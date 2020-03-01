BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race 

Now forgive me, I may be a cis-gendered male, but between you and me, my political rhetoric swings both ways. Setting aside political leanings, I do not want to see any political party implode for the sake of national stability.

I’m not so mean that I wish to see the democrats veer off into political schizophrenia: a highly contagious mental disorder of a type involving a discontinuity between thought, feeling, and conduct, manifesting itself into a faulty reality. For far too long, the Democrats kicked the can down the road, and looming over the horizon on a collision course with the Left is a rude awakening.

It’s a come-to-Jesus moment that the establishment left refuses to accept; meanwhile, the Republican Party not only passed their identity crisis, but they are unanimously behind Trumpism at a staggering 90% support level. The left is experiencing a severe identity crisis and it was on high display during the recent Democratic debate. Not knowing whether to be moderate or socialist will cost them the election no matter which way they go, because a substantial group will be alienated during the gruelling nomination process. Against my better judgement, let’s peel the layers back and prep the democrats against the inevitable: Donald Trump will be re-elected

According to the most recent polling data aggregator, Real Clear Politics (RCP), a self-identified socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is leading the pack nationally. Oh, did I mention he’s not even a registered democrat, only 4 in 10 Americans support socialism, and even his fellow Democrats don’t know how he’s going to pay for all his policies?

I just want to remind you how absolutely horrible Bernie Sanders' panicking response was when Bloomberg called him out for being a millionaire socialist with three houses. pic.twitter.com/m63CIlgHfb— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 21, 2020

It gets better. Batter up on second is the 77-year-old former Vice-President Joe Biden—and he can barely hold the bat up.

In a virtual tie, the obscenely wealthy billionaire Mike Bloomberg has risen in the polls to third. Demonstrating a clear threat to all, Bloomberg provoked a massive frontal assault on his financial success by every candidate in the recent NBC debate. In the upside-down world where Bloomberg is unsuccessful in nearly all his endeavors, never held a private-sector job, never employed a single person, became a millionaire as a politician and wore Birkenstocks, he’d be Bernie Sanders, and absolutely adored. This might be the quote of the night! #FatBroads #HorseFacedLesbians #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/14hmG6sQfQ — Nate Nelson (@NateMFNelson) February 20, 2020

Ranking third and pitching for the Cleveland Indians, we have Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is unaffiliated with any tribe. However, I heard she drives a Jeep Cherokee—it so happens to be a rental. In an alternative reality, she would be considered the only remaining person-of-colour (minority) standing on the democratic stage—the last of the Mohicans, if you will. But, in her infinite academic wisdom, she accepted Donald Trump’s challenge to take a DNA test to substantiate her claims that she was Native American.

Although telling Harvard that she had high-cheek bones was enough to boast having the first female professor of colour, Elizabeth Warren made public a DNA test that revealed that she is impressively 1/1,024th Native American. She has since apologized to the Native American community for “the harm [she] has caused” by committing one of the most egregious offences that the left has prioritized in combatting: cultural appropriation. Note: American Indian

As a Latino, this is utterly offensive. However, I assure you, the leftist who is reading this article is fuming beyond belief, attempting to justify their emotional hate for a President who has achieved the lowest unemployment rate for African Americans and Latinos.

Pete Buttigieg, a Navy veteran, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and has consistently polled in the single digits among Hispanics. In a recent Quinnipiac survey, the polished and Harvard-educated mayor polled at an impressively secure 4 percent among black democrats. Must I say it? He has a problem with minorities, and without the minority vote, no Democrat can win the presidency.

Moving on, the relatively reasonable moderate Amy Klobuchar seems fine and ranks at 6th in the most recent RCP average. But, who knows how long that will last considering she did not fair well against Mayor Pete’s relentless attacks in the latest debate. Quickly highlighting incompetency, Klobuchar was unable to name the President of Mexico, even though she is on the committee that oversees border security and trade with Mexico. Lastly, not that it matters much, but she nervously shakes while on camera, and that makes me nervous. Pete Buttigieg: *starts speaking spanish*



Amy Klobuchar: "I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete."



KAREN HAS BEEN UNLEASHED #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/iobdBY2Oa4— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 20, 2020

Believe it or not, there are actually two billionaires competing for the “working” party’s nomination to fight against poverty and the unequal distribution of wealth. Think about that.

According to the most recent RCP average, Tom Steyer is 7th with 2.3 percent support nationally. But, I must admit he certainly virtue signals his climate change activism like a true baller.

Tulsi Gabbard is an Army National Guard officer and currently the representative for the 2nd district of Hawaii. Highlighting the dysfunction and political cannibalism on the left, prominent democrats such as Hillary Clinton are accusing Gabbard of being a Russian agent. Ironically, after failing to prove that Donald Trump colluded with Russians, we now have democrats accusing other democrats of being Russian agents.

Jesus, please take the wheel away from the Democrats.