BREAKING: Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole for Conservative leader
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is supporting Erin O’Toole to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
In a statement to Conservative Party members, Kenney stated that “I know that we can rely on Erin to be that strong leader. That is why I support Erin O’Toole for Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.”
Kenney also stated the underlying reasons for his support of O’Toole, placing particular emphasis on western alienation.
“Canada’s economy is under attack by well-organized, foreign-funded special interests,” he said. “Dozens of resource projects have been delayed or cancelled. We have lost more than $200 billion dollars in investment.
Tens of thousands of Canadians have lost their jobs. I worry they will lose their hope next.”
“The human and economic impact has hit us especially hard in Alberta, and across the Prairies. That is why we need strong leadership in Ottawa.
The Conservative Party of Canada must choose a Leader who is true blue, and can get things done,” added Kenney.
Kenney went on to attack the comments Peter MacKay made after the election, saying “no one will have their deeply-held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership … every conservative would be welcome in a party led by Erin.”
Kenney finished with a crescendo, saying that the Conservative Party needs “a leader who is competent and principled. A leader who won’t run away from conservative principles under pressure from the media or the Left. A leader who will unite our party, who speaks French, who can win in suburban Ontario, and who will fight for a fair deal for Western Canada … I know that we can rely on Erin to be that strong leader.”
Kenney is somewhat of a star in the Conservative Party, having served as Prime Minister Harper’s Secretary of State for Multiculturalism and Canadian Identity and the Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism.
Within this role, Kenney modernized the Conservative Party—creating large swaths of support amongst voters who traditionally would have voted for the Liberal Party.
In 2019, Kenney was elected the premier of Alberta where he has fought to defend Alberta’s economy from Justin Trudeau’s policy, often leading to a contentious relationship between the two leaders. Under Kenney’s leadership, the United Conservative Party won 63 seats in the Alberta legislature.
Watch The Post Millennial’s interview with Erin O’Toole below.
Conservative MP Michael Chong URGES Canadians to reject Trudeau's attack on free speech
Prominent Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Chong is urging Canadians to sign a petition that calls on the Trudeau government to reject a controversial report that allegedly undermines the free speech of Canadians.
So far, the petition has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures. Chong believes that the report’s suggestions, and the Liberal’s willingness to enact them, is nothing short of “radical.”
“I think they’ve proposed some very radical ideas on restricting content on the internet,” Chong said, speaking to The Post Millennial. Chong detests the idea that the government should regulate the internet “through a big government bureaucracy that only countries like China and North Korea have undertaken. I think this reflects their radical view on the internet.”
Over the past few months, Justin Trudeau’s government has received considerable criticism for saying that they would closely follow the recommendations of the report.
This report has suggested that the Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC) should license online news organizations, that companies like Netflix and Spotify should have mandatory Canadian content per existing rules for television and radio, and that the government should be the arbiter of what is and isn’t fake news, among other recommendations.
Chong said that Trudeau has “not backed away from the recommendation that the government determines what is trusted and reliable news. That is a very concerning restriction on freedom of the press.”
The Trudeau government also seems to be moving in the direction of forcing companies like Netflix and Spotify to produce and promote certain content.
“They’re gonna force companies like Netflix and Spotify to prioritize certain content over content that users may prefer,” said Chong. “That’s a concern to millions of Canadians who enjoy the way Netflix and Spotify customizes their content to their users’ preferences. Spotify and Netflix are so popular in Canada precisely because viewers and listeners get the content they want, rather than government imposed content requirements. I think this recommendation is a huge problem.”
Chong also questioned why there was a need for these reforms, as Canadian cultural content production is remarkably healthy. The total value of Canadian film and television production, for instance, reached a record high of $9 billion annually. Many Netflix shows shoot in Canada, specifically Toronto and Vancouver, and employ local talent.
The Canadian cultural production segment is healthy,” said Chong. “I don’t think the government should be imposing these onerous regulatory requirements on companies like Netflix and Spotify and taking away the choice that consumers have said they really like.”
In order to combat the Liberal’s incoming legislation, Chong is urging all Canadians to sign a petition against it. “If enough Canadians do this, then hopefully the government backs down on these recommendations,” said the Conservative MP.
“My hope is that this petition will serve as a preemptive strike against legislation that the government said it will table shortly,” Chong said. “So my hope is that enough Canadians realize what’s going on, sign the petition, and voice their strong disagreement to the regulation and licensing of commercial internet content.”
You can sign the petition here.
New directions for conservative ideas–a sketch of future possibilities
Let us begin with an examination of some of the reasons for the failure of the Conservative Party in the October 21, 2019 federal election. There appears to have been insufficient attention paid to various measures to counter a hostile media climate. It is argued that too much attention was paid trying to conform to media expectations–except on issues where compromise was indeed imperative to win the election. A brave defiance of media expectations might have been called for. It is argued that a concatenation of defiant and confident statements, might have created a situation where the media was simply taken off-balance, and less able to attack the campaign.
In the Canadian context, the author accepts that abortion rights and same-sex marriage are an indelible part of the Canadian political landscape today. Nevertheless, he believes that it is possible to promote pro-family policies (especially through the tax-system) that can win broad acceptance in Canadian society today. For example, the tax-penalty on households with one main breadwinner in the marriage, should be ended.
The author believes that significant efforts should be directed towards enunciating and promoting a so-called “Green Conservatism”. Conservation issues and the defence of the environment should not be left to opponents of the CPC. This would probably mean the acceptance of some form of carbon tax, as actually being the most free-market oriented ecological policy.
The obvious fiscal irresponsibility of the current Administration may lead to a virtual economic collapse in a matter of years. The CPC should be leading a crusade against the fiscal profligacy of the current Administration.
The author believes that the excesses of multiculturalism and very high immigration policies, as being promulgated by the current Administration, are vulnerable to criticism. The need for the promotion of Canadian values among immigrants, could be given serious consideration. There is also an ecological argument that can be made for significantly reducing immigration levels.
The author also believes that the dangerous weakening of the Canadian military and security assets under the current Administration, could be an effective point of criticism. Military spending should be raised to the recommended NATO levels.
The exercise of foreign policy has long fallen under the paradigm of “soft power”–with development aid the preferred instrument of policy. Some Canadians imagine that they are seen as a uniquely virtuous nation in many parts of the Third World, on account of their “do-gooder” policies. It is more likely that they are simply seen as credulous “suckers”.
There is also the near-disappearance of praise for real masculinity, and the devalourizing of the military and the police in Canada’s general culture. Canada has one of the lowest percentages of men under arms ever seen in human history.
Some further attention should be paid to broader cultural issues. There is today in Canada a massive cultural fracturing, under the pressures of American pop culture, of the extremes of multiculturalism, and of excessive Aboriginal claims. Ironically, the greatest champions of Canadian culture today are also usually mavens of “political correctness”. The core Canadian identity is in danger of disappearing, “the centre cannot hold”, only the so-called fringes are powerful today. The goal would be to re-orient cultural funding to give more voice to core Canadian identity, and core Canadian culture and history.
Also, the climate in the Canadian academy today (especially in the humanities and social sciences) has become unbearably “woke”, devoted to identity politics, and intersectionality. Non-woke voices are frequently silenced. There should be legislation to try to restore greater freedom of speech in the academy, and in society as a whole.
And there is the multifarious crisis of family and morality. It has been pointed out by various commentators that no matter how many rights and benefits a given society offers, it may still be considered a failing society, if it fails in the most essential task of reproducing itself–both in the purely physical as well as cultural sense. The government must therefore increase the incentives for married couples to have or adopt children, through a variety of tax-policies.
Related to the crisis of morality is the triumph of the “permissive” society–the death of respect for legitimate authority and the sometimes absurdly lax operation of the criminal justice system.
All these ideas should be confidently and unflinchingly presented to the Canadian public by a Conservative leadership who are effective communicators. It is only by challenging the currently-regnant left-liberalism in the area of first principles, that significant electoral victories and changes in policy could eventually happen.
Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes
Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Among other promises, Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.
On the economic front, Gladu has pledged to restore “our natural resource sector to a source of pride,” removing provincial trade barriers, and guaranteeing spending reductions. It is not yet clear whether these spending reductions will constitute cuts to social services.
Gladu, like the other leadership candidates, has expressed support of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Once the United Kingdom has left the free-trade bloc, Gladu said she would work to create a “CANZUK” trade deal—although not much further detail was given as to the details of this relationship.
Gladu has also released her climate change plan. Before Gladu entered politics, she worked as a chemical engineer—working to eliminate emissions from major industry.
Unlike some other candidates, Gladu is committed to fulfilling Canada’s Paris commitments for 2030. She plans to do this by tackling emissions from big polluters and will not force a carbon tax.
Russia oil project eight times bigger than cancelled Alberta oil sands mine
The Teck Frontier oil sands project was set to be a $20 billion deal until it came to swift halt. The decision has resulted in a big hit to the Canadian economy, but that didn’t stop environmentalists championing the cancellation as a victory.
The environmentalists were happy, understanding Frontier’s failure as the correct decision in a world moving away from fossil fuels yet that announcement came just days before a Russian news outlet released plans for the country to develop a $157-billion Vostok Oil project in the Arctic.
Had the Frontier project been approved, it would have been the biggest oil sands project in Canadian history. The Vostok, to put it into perspective, is a project eight times bigger than that. So there appears to be no end in sight for a world dependent on fossil fuels.
Moving forward, Canada will continue to require oil, as will the rest of the world. Each barrel of oil used will continue to have an impact on the planet although rather than Canada’s economy reaping the benefits it will have to be bought from some of the most repressed countries in the world such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Russia.
The Alberta governtment’s throne speech on Tuesday referred to the dilemma as “dictator oil” and that many Canadians are starting to see the bigger picture. Teck was cancelled because financial institutions are worried about putting money into projects that may get stalled or delayed with Canada’s ever-changing climate regulations or more recently, vigilantes and protestors.
Many investment firms now evaluate investments based on the company’s record of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues as a point of focus rather than just their prior economic performance.
Premier Jason Kenney told the Edmonton Journal that his government is focused on combating the negative ESG myths about the Alberta’s energy sector. He has been speaking in Mexico, Toronto and New York.
Kenney recently claimed his government had retained experts on the subject who could validate major reductions in Alberta’s emissions. “Oilsands have reduced carbon intensity by 40 per cent since Kyoto (Accord on global emissions) was signed in 1997 … And we’re on track to reduce it by another 20 per cent.”
Kenney said that even with fossil fuel alternatives that will help with the reduction of oil use, by 2040, humans will still require almost 70 million barrels per day.
“In that world, would you rather that a liberal democracy with the highest environmental, human rights and labour standards in the world be a major part of the source of that 70 million barrels per day, or do you want to abandon global energy markets to the OPEC dictatorships and Putin’s Russia?” poised Kenney to potential investors.
“At the top of the top, CNRL, MEG, Cenovus, Suncor. At the bottom Saudi Aramco, Petro China and Gazprom. But guess which actors are being boycotted by capital markets? The best performers. Why? Because often these investment decisions are not being made on a company-specific basis but based on a misinformed campaign of defamation against the ‘tar sands’ by environmental groups in Europe, which are seeking to equate the oilsands with coal, which is completely unscientific.” Kenney said in an investment meeting in New York after a presentation involving a list of companies in order of their ESG ranking.
Kenney agrees with other conservative premiers in Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, on the push to build new nuclear, small modular reactors. The new reactors offer a safe, plentiful and carbon-free source of power.
“I understand that the single most powerful tool for reducing global greenhouse gas emissions is nuclear power,” Kenney said. “The second greatest is natural gas, both of which are opposed by Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion and most of the people who claim that there is a climate emergency. For me, the ultimate test of your seriousness about climate issues is whether you support or oppose nuclear power and natural-gas firepower.”
