01 Mar 2020

Blog Post

BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race
Nico Johnson, 6 mins ago 1 min read  

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has quit the race to become the nominee to run against President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

This, reportedly, had to do with the loss in South Carolina, particularly amongst black Democrats. This, however, may come as quite a shock, as Buttigieg had previously performed strongly in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

