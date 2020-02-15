BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors swarm Toronto subway, block major train tracks
A huge group of anti-pipeline protestors swarmed the Toronto subway and blocked major train tracks on Saturday to spread their message of solidarity with demonstrators in northern B.C. who oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
After riding the subway from Matt Cohen Park to Pioneer Village, chanting with megaphones the entire way, the protestors arrived at major train track near York University where they proceeded to set up a blockade.
The emergency action was organized by Rising Tide Toronto and Porcupine Warriors and had 684 confirmed participants on Facebook. The actual number was closer to 200.
Via Rail announced on Thursday afternoon that they are suspending all train travel across Canada as a result of the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades. Most of CN Rail traffic has been affected as well
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors, but has taken no action to remedy the situation thus far. There has been no definitive action taken by the Canadian government to clear the rails as of yet.
The protests and blockades began as a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Costal Gaslink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.
The Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.
'FROST QUAKES': severe cold alert for Greater Toronto
The drop in temperature has been a bit much for many, including the earth’s surface. Toronto experienced what are known as “frost quakes” Friday, a rare weather phenomenon.
“My girlfriend and I were sleeping—and my girlfriend is a very heavy sleeper—but this boom woke up the two of us,” said Joel Lopez, who lives near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue to the Toronto Star.
“It was really loud.”
Lopez described the crack as sounding like a water pipe burst which he heard around 2 a.m. and again at around 7 a.m. Lopez heard another crack that he said sounded like someone dropping a dumbbell through his bathroom vent which seemed to cause a vibration.
The scientific name is “cryoseism,” and it occurs when there is a sudden drop in temperature that goes from above freezing to below 0 degrees Celcius which causes the water in the ground to freeze.
Kelly Sonnenberg a Weather Network meteorologist, explained the process of frost quakes, “The rapid cool-down allows groundwater to freeze and then expand causing loud cracking or popping sounds of the ground splitting,” Sonnenburg said. “Even minor shaking or rattling can be occasionally felt.”
Sonnenburg said that quakes are most common during midnight and dawn, when the temperatures hit their lowest overnight lows. Soil and rock that are saturated with water begin to expand which puts pressure on the soil and rock until an explosion occurs.
An extreme cold alert for Toronto has been issued by Environment Canada for Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop to -30 C with windchill for the GTA.
WATCH: Journalist threatened with arrest AGAIN for documenting anti-pipeline protests
A Canadian photojournalist has again been threatened with arrest twice in two days by the RCMP and CP police after attempting to cover the anti-pipeline #ShutDownCanada protests.
On Friday, photojournalist Jesse Winter was threatened for a second time in two days the RCMP and the CP police for doing his job as a journalist. In the video, Winter can be heard criticizing the police for not allowing him to document the protests.
“Are you aware of the amount of criticism the RCMP and the CP police have face this week for exactly this,” asked Winter. The police officer refused to comment on the matter, instead of refusing to allow the photographer access to the site.
Just one day earlier, Winter said on Twitter that a Canadian Pacific police officer threatened to arrest him for documenting the #ShutDownCanada protests that have crippled parts of the country’s infrastructure.
Protests across Canada have sprung up over the last two weeks in reaction to the construction of a pipeline in Northern British Columbia. In Ontario, protestors blocked the tracks at Belleville, stopping all train travel between Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.
Since the protest began last Thursday, Via Rail has had to cancel 157 trips, leaving at least 24,500 passengers stranded. All freight trains carrying goods across the country are halted as well.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he would not intervene in any of the #ShutDownCanada protests. Conservative leaders, on the other hand, were outraged by Trudeau’s lack of leadership in dealing with the shutting down of major highways and railways.
In Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In Metro Vancouver, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges granted an injunction to remove a blockade that had stopped workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.
Likewise, in Toronto, protestors decided to occupy the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations—chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
Scheer ROASTS Trudeau for inaction during #ShutDownCanada
“Justin Trudeau has failed to act,” Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer said to media today regarding the #ShutDownCanada protests, which have halted Canada’s economy for the time being.
Scheer started the address by saying that it’s time for the law “to be enforced” to clear blockades, asking that Trudeau and Security Minister Bill Blair end the blockades.
“Quite frankly this is getting ridiculous. radical activists many of whom have no connection to the Wetsuweten people are holding our country’s economy hostage. meanwhile, our Prime Minister has been on a vanity project to get a vote in the UN, neglecting his duties here at home,” said Scheer on Friday morning.
“I would direct the RCMP to enforce the law,” continued Scheer. “They are threatening the jobs of thousands, he adds. “These activists may have the luxury of spending days at a time” at a blockade, “but they need to check their privilege.”
The protests have caused problems across the country, as everything from propane to chlorine to food supplies have been impacted.
“If we want to respect First Nations’ will on this, we should be supporting Coastal GasLink,” Scheer says. Activists are “missing out on fact” that project has support from band councils and others along the route, he says. “The protestors who claim to care about the impact on First Nations communities and oppose Coastal Gas Link are doing it wrong.”
When Prime Minister Trudeau was asked about the issue, he said the situation was something they were watching “very closely.”
“Obviously we’re a country of the rule of law, and we need to make sure that those laws are followed,” the Prime Minister told reporters in Munich.
#ShutDownCanada protestors storm offices of BC attorney general
Anti-pipeline protestors have stormed the office of British Columbia’s attorney general. The same #ShutDownCanada protestors are also planning to block the University of British Columbia, according to Global News.
The #ShutDownCanada protestors have demanded to meet with the attorney general, refusing to leave the office until this is granted. Another on of their demands is that they want the RCMP to leave Wet’suwet’en territory.
BC commuters have been told to expect delays. On Wednesday, protestors illegally blockaded several bridges and streets in Vancouver. They also blockaded the Port of Vancouver before the police enforced the injunction.
43 anti-pipeline demonstrators were arrested after the police cleared the blockade outside the Port of Vancouver.
These demonstrators are also setting their sites on the University of British Columbia—saying that their ambition was to bring “economic blockades to the provincial centre of colonial knowledge production.”
The UBC Students Against Bigotry went on to say, “The University is policed by the same RCMP who have violently invaded the Yintah to remove Indigenous people.” The university has informed the RCMP over these expected blockades.
