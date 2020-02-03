BREAKING: French police shoot man after knife attack 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

French police have shot and wounded a man who attacked the French police in Paris with a knife according to Reuters.

In a statement by the National Gendarmerie, they revealed that the man was inside a police station in eastern France when he charged the police.

The attacker only managed to injure the hand of the police officer who is now in hospital. The attacker is also now in hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.

As of right now, it is unclear what the attacker’s motive was.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.