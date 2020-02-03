BREAKING: French police shoot man after knife attack
French police have shot and wounded a man who attacked the French police in Paris with a knife according to Reuters.
In a statement by the National Gendarmerie, they revealed that the man was inside a police station in eastern France when he charged the police.
The attacker only managed to injure the hand of the police officer who is now in hospital. The attacker is also now in hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.
As of right now, it is unclear what the attacker’s motive was.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Elderly man arrested for mosque shooting in France
An 84-year-old man has been arrested after firing shots at a mosque in France. Two people have been injured.
The suspect was a former candidate of the far-right National Rally party, according to police sources.
He was arrested near his home in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx after police found a gun, gas cylinder, and grenades in his possession. He is an 84-year-old former soldier.
The shooting occurred in the Bayonne region of France, according to the Independent.
A 74-year-old and 78-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after being gravely wounded.
This is a Breaking News article, and will be updated with more information available.
Five dead in Paris knife attack on police headquarters
On Thursday morning, four police staff lost their lives during a knife attack at police headquarters in Paris. A fifth, the attacker, has been shot dead by police. The motive of the attack has yet to be determined.
At least one of those dead is a police officer, reports CNN.
According to Paris police, the attacker has been identified as an administrative employee at the police headquarters.
“He has been with us for over 20 years,” Loïc Travers, a police union secretary, said, speaking outside the police headquarters.
The headquarters is situated on small island in the middle of the city and currently on lockdown. So far, there has been no official statement.
According to the BBC, the attack comes only one day after Paris police went on strike across France, prompting an increase in violence towards police officers.
“Paris cries for its own this afternoon after this terrible attack at the @prefpolice,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter. “Heavy casualties, several police officers lost their lives. On my behalf and that of Parisians, my first thoughts go to the families of the victims and their loved ones.
“During the Paris Council, we will pay tribute to the victims and will salute the unfailing commitment of police forces serving the security of Parisians. We know what we owe them,” she added.
French zoo outraged after visitors scratch name onto Rhino's back
A post from a zoo in France has gotten attention following the scratching of a “stupid” person’s name into the back of a rhinoceros, according to the Zoo of Palmyre’s Facebook.
The post lambastes the “stupidity” of the two who scratched their names; one named Julien and one named Camille.
“Regarding the inscription found a few days ago on the back of one of our rhinos, the park’s management is obviously outraged by the stupidity of the inscription’s author,” the post, originally in French, said.
“Because of the layer of dust, dried sand and dead skin that covers the back of the animal, the inscription was easily erased with the help of a brush and did not cause any discomfort to the animal.”
Zoo director Pierre Caille told AFP the two taggers “probably used their nails,” but that the rhino may “not have even realized” that the duo were putting their signature on its back.
The zoo says they remain active in ensuring the safety of all animals in their exhibits. The rhino’s exhibit is large enough for the rhinos to stay far from the walls if they so desire, but oftentimes they will get close enough to the enclosure walls that attendants can pet the back of the animal.
La Palmyre is one of the most visited zoos in France.
French composer dies from bear attack while gathering nature sounds in Northwest Territories
French composer for the Brittany Symphony Orchestra Julien Gauthier is dead following a sudden encounter with a bear while gathering sounds for a music project in the Northwest Territories.
“His work was faithful to his curious spirit, humble in front of the vast power and beauty of nature. He wanted to transmit through his music, to the public, his love and respect for nature,” Orchestra director Marc Feldman said.
“Gauthier was travelling with a biologist, Camille Toscani, on an expedition in sparsely populated north-west Canada, recording new sounds for his work. The pair had planned to travel from Fort Providence to Inuvik, two towns separated by more than 1,000 miles of wilderness, in 30 days,” reports The Guardian.
Police are yet to publicly identify the victim, but friends have already began paying their respects for their beloved friend on social media.
According to chief coroner Cathy Menard, Gauthier’s body has been transferred to Edmonton to undergo autopsy and confirm the cause of death. However, wildlife officials are already counting the incident as the fourth bear-related fatality in the Northwest Territories in the last 20 years.
“Human-bear encounters in the Northwest Territories are not out of the ordinary, although fatalities are rare,” says Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Meagan Wohlberg.
According to the CBC, two bears believed to have been involved in the attack have been killed. Necropsies conducted by the N.W.T. Coroner Service will determine whether the two bears were, in fact, involved in the death of Gauthier.
