becoming President whatsoever would have been laughable at best. Despite our political differences, I think it’s awesome representation for the community. But of course, you can never appease the woke mob- you can never be gay enough, and you never been progressive enough. The goalpost will always be moved toward further radicalism, and anyone who doesn’t instantly move with it will be left behind and cancelled.
As far as I can see, Buttigieg’s policies land firmly in the “progressive” lane, yet still don’t meet the standards of those who see white gay men in the same way they see other “privileged” demographics. The possibility of the first gay President and his husband living in the White House means nothing to the rabid mob. Only time will tell if the radical or moderate voices will rise to the top and determine Buttigieg’s fate.
“RACIST SOCIOPATH”: Pete Buttigieg called out by black voters
Despite being heralded as experiencing a ‘surge’ after the much-benighted Iowa democratic caucuses by the mainstream media, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is facing a problem: Courting the coveted African-Amerian demographic.
While Buttigieg parrots the typical Democrat lines on equality and giving regular shoutouts to BlackLivesMatter and other social justice groups, the most recent polling stated Buttigieg enjoyed 0% support amongst black voters.
Some have speculated Buttigieg’s failure to gain traction with black and brown voters stem from his tenure as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. As Buttigieg’s campaign moves forward, more reports and whistleblowers emerged claiming “Mayor Pete” perpetuated an environment of systemic racism in South Bend.
Of the more damning claims, that the three African Americans in visible, high-level leadership positions would be gone within three months of Buttigieg becoming Mayor of South Bend. This included the city’s first-ever black Police Chief, Darryl Boykins, who had been subjected to a racist campaign of harassment by white police officers who had been caught in recorded audio conspiring to remove him based on a desire to have “white people in charge.”
The black community recently took to social media to express their disdain of “Mayor Rat” by digging up compromising tweets, and video clips from the democratic candidate which they claim demonstrate he has a clear racial bias.
One Twitter user found a 2017 tweet from Buttigieg which seemed to imply the use of assault weapons was more acceptable in foreign countries, against foreign people, than it was in the United States.
Another posted a cringe-inducing clip of Buttigieg being interviewed in South Carolina, and stating he did not accept “black money” in his campaign. He quickly corrected himself, intending to say “dark money.”
Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa of Chicago’s 35th ward called Buttigieg a “racist sociopath” for challenging the use of satellite caucuses in Iowa; Caucuses located in nontraditional settings for people who could not attend a designated precinct. Satellite caucuses were overwhelmingly utilized by immigrants, and people of colour.
With the most recent polling placing Buttigieg at 10% nationally, a figure which is slowly but consistently increasing, it remains to be seen what impact the black and brown community’s disdain for him will have on his chances at becoming the Democratic nominee.
DNC chairman calls for Iowa vote review
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has called for the “recanvass” of the Iowa caucus after an error-riddled showing left many confused and with high concerns of corruption.
It’s now up to Iowa Democratic officials to recanvass Monday’s caucus vote.
In a tweet thread, Perez proclaimed that “enough is enough,” calling for what would be a recount of votes. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegation selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted.
Mayor Pete, who was unaffectionately nicknamed Mayor Cheat after a series of debacles and suspiciously timed victory tweets, led by an extremely narrow margin over democratic socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, after 97 percent of the vote had been released.
Buttigieg led by only .2 percent, at 26.7 percent. In third was Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.2 percent, and Joe Biden at 15.8 percent. Amy Klobuchar was the final candidate to break double digits at 12.2 percent.
