BREAKING: Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Madrid following ruptured tire
An Air Canada flight from Madrid to Toronto has made an emergency landing following a “technical issue.”
Air Canada AC837, a 767-300 bound for YYZ circled the Madrid airport “for more than 2 hours, burning fuel” before eventually landing again. The flight is said to have 130 people on board.
A spokesperson for the airport stated that the aircraft called air traffic control only 30 minutes after its takeoff, requesting an emergency landing.
The aircraft’s emergency landing came only hours after a drone sighting close to the Spanish airport disrupted flights.
Madrid’s emergency services tweeted that they were coordinating with the airport, going to say that troops in the surrounding area were deployed as a precaution.
Air Canada would eventually reveal that the emergency landing request came after the plane ruptured a landing tire on take-off—one tire of ten on the particular model.
An Air Canada flight in early January experienced a similar problem when an entire wheel completely fell off on take off. A video of the incident went viral on Twitter.
“So, well, I’m currently on a plane that has just lost a wheel … 2020 starts pretty well,” read the tweet in French.
The Dash 8-300 plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members.
“The experienced pilots maintained complete control of the aircraft,” a spokesperson told the Montreal Gazette. “Our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures.”
Feds evacuating Canadians from China, issue travel warning
As the coronavirus contagion continues to spread, the Trudeau government has crafted a plan to help evacuate Canadians from China.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said there is a plane ready to help Canadians get back to Canada, first reported by Global News.
Champagne said there are 160 Canadians requesting assistance from the federal government to return to Canada.
“We have secured an aircraft that could bring those Canadians who wish to leave back to Canada,” said Champagne to reporters.
The Liberal government has also released a revised travel advisory for China, telling Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country.
Air Canada and other airlines are halting flights to China after the demand to travel to that country has dropped as fewer people want to fly their because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to CBC News.
Air Canada usually runs 33 flights weekly to China, but for at least the month of February they will not offer any flights, according to CBC News.
Latest reports from China say over 6,000 people have contracted the coronavirus there.
Millions of Chinese remain in lockdown in Wuhan and neighbouring cities.
Staff at Air Canada will no longer use ‘ladies and gentlemen’ to address passengers
In a bid to eliminate gendered terminology, Air Canada has decided to scrap the common address “ladies and gentlemen” or the French “mesdames et messieurs” for all staff.
Rather than saying the favourite take-off announcement “ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking,” flight staff will now be instructed to use “everybody” or “tout le monde”.
“We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender,” a media spokesperson for the Air Canada wrote in an email. “We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us.”
Per a memo released by Air Canada, the company has already made the appropriate changes to various manuals they use for training. The memo reads, “The change will be reflected in the transmission of the Onboard Announcement Manual as part of our commitment to respect gender identity, diversity and inclusion. We will tell you when this transmission will be available and when to implement this change.”
Air Canada fined $21,000 for not having proper French labeling
Air Canada has been ordered by the Federal Courts to pay $21,000 to an Ottawa couple who say that Air Canada violated their French-language rights.
The couple claims that the airline failed to have the word “lift” engraved in French, as well as English, and that French words for “Exit” were in smaller font than their English counterpart, which may be problematic in an emergency.
According to CBC, Michel and Lynda Thibodeau filed 22 complaints over such inconveniences with “the commissioner of official languages for alleged offences under the Official Languages Act.”
While Air Canada has been sued under similar circumstances before, the courts have sided with the airline as the flights were international. However, this time, the courts side with the couple as their flights were within Canada.
“The law is very clear that in Canada [for] francophones and anglophones, the language rights are protected by the Charter. And signage must be of equal quality,” Michel Thibodeau told CBC News in an interview.
“My expectation is that within a couple of months, we will be able to fly on any Air Canada plane, and finally signage will be in both official languages.”
He also told CBC that he and his wife have no plans to stop using Air Canada despite the minor inconvenience.
“It’s not me that should be changing airlines,” Thibodeau said. “It’s [Air Canada] that should be serving francophone customers in the same way that you’re serving anglophone customers.”
Air Canada misplaces Whitehorse man’s dog causing lengthy flight ordeal
Bobbie Milnes, a resident of Whitehorse, says that Air Canada lost his dog, leading to a 30-hour ordeal during a cross-country flight around Canada.
The trip included a stop in Toronto, Vancouver, and finally Whitehorse to visit relatives in eastern Canada before coming back home. For the distant family outing, Milnes decided to bring their dog, Spruce, who was held in a crate as cargo during the flight.
According to CBC, trouble struck when Milnes was called to the front of the plane when they landed in Vancouver. Their dog was on the wrong flight!
“They said: ‘your dog is on a flight, but it’s not your flight,’” Milnes said. “It’s on its way now, but it won’t be here until just after midnight.”
The dog-lover, of course, decided to wait in Vancouver for his dog while his wife and two daughters continued on to Whitehorse.
Though, Milnes arrived in Vancouver around 7 pm, he wasn’t reconnected with Spruce until after midnight. He described the dog’s state as “a total mess” and that the crate was soaked in “I don’t know what.”
Reunited at last, Milnes re-booked a flight. However, this flight ended up being full, and Milnes and his dog were made to wait an extra 7.5 hours.
“So, in the end, by the time I landed, [it] was about 30 hours,” he said. “What should have been a seven-hour travel experience was about 30 hours.”
Milnes said he received an apology from Air Canada but doesn’t believe the airline company that they didn’t lose his dog in Toronto. His trust in the airline has clearly been shaken.
Air Canada says that they didn’t misplace his dog, rather Spruce was “inadvertently not boarded on the same flight as the passenger,” according to a statement.
“They lost it in Pearson,” Milnes says. “They didn’t have it on our flight.”
He is now looking into the possibility of financial compensation for the stress the ordeal has caused him, his dog, and his family.
